WINTRHOP, Mass.- Penn State women's ice hockey freshman Tessa Janecke picked up her fifth College Hockey America Rookie of the Week honor on Tuesday. The Orangeville, Ill. native compiled two goals and one assist in the series against Mercyhurst this past week. Her two goals came back-to-back in game two of the series on Monday as she scored the game-tying goal with 21 seconds left in the third period to send the game into overtime. Her second goal came as the game winner 22 seconds into the overtime period to secure the 3-2 victory and the series sweep of the Lakers.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO