SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Trevor Story sure didn’t expect to start his second season with the Boston Red Sox on the injury shelf. Story was ramping up for the upcoming campaign in the offseason when he felt a “tingly feeling” in his right arm. That ended up being a bad sign for Story as he recently underwent an internal bracing procedure of the right ulnar collateral ligament, which is an alternative to Tommy John surgery. Story revealed he suffered only a partial tear of the ligament.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO