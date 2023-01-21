Read full article on original website
The Tragic, Sad Tale of Sandra Dee and Bobby Darrin
“Together, my parents embodied a dream of what one could be, or have, or marry. Dream Lovers is about two people whose childhoods were cruelly twisted by forces they could not control... It is the record of my search for the truth about my parents as people so that I can accept them, separate from them, and have my own life as Dodd Darrin.”
Austin Butler Thanks His ‘Clairvoyant’ Ex Vanessa Hudgens For ‘Elvis’ Success
Austin Butler hasn’t directly thanked his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens for inspiring him to play the late King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. But he’s been clear that she influenced the career-making decision that led him to star in Baz Luhrmann‘s epic biopic Elvis. “I was with my partner at the time [she inspired me]” he told the Los Angeles Times, per Us Weekly, after being nominated for an Oscar in January 2023. “We’d been together for so long and she had this sort of clairvoyant moment and so I really — I owe her a lot for believing in me.”
CAA Signs ‘Heroes’ Actor Jimmy Jean-Louis (EXCLUSIVE)
Actor and producer Jimmy Jean-Louis has signed with CAA. Best known for playing René (a.k.a. the Haitian) in NBC’s “Heroes” and “Heroes: Reborn,” Jean-Louis will next appear opposite Henry Golding, Noomi Rapace, and Sam Neill in the upcoming action movie “Assassin Club.” The Haitian American actor was most recently seen in “The Gray Man” and also stars in the Netflix feature “Citation,” which won two National Film Awards in the UK, as well as “Detective Knight: Rogue.” Jean-Louis’ acting career spans more than 25 years, kicking off in 1998 when he moved to Los Angeles after building successful musical theater and modeling...
Panic! at the Disco to disband; singer Brendon Urie will ‘focus on family’
Panic! at the Disco, a pop-rock band that has been together for 19 years, will disband after its upcoming European tour, the group announced on social media. Brendon Urie, the only musician left from the original group, announced the band’s decision in a post on the band’s Instagram page on Tuesday, The Washington Post reported.
Charli XCX Channels Morticia Addams in Gothic Cape & Towering Platforms at Valentino’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show
Charli XCX attended Valentino’s spring 2023 Haute Couture show in Paris today dressed in a dramatic all-black ensemble and hidden footwear. Giving gothic realness, the “Unlock It” songstress styled a sleek black crop top underneath what looked like a lengthy black cape. The maxi-draped style was worn alongside tailored high-waisted trousers that smartened up Charli XCX’s cropped top. The singer channeled Morticia Addams with her lengthy black locks and smokey makeup that gave her a brooding appearance. On the accessories front, the British pop star toted a black leather monogrammed Valentino mini bag. Although her footwear was quite hard to see because of...
