According to Landi, the vast majority of stolen vehicles were left unlocked with keys inside. "Since this summer, we've seen an increase in Kia and Hyundai model vehicles where they've been targeted by these car thiefs due to a weakness in the ignition system. Unfortunately some of these car thiefs are not very sophisticated, they know generally how to do it but the problem is there's only certain makes and years of Hyundai's and Kia's that are suceptible to this problem."

16 HOURS AGO