GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Athletics Announces NIL Resource Partnerships with INFLCR and Accelerate Sports Ventures
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State Athletics announced agreements to bring additional Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) resources to its student-athletes. Athletics has partnered with INFLCR to bring the Nittany Lion Exchange to student-athletes to aid in their NIL opportunities. In addition, the department has been working with Accelerate Sports Ventures to produce NIL education and opportunities to student-athletes and all stakeholders.
Men’s Basketball Travels to Rutgers Tuesday Night
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team hits the road for a midweek battle at Rutgers Tuesday night at Jersey Mike's Arena. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. FOLLOW ALONG. TV: Big Ten Network – Jason Horowitz (pxp) & Stephen Bardo...
Thompson Leads Lady Lions Past Wisconsin, 74-69
UNIVERSITY PARK — Taniyah Thompson led Penn State to victory with a season-high 27 points, as the Lady Lions (12-8, 3-6) defeated Wisconsin (6-14, 2-7) 74-69 Sunday evening in the Bryce Jordan Center. The Lady Lions finished the game by making 10-of-11 of their last baskets in the victory....
Select Penn State Fencers Set to Travel Abroad for Individual Tournaments
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Three select fencers from the men's and women's fencing teams will travel individually to compete in two separate events overseas. Senior epee fencers Kateryna Chorniy and Devin Tafoya will be heading to Doha, Qatar to participate in the 2023 Grand Prix. A livestream of the action will air https://www.fie.org/live Saturday, Jan. 28th through Monday, Jan. 30th. For more information, please visit https://fie.org/competitions/2022/79.
No. 12/11 Women's Hockey Downs Mercyhurst 5-2
ERIE, Pa.- The No. 12/11 ranked Penn State women's ice hockey team downed Mercyhurst 5-2 on Sunday night in game one of the two-game set. 7:27 into the opening period, the Lakers jumped out to a 1-0 lead off a goal by Vanessa Upson on the power-play. The Nittany Lions...
Janecke Named CHA Rookie of the Week
WINTRHOP, Mass.- Penn State women's ice hockey freshman Tessa Janecke picked up her fifth College Hockey America Rookie of the Week honor on Tuesday. The Orangeville, Ill. native compiled two goals and one assist in the series against Mercyhurst this past week. Her two goals came back-to-back in game two of the series on Monday as she scored the game-tying goal with 21 seconds left in the third period to send the game into overtime. Her second goal came as the game winner 22 seconds into the overtime period to secure the 3-2 victory and the series sweep of the Lakers.
