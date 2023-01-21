ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Barcelona 1-0 Getafe: Pedri scores only goal for La Liga leaders

Barcelona maintained their lead at the top of La Liga after a goal from Spain international Pedri proved enough to seal victory at home to Getafe. Xavi's side were without suspended forwards Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres. But Pedri's well-worked fifth goal of the season sealed a 14th league win.
CBS Sports

Juventus vs. Atalanta live stream: Serie A prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, start time, odds

It was an eventful week for Juventus. After appointing a new board on Wednesday with Gianluca Ferrero replacing Andrea Agnelli as chairman of the club, on Friday Juventus were handed a 15-point deduction from the current Serie A standings and former club chairman Andrea Agnelli was suspended for two years from holding office in Italian soccer due to mishandling and manipulating transfer finances, the Italian FA (FIGC) announced. The deduction stemming from violations in accounting relating to capital gains will see Juventus drop from 37 points to 22 where they will slot in 10th place in the 20-team league and run the danger of finishing outsie a top-four spot to qualify for next season's Champions League. On Sunday, Juventus face Atalanta who are also in the race for the top four this season. Here's what you need to know.
Yardbarker

“What has he won?” – Luis Enrique blasted by former coach as he bids for Brazil role

Luis Enrique is searching for his new job in football having left the Spanish national team in December, following their below par performance in the World Cup last year. The former Barcelona boss seems to be in the running for two roles, having been linked to the head coach positions at Atletico Madrid and Brazil in recent weeks. Diego Simeone is still in charge of Los Rojiblancos, but reports suggest that he could leave at the end of this season.
NBC Sports

Fulham vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

Fulham can climb into 5th place in the Premier League table with a win over currently 5th-place Tottenham at Craven Cottage on Monday (watch live, 3 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). After winning promotion back to the Premier League last spring, Fulham (31 points) have already...
BBC

Transfer news: Everton to complete Danjuma deal on Monday

Everton are set to confirm the loan signing of Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma, 25, from Villarreal on Monday. (Fabrizio Romano), external. The Toffees are considering a £15m move for Sheffield United's Senegal striker Iliman Ndiaye, 22. (Sun), external. Everton also want to bring in Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, but...
kalkinemedia.com

REFILE-Soccer-Talking points from European soccer

(Removes extra words in par 18) Jan 22 (Reuters) - Talking points from the weekend in European soccer leagues:. Borussia Dortmund forward Sebastien Haller made his Bundesliga debut for the Ruhr valley club after coming on as a second half substitute in their 4-3 win over Augsburg on Sunday following his treatment for testicular cancer.
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Man U gunning for Arsenal in title race clash

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Arsenal hosts Manchester United at Emirates Stadium in a match that could blow the Premier League race wide open. A win for United would see it move to within five points of the leader and give hope to Manchester City and Newcastle that the London club can be caught. City has the chance to cut Arsenal’s lead to two points before that game is even played when the reigning champion hosts Wolverhampton earlier. Leeds also faces Brentford.
BBC

Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m

Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman, 32, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves' fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers. Wolves,...
BBC

Another Argentine starlet signs for Man City

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Maximo Perrone has penned a five-and-a-half year deal at Manchester City after signing from Velez Sarsfield for around £8m. The 20-year-old is viewed by City as one for the future but will train with the first team for...
BBC

Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag tells BBC Sport: "It was a great game, a lot of tempo and the audience is the big winner. Two top teams but of course we are disappointed when you lose this game in the late stage. All the goals we conceded today are mistakes, it can't happen.
SB Nation

Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings

Tottenham Hotspur got a hard-fought away win over Fulham, doing the double over the Cottagers this season thanks to a 1-0 win at Craven Cottage. Harry Kane was the difference, but in truth it was a pretty poor performance from Spurs. Thankfully they have what should be a manageable away match against Preston North End coming up in the FA Cup this weekend.
FOX Sports

The Kings League - Piqué's bid to disrupt Spanish soccer

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — If Gerard Pique’s vision proves true, the future of soccer is already being played in an industrial pavilion located down a road past rows of stacked shipping containers in the desolate outskirts of Barcelona’s port. There, every Sunday evening from now until July,...

