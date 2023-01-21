Read full article on original website
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Taco Bell price increases get called a scam as a man is shocked at single item charges of a Seattle locationC. HeslopSeattle, WA
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
The Gum Wall at The Market Theater in Seattle, WAEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
southseattleemerald.com
The Disabled List Gets Even More Hilarious With Its First-Ever Comedy Festival
Since 2018, disabled comedians Dan Hurwitz and Kayla Brown have been organizing The Disabled List, which is arguably the most boundary-pushing, irreverently joyful stand-up comedy showcase in the Puget Sound region. On Jan. 27 and 28, they will be hosting The Disabled List Comedy Festival 2023 at Northwest Film Forum. The two-day event will be their largest to date, and will feature New York-based headliner Gibran Saleem on Friday, Jan. 27, as well as many of their regular comedians.
2023 Emerald City Comic Con
Emerald City Comic Con (ECCC) is the Pacific Northwest's premier event where fans can interact with award-winning comic artists, anime creators, and their favorite TV and film stars.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: King tide
Photographer Kevin O’Keefe captured the king tides on the Edmonds waterfront Monday morning. King tides are the extreme-high tides that occur whenever the moon is closest to Earth,. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can...
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 Cents
Seattle's beloved burger spot known for its succulent burgers, hand-cut fries, and rich, classic shakes, has been a favorite for over 67 years. To commemorate its 69th anniversary, Dick's Drive-In will be offering a special deal for its customers.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Happy Lunar New Year 2023: The Year of the Rabbit
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., January 22, 2023—Asian communities around Puget Sound are welcoming the 2023 Lunar New Year with family reunions, festivals, and lots of food as they say farewell to the Year of the Tiger and usher in the Year of the Rabbit that begins January 22, 2023. Edmonds...
KING-5
Tacoma's historic Rust Mansion will be sold in an online auction on Valentine's Day
TACOMA, Wash. — Valentine's Day is truly going to be an epic holiday to remember for Tacoma's most famous private home. That's the day the Rust Mansion will be sold to the highest bidder in an online auction designed to attract buyers from all over the world. Bidding opens Feb. 9. There is no reserve so the mansion will sell regardless of the price.
KING-5
Tacoma Vietnamese BBQ joint serves up comfort food people line up for
TACOMA, Wash. — In Tacoma's Lincoln District — the city's original international neighborhood — the rat-a-tat-tat of a heavy cleaver has been drawing customers to Thọ Từờng BBQ for more than 25 years. Handling the cleaver is Phúc Ngô — the duck master. Born...
Regal Cinemas Closing 3 Beloved Northwest Movie Theaters Forever
The large movie company just announced the closing of 39 theaters across the United States, and the northwest is losing 3 different beloved locations forever. Some of my best memories as a kid were when we went to see a movie at our local theater. For many, those dreams will be just a memory with a newly announced bankruptcy plan. The parent company for Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, had announced it was applying for bankruptcy in September, but on Tuesday filed a detailed plan. That plan names 39 locations that are to be closed along with the 15 locations already shut down by the company. The northwest loses 3 Regal locations overall that are closing forever. Two of those locations have already closed but now we know it is permanent.
matadornetwork.com
This Washington Airbnb Is the Perfect Home Base To Explore the Cascade Mountains
Whether planning your next getaway or feeling like it’s time to escape from your everyday schedule, this Airbnb cabin is the perfect location to sit back, relax, and put yourself in do not disturb mode. If you’re looking for a tranquil escape in nature, the Canyon Creek Cabins offer the perfect mix of seclusion and proximity to local attractions with its comfortable accommodations, stunning views, and all the amenities you need for a great vacation.
Regal Cinemas Shutting Down Longtime Seattle Theater
Cineworld, Regal's parent company, is closing dozens of theaters across the country.
The Stranger
M3GAN Is a Seattle Gay Icon
There’s a long history of fascinating, extravagant women emerging from Seattle, from brothel owner Lou Graham, known in the 1800s as “Queen of the lava beds,” to burlesque champion Gypsy Rose Lee, to dancer Shelly Bauman, whose leg was blown off by a canon in a Bastille Day parade in Pioneer Square and then used the settlement money to open a gay bar called Shelly’s Leg. (The bar burned down a few years later when a gas tanker crashed on the viaduct, exploded, and sent a wall of flame pouring down onto the building.)
southseattleemerald.com
Seattle Chinese Post Ends Operation, Northwest Asian Weekly Goes Solely Online
After being in local operations for more than four decades, the Seattle Chinese Post (SCP) ended its operations earlier this month. The newspaper was founded in 1982 by Assunta Ng, who immigrated to Seattle in 1971 from Hong Kong to attend the University of Washington (UW). She wrote for the Daily newspaper while there and earned a bachelor’s degree in international studies and education from the UW in 1974.
KING-5
Seattle prepares for another king tide to impact vulnerable neighborhoods
SEATTLE — Another king tide is expected to hit Seattle’s South Park neighborhood on Monday morning. However, the KING 5 weather team doesn’t expect it to be as severe as the one last month. About 90,000 sandbags have been placed in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood by the...
fsrmagazine.com
The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February
The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
luxury-houses.net
This $4.998M Tuscan-Inspired Home is Meticulous to The Last Detail in Seattle, WA
The Home in Seattle sets the stage for your best life, grand in scale but warm in ambiance, now available for sale. This home located at 2530 42nd Avenue W, Seattle, Washington; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,190 square feet of living spaces. Call Christine Doucet – COMPASS – (Phone: (425) 401-0927) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Seattle.
cwcolumbus.com
Seattle couple explains why they're building a home in the median of and interstate ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Drivers who enter I-5 at Seattle's Mercer Street on-ramp pass by a growing encampment for the unhoused that is obscured behind trees and repurposed 'welcome to South Lake Union' banners. Inside the camp, Kandice and Mark, who asked to be identified only by their first names,...
Lunar New Year festivities in Seattle continue after Monterey Park mass shooting
SEATTLE — Celebrations marking the Lunar New Year went on Sunday as planned in Seattle. However, the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, is being felt by those part of the Asian American community in Western Washington. “The reason why this is so devastating is because this is supposed...
Narcity
You Can Take A Stunning Train From Vancouver To Portland & It's Cheaper Than Flying (PHOTOS)
Travelling by train is an easy way to add a little whimsy to your B.C. getaways — and Amtrak's taking that experience to the next level with a new fleet of fancy trains. You may already be familiar with Amtrak Cascades' 18-stop Pacific Northwest itinerary, which includes stops in Vancouver, Seattle, Portland and more.
Taco Bell price increases get called a scam as a man is shocked at single item charges of a Seattle location
Woman alleges price increases under the excuse of inflation are a "scam". Her video caused a huge stir online as people reviewed the hiked charges. One Taco Bell Seattle location was the main focus of the slander.
Archdiocese of Seattle announces plans to combine some parishes
SEATTLE — To continue meeting the needs of its parishioners and the at-large community, the Archdiocese of Seattle has announced a plan that will combine parishes, inevitably closing some churches. “We have been looking at data and the trends for Archdiocese,” Caitlin Moulding, the COO, said. "Part of what...
