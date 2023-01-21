Read full article on original website
Haaland beats Ronaldo and co., Benzema 5th highest, Arsenal 50: Stats
ESPN brings you the best stats from the weekend's football action.
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United, live stream, channel, time, lineups, how to watch Premier League
Crystal Palace will look to continue their strong form when they host Newcastle United at Selhurst Park on Saturday in the Premier League. After successfully taking points off a top-four side in their last match against Manchester United, the Eagles will be aiming to do the same against Newcastle. The...
Watch Highlights From Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League Debut For Al Nassr
Ronaldo made his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr against Ettifaq on Sunday.
BBC
Barcelona 1-0 Getafe: Pedri scores only goal for La Liga leaders
Barcelona maintained their lead at the top of La Liga after a goal from Spain international Pedri proved enough to seal victory at home to Getafe. Xavi's side were without suspended forwards Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres. But Pedri's well-worked fifth goal of the season sealed a 14th league win.
CBS Sports
Juventus vs. Atalanta live stream: Serie A prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, start time, odds
It was an eventful week for Juventus. After appointing a new board on Wednesday with Gianluca Ferrero replacing Andrea Agnelli as chairman of the club, on Friday Juventus were handed a 15-point deduction from the current Serie A standings and former club chairman Andrea Agnelli was suspended for two years from holding office in Italian soccer due to mishandling and manipulating transfer finances, the Italian FA (FIGC) announced. The deduction stemming from violations in accounting relating to capital gains will see Juventus drop from 37 points to 22 where they will slot in 10th place in the 20-team league and run the danger of finishing outsie a top-four spot to qualify for next season's Champions League. On Sunday, Juventus face Atalanta who are also in the race for the top four this season. Here's what you need to know.
Al Nassr Manager Tells Players To "Not Always" Pass To Cristiano Ronaldo
Rudi Garcia encouraged his team to "play normally" after watching them beat Ettifaq 1-0 on Ronaldo's debut.
Yardbarker
“What has he won?” – Luis Enrique blasted by former coach as he bids for Brazil role
Luis Enrique is searching for his new job in football having left the Spanish national team in December, following their below par performance in the World Cup last year. The former Barcelona boss seems to be in the running for two roles, having been linked to the head coach positions at Atletico Madrid and Brazil in recent weeks. Diego Simeone is still in charge of Los Rojiblancos, but reports suggest that he could leave at the end of this season.
Arsenal v Manchester United - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
All the key details as leaders Arsenal face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.
NBC Sports
Fulham vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Fulham can climb into 5th place in the Premier League table with a win over currently 5th-place Tottenham at Craven Cottage on Monday (watch live, 3 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). After winning promotion back to the Premier League last spring, Fulham (31 points) have already...
BBC
Transfer news: Everton to complete Danjuma deal on Monday
Everton are set to confirm the loan signing of Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma, 25, from Villarreal on Monday. (Fabrizio Romano), external. The Toffees are considering a £15m move for Sheffield United's Senegal striker Iliman Ndiaye, 22. (Sun), external. Everton also want to bring in Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, but...
kalkinemedia.com
REFILE-Soccer-Talking points from European soccer
(Removes extra words in par 18) Jan 22 (Reuters) - Talking points from the weekend in European soccer leagues:. Borussia Dortmund forward Sebastien Haller made his Bundesliga debut for the Ruhr valley club after coming on as a second half substitute in their 4-3 win over Augsburg on Sunday following his treatment for testicular cancer.
MATCHDAY: Man U gunning for Arsenal in title race clash
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Arsenal hosts Manchester United at Emirates Stadium in a match that could blow the Premier League race wide open. A win for United would see it move to within five points of the leader and give hope to Manchester City and Newcastle that the London club can be caught. City has the chance to cut Arsenal’s lead to two points before that game is even played when the reigning champion hosts Wolverhampton earlier. Leeds also faces Brentford.
BBC
Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m
Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman, 32, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves' fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers. Wolves,...
Where To Watch Arsenal v Manchester United, Broadcast Details, Premier League, Live Stream
Here is where you can find all the information you need on where to watch Arsenal v Manchester United on Sunday.
Arsenal Must "Stay Humble" Despite Best Start To A Season In Premier League History
Arsenal's previous best return at the midway point of an EPL campaign had been in the 2003/04 season when they had 45 points at this stage.
BBC
Another Argentine starlet signs for Man City
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Maximo Perrone has penned a five-and-a-half year deal at Manchester City after signing from Velez Sarsfield for around £8m. The 20-year-old is viewed by City as one for the future but will train with the first team for...
BBC
Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag tells BBC Sport: "It was a great game, a lot of tempo and the audience is the big winner. Two top teams but of course we are disappointed when you lose this game in the late stage. All the goals we conceded today are mistakes, it can't happen.
Dynamo adds F Amine Bassi from France’s Ligue 2
The Houston Dynamo moved to boost their scoring prospects Monday, signing forward Amine Bassi in a move that makes the
SB Nation
Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings
Tottenham Hotspur got a hard-fought away win over Fulham, doing the double over the Cottagers this season thanks to a 1-0 win at Craven Cottage. Harry Kane was the difference, but in truth it was a pretty poor performance from Spurs. Thankfully they have what should be a manageable away match against Preston North End coming up in the FA Cup this weekend.
FOX Sports
The Kings League - Piqué's bid to disrupt Spanish soccer
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — If Gerard Pique’s vision proves true, the future of soccer is already being played in an industrial pavilion located down a road past rows of stacked shipping containers in the desolate outskirts of Barcelona’s port. There, every Sunday evening from now until July,...
