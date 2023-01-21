Read full article on original website
Louisiana Residents Get Billed $1.5 Billion More For Storms
Residents across Louisiana are having billions of additional dollars added to their electric bills, through no fault of their own. We're talking about single moves that increase bills by more than $1 billion at a time. Louisiana power companies, Entergy, CLECO and SWEPCO, have been adding these increased costs to...
NOLA.com
Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when
Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
theadvocate.com
Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair
Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
theadvocate.com
'Forever chemicals' found in lower Mississippi. More testing, regulation needed?
Persistent chemicals increasingly drawing regulatory scrutiny because of their potential harm to the environment and the public have been detected in the Mississippi River in Ascension, Pointe Coupee and St. James parishes, a New Orleans nonprofit has found. Highlighted in the 2019 movie "Dark Waters," the manmade chemicals found this...
wbrz.com
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana to be acquired by Elevance Health
BATON ROUGE - Insurance company Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana announced Monday they are going to be acquired by Elevance Health, impacting 1.9 million policy holders. The company says the acquisition is supposed to be complete by the end of 2023. BCBSLA said their headquarters will remain in...
How Many Louisiana ‘World Capitals’ Can You Name?
The dictionary defines capital as "the most important city or town or region. Usually, it's the seat of government and an administrative center". Here in Louisiana, we define our "capitals" a little differently. Sure we have Baton Rouge as a capital city but in Louisiana, there are a lot of things to be "capital of".
Louisiana to Face Enhanced Threat of Severe Storms Tuesday
After a gray and very gumbo-Esque weekend of weather across Louisiana this past Saturday and Sunday, today's forecast is dawning much brighter. However, for residents of Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Morgan City, and eastern sections of Acadiana tomorrow may not be so calm and so quiet. The Storm Prediction Center...
Acadiana schools releasing early due to weather
Many schools around Acadiana are having half days Jan. 24 due to severe weather.
Online pharmacy’s operations halted over untimely payment of claims, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Insurance has issued cease-and-desist orders to Express Scripts and the Office of Group Benefits. According to the Louisiana Department of Insurance, both organizations violated state law by failing to pay more than 1.3 million prescription insurance claims in a timely manner.
Homeowners Insurance Crisis: Woman says she'll need a 2nd job to afford increase
A week from Monday, the Louisiana Legislature will convene a special session to deal with the homeowners' insurance crisis. Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon asked the governor for the special session, after tens of thousands of people lost their insurance companies after all the damage from recent hurricanes. See if...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Louisiana
Louisiana is a state located in the south-central United States. It’s known for having numerous coastal marshlands, beaches, low swamp lands, and barrier islands – wetlands, in general. Besides the natural lakes it’s home to, the state has several artificial lakes, also called reservoirs, and we’re here to...
Ever Visited The Most Historical Building In Louisiana?
Louisiana might just have more historical landmarks than any state outside of Massachusetts, where you'll find Plymouth Rock, but there's one spot that even native born Louisianans might not know about and it's certainly worth a visit. Most have studied in their Louisiana history class that Natchitoches is the oldest...
KTBS
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Louisiana history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Louisiana using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Lake Charles American Press
Edwards calls extraordinary session to address Insurance Incentive Fund
Gov. John Bel Edwards has issued a call for the Louisiana Legislature to convene an extraordinary session to appropriate funds to the Insure Louisiana Incentive Fund, a fund created in the 2022 legislative session with the goal of attracting more insurance companies to Louisiana. The special session will convene at...
Louisiana Turns to Supplements, Not Coffee for Caffeine According to Study
In Louisiana, and especially in Acadiana, coffee is as serious as food and religion. New Orleans is actually credited with inventing coffee breaks. All this being said, it seems like Louisianians' first choice for a pick-me-up is no longer coffee according to a new study. These days, the choices of...
Some schools in Acadiana to dismiss early Tuesday ahead of severe weather
Acadia, Evangeline, Jeff Davis, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Landry, and Vermillion parishes dismissing early. Iberia Parish will be closed. Lafayette parish schools will be open
State of Louisiana Might Owe You Money, Here’s How You Find It
Did you know that over $1 billion in unclaimed property and/or money belonging to people in Louisiana has yet to be claimed?. What does a person or company do when they can't find you, but they owe you money? They turn things like balances of your gift cards or insurance proceeds over to the state of Louisiana.
Fresh food market opening new location in Louisiana next week
A growing fresh food market will be celebrating the grand opening of their new location in Louisiana next week. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 29, 2023, Barcelo Gardens Fresh Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Louisiana location in New Orleans, according to an event posting on its Facebook page.
WDSU
Bogalusa mayor requests National Guard for help with crime
BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa mayor has reached out to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to ask for the National Guard's help with crime in the city. Tyrin Truong confirmed that he sent the letter to Edwards last week. Truong says he does not believe the governor has received...
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
