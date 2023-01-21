ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KEEL Radio

Louisiana Residents Get Billed $1.5 Billion More For Storms

Residents across Louisiana are having billions of additional dollars added to their electric bills, through no fault of their own. We're talking about single moves that increase bills by more than $1 billion at a time. Louisiana power companies, Entergy, CLECO and SWEPCO, have been adding these increased costs to...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when

Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair

Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today

Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

How Many Louisiana ‘World Capitals’ Can You Name?

The dictionary defines capital as "the most important city or town or region. Usually, it's the seat of government and an administrative center". Here in Louisiana, we define our "capitals" a little differently. Sure we have Baton Rouge as a capital city but in Louisiana, there are a lot of things to be "capital of".
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana to Face Enhanced Threat of Severe Storms Tuesday

After a gray and very gumbo-Esque weekend of weather across Louisiana this past Saturday and Sunday, today's forecast is dawning much brighter. However, for residents of Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Morgan City, and eastern sections of Acadiana tomorrow may not be so calm and so quiet. The Storm Prediction Center...
BATON ROUGE, LA
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Louisiana

Louisiana is a state located in the south-central United States. It’s known for having numerous coastal marshlands, beaches, low swamp lands, and barrier islands – wetlands, in general. Besides the natural lakes it’s home to, the state has several artificial lakes, also called reservoirs, and we’re here to...
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Ever Visited The Most Historical Building In Louisiana?

Louisiana might just have more historical landmarks than any state outside of Massachusetts, where you'll find Plymouth Rock, but there's one spot that even native born Louisianans might not know about and it's certainly worth a visit. Most have studied in their Louisiana history class that Natchitoches is the oldest...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Edwards calls extraordinary session to address Insurance Incentive Fund

Gov. John Bel Edwards has issued a call for the Louisiana Legislature to convene an extraordinary session to appropriate funds to the Insure Louisiana Incentive Fund, a fund created in the 2022 legislative session with the goal of attracting more insurance companies to Louisiana. The special session will convene at...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Bogalusa mayor requests National Guard for help with crime

BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa mayor has reached out to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to ask for the National Guard's help with crime in the city. Tyrin Truong confirmed that he sent the letter to Edwards last week. Truong says he does not believe the governor has received...
BOGALUSA, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

