Red Sox NESN broadcast booth to feature several Boston World Series champs
Four former Red Sox World Series winners will be part of the team’s NESN broadcasts as the regional sports network recreates its booth lineup after Dennis Eckersley retired following the 2022 season. Dave O’Brien will be back as the primary play-by-play voice with Mike Monaco occasionally spelling him. Lou...
Red Sox Fans Certainly Will Love What Top Prospect Had To Say About Future In Boston
Things are looking up for the Red Sox heading into 2023
Yardbarker
Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora Reveal Red Sox's Plans At Shortstop, Second Base
The Boston Red Sox have been placed in a self-inflicted bind with the departure of shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the recent surgery on second baseman Trevor Story. While the middle infield options appear to be bleak, the organization does have a pair of candidates in mind to succeed their All-Star duo.
While facing boos at Winter Weekend, Chaim Bloom explained why Red Sox committed to Rafael Devers and not Mookie Betts
"We're going to be ready to back up that bet." Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and owner John Henry were met with boos during their town hall panel discussion at Red Sox Winter Weekend on Friday. Despite the boos, and what’s been viewed by many as a disappointing...
Common Theme Emerges Regarding Health Of Red Sox’s Garrett Whitlock
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — For Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock, “amazing” was the word of choice Saturday afternoon. It’s how the 26-year-old described how he feels physically, which should be music to the ears of Red Sox fans, after undergoing season-ending hip surgery in September. “I...
Why Elbow Injury Came As Surprise For Red Sox’s Trevor Story
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Trevor Story sure didn’t expect to start his second season with the Boston Red Sox on the injury shelf. Story was ramping up for the upcoming campaign in the offseason when he felt a “tingly feeling” in his right arm. That ended up being a bad sign for Story as he recently underwent an internal bracing procedure of the right ulnar collateral ligament, which is an alternative to Tommy John surgery. Story revealed he suffered only a partial tear of the ligament.
Chaim Bloom, John Henry booed at Red Sox Winter Weekend
Red Sox ownership and management were booed when they walked on stage and things didn’t get much better after that Friday as fans voiced their frustration at the team’s struggles on the field and moves off it at Winter Weekend at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. During the...
CBS Sports
Red Sox fan fest: Boston brass booed while trying to defend trading Mookie Betts, letting Xander Bogaerts walk
While the on-field consequences of the Boston Red Sox's roster decisions dating back to the disastrous trade of Mookie Betts to the Dodgers have yet to be fully realized, the off-the-field blowback is now being acutely felt by ownership and the front office. Friday marked the first Winter Weekend festivities...
Here’s How Red Sox Plan To Tackle Middle Infield For 2023 Season
The Red Sox middle infield became an even bigger question mark when Boston announced Trevor Story underwent elbow surgery that will leave him sidelined for an undetermined amount of time. Even though Story told reporters at Winter Weekend that he believes he will play again in 2023, the Red Sox...
Jim Montgomery Provides Encouraging Injury Update On Jake DeBrusk
Sunday proved to be a great day for Boston Bruins fans. Thanks in large part to exceptional play on both ends of the ice from B’s defensemen, the Black and Gold secured a 4-0 win over the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden. And after Boston’s fifth consecutive victory, Bruins supporters received very promising news on injured left wing Jake DeBrusk.
Baseball-'Unfinished business': Los Angeles Angels owner no longer selling team
LOS ANGELES, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno on Monday said he was no longer interested in selling the team he has owned for 20 years after announcing in August that he was looking for buyers.
Celtics Injuries: Good News Given On Marcus Smart, Robert Williams
Boston Celtics fans were taken on an emotional rollercoaster Saturday afternoon, but it appears disaster has been avoided in the C’s locker room. After seeing Marcus Smart and Robert Williams ruled out at halftime of a hard-fought victory over the Toronto Raptors, Boston got good news regarding their respective statuses.
Triston Casas hasn't talked extension, but wouldn't mind
With young stars signing contract extensions all over baseball, Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas would seem to be a prime candidate for such talks. But he says nothing has been discussed as of yet.
Chris Sale details what happened with his bike accident
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale re-appeared for the first time since suffering a season-ending bike accident, revealing to reporters at Winter Weekend exactly what happened.
The Buffalo Bills Are Becoming the Boston Red Sox
The Buffalo Bills took a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals which is now resulting in a AFC Championship rematch between the Chiefs and Bengals at Arrowhead stadium next weekend.
Patrice Bergeron’s Toughness Continues To Inspire Bruins
Patrice Bergeron once again proved that his toughness is unmatched. In the Boston Bruins’ road win over the New York Islanders, Bergeron took a puck to the face and still made it back to the bench to finish out the game Wednesday night. The Black and Gold look to...
NESN
Boston, MA
