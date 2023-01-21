Austin Butler hasn’t directly thanked his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens for inspiring him to play the late King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. But he’s been clear that she influenced the career-making decision that led him to star in Baz Luhrmann‘s epic biopic Elvis. “I was with my partner at the time [she inspired me]” he told the Los Angeles Times, per Us Weekly, after being nominated for an Oscar in January 2023. “We’d been together for so long and she had this sort of clairvoyant moment and so I really — I owe her a lot for believing in me.”

14 MINUTES AGO