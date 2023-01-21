ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora Reveal Red Sox's Plans At Shortstop, Second Base

The Boston Red Sox have been placed in a self-inflicted bind with the departure of shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the recent surgery on second baseman Trevor Story. While the middle infield options appear to be bleak, the organization does have a pair of candidates in mind to succeed their All-Star duo.
Why Elbow Injury Came As Surprise For Red Sox’s Trevor Story

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Trevor Story sure didn’t expect to start his second season with the Boston Red Sox on the injury shelf. Story was ramping up for the upcoming campaign in the offseason when he felt a “tingly feeling” in his right arm. That ended up being a bad sign for Story as he recently underwent an internal bracing procedure of the right ulnar collateral ligament, which is an alternative to Tommy John surgery. Story revealed he suffered only a partial tear of the ligament.
Chaim Bloom, John Henry booed at Red Sox Winter Weekend

Red Sox ownership and management were booed when they walked on stage and things didn’t get much better after that Friday as fans voiced their frustration at the team’s struggles on the field and moves off it at Winter Weekend at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. During the...
Here’s How Red Sox Plan To Tackle Middle Infield For 2023 Season

The Red Sox middle infield became an even bigger question mark when Boston announced Trevor Story underwent elbow surgery that will leave him sidelined for an undetermined amount of time. Even though Story told reporters at Winter Weekend that he believes he will play again in 2023, the Red Sox...
Jim Montgomery Provides Encouraging Injury Update On Jake DeBrusk

Sunday proved to be a great day for Boston Bruins fans. Thanks in large part to exceptional play on both ends of the ice from B’s defensemen, the Black and Gold secured a 4-0 win over the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden. And after Boston’s fifth consecutive victory, Bruins supporters received very promising news on injured left wing Jake DeBrusk.
Celtics Injuries: Good News Given On Marcus Smart, Robert Williams

Boston Celtics fans were taken on an emotional rollercoaster Saturday afternoon, but it appears disaster has been avoided in the C’s locker room. After seeing Marcus Smart and Robert Williams ruled out at halftime of a hard-fought victory over the Toronto Raptors, Boston got good news regarding their respective statuses.
Patrice Bergeron’s Toughness Continues To Inspire Bruins

Patrice Bergeron once again proved that his toughness is unmatched. In the Boston Bruins’ road win over the New York Islanders, Bergeron took a puck to the face and still made it back to the bench to finish out the game Wednesday night. The Black and Gold look to...
