Rock Island, IL

KWQC

Police investigate shooting Sunday in Kewanee

KEWANEE, IL
Mike Berry

Teen apparently shot himself accidentally, police say

KEWANEE, IL
WQAD

19-year-old Bettendorf woman arrested for soliciting over $37K with false cancer claims

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A 19-year-old Bettendorf woman is in custody after an investigation revealed she had been faking cancer to solicit thousands of dollars in donations. On Wednesday, Jan. 11 around 6 p.m., the Eldridge Police Department was made aware of 19-year-old Madison Russo, who was suspected of stealing over $37,303 from over 439 donors by using false claims that she, "suffered from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Stage 2 Pancreatic Cancer and a tumor, the size of a football, that wrapped around her spine."
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Coroner identifies driver in fatal Hillsdale crash

HILLSDALE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Clinton man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hillsdale Saturday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 31-year-old Ethan A. Vosatka. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, preliminary investigation showed he died from multiple traumatic injuries. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded...
HILLSDALE, IL
KBUR

Mount Pleasant man arrested following domestic dispute

Mount Pleasant, IA- The Mount Pleasant Police Department has announced the arrest of a Mount Pleasant man on domestic violence charges. According to a news release, on Friday, January 20th at about 1:27 PM, Mount Pleasant Police officers were dispatched to 1002 West Saunders Street for a report of two males fighting outside with a female present as well.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
977wmoi.com

Two Charged in BridleCreek Arson in Galesburg

On January 20, 2023 Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy S. Karlin filed a criminal information against Nathan Cantu and Rey Cantu for their roles in an August 21, 2022 arson at an apartment complex on Springer Road in Galesburg. A carport and nine vehicles were damaged as a result of the intentionally-set fire. The two defendants were charged with 10 counts of arson as a result of the property damage.
GALESBURG, IL
Mike Berry

Arrests made in South Grace Avenue shooting

Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident early Thursday in the 100 block of South Grace Avenue in Kewanee. Kewanee Police Chief Nicholas Welgat issued a news release Saturday on the arrests. The release said police seized eight firearms, several hundred rounds of ammunition, methamphetamine, heroin, cannabis, packaging materials, more than $2,000 in cash and a vehicle.
KEWANEE, IL
KWQC

Police: 5 arrested, 3 in connection to Kewanee shooting

KEWANEE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island police respond to three reports of gunfire

Friday morning was very busy for the Rock Island Police Department, as it responded to three separate reports of gunfire at three different locations in the city. The first call came in at 5:41 a.m. from the 1000 block of 14th Street. When officers arrived, they found a residence that had been struck multiple times by gunfire, according to a department release. No injuries or other property damage was found or reported.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

QCA suspects face charges for guns, meth, heroin, shooting

KEWANEE, IL
KWQC

Muscatine teen struck by vehicle during an altercation

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - On Friday morning, a 17-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in Muscatine. It is believed that the collision was part of a previous argument that was taking place at the time. A long road to recovery lies ahead for Brianna Cross. Muscatine police say she...
MUSCATINE, IA
wvik.org

Rock Island Police Chief Reminds Drivers to Lock Doors

According to Landi, the vast majority of stolen vehicles were left unlocked with keys inside. "Since this summer, we've seen an increase in Kia and Hyundai model vehicles where they've been targeted by these car thiefs due to a weakness in the ignition system. Unfortunately some of these car thiefs are not very sophisticated, they know generally how to do it but the problem is there's only certain makes and years of Hyundai's and Kia's that are suceptible to this problem."
cbs2iowa.com

Eight people arrested for October car shooting in Tiffin

TIFFIN, Iowa — Eight people aged 17-22 have been arrested and charged in an October car shooting in Tiffin. No one was hurt in the shooting the night of October 24. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says the eight people listed below planned to meet and go to a home in Coralville to commit an assault.
TIFFIN, IA
ourquadcities.com

1 killed in single-vehicle crash

Today, Jan. 21 at approximately 3:45 a.m., the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on State Highway Route 2 near High Street in Hillsdale, Ill. The Hillsdale Fire Protection District, the Port Byron Fire Protection District and Genesis Ambulance Service responded as well. The driver...
HILLSDALE, IL
KBUR

Crime Stoppers tips lead to apprehension of wanted fugitive

Burlington, IA- A Burlington man wanted on multiple arrest warrants was arrested Wednesday, January 19th. According to a news release, 29-year-old Zachary Judd (above) was recently wanted for a probation violation, and Burlington officers attempted to stop a vehicle Judd was in on several occasions. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, Judd would flee. Officers were forced to terminate the pursuit due to Judd driving so recklessly, the danger to the public was too high.
BURLINGTON, IA
KBUR

Multiple animals die in barn fire

Burlington, IA- Multiple animals were killed in a Barn fire Friday evening in Tama Township. According to a news release, at 7:11 PM Friday, Burlington and Mediapolis Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 9054 113th Street, rural Burlington in Tama Township. Burlington firefighters arrived at 7:16 PM to...
BURLINGTON, IA

