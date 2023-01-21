It was an eventful week for Juventus. After appointing a new board on Wednesday with Gianluca Ferrero replacing Andrea Agnelli as chairman of the club, on Friday Juventus were handed a 15-point deduction from the current Serie A standings and former club chairman Andrea Agnelli was suspended for two years from holding office in Italian soccer due to mishandling and manipulating transfer finances, the Italian FA (FIGC) announced. The deduction stemming from violations in accounting relating to capital gains will see Juventus drop from 37 points to 22 where they will slot in 10th place in the 20-team league and run the danger of finishing outsie a top-four spot to qualify for next season's Champions League. On Sunday, Juventus face Atalanta who are also in the race for the top four this season. Here's what you need to know.

2 DAYS AGO