Pulaski County, VA

wfxrtv.com

Crews rescue two people trapped in vehicle after crash in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department reports that two people are in the hospital after a vehicle crash that happened on Sunday, Jan. 22. Around 2 a.m. officers from the Blacksburg Police Department witnessed the crash on US 460 and advised the New River Valley 911 center. On the scene, officers discovered two people trapped inside the vehicle on the eastbound ramp of South Main.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Body found in Pulaski Co. area of New River

PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a female was recovered from the New River along the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road Saturday, January 21, with other “items of evidentiary value.”. The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, according to the Pulaski Co....
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Goodview crash lands three in the hospital Monday

GOODVIEW, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash involving two vehicles in the area of Goodview Road at Meador Road sent three people to the hospital Monday morning. According to the Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched at around 10:00 a.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident with entrapment.
GOODVIEW, VA
Virginian Review

Virginia State Police investigating fatal Patrick County crash

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (VR) – The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday (Jan 14) at 8:23 a.m. on Route 8, at Five Forks Road in Patrick County. On Saturday (Jan 21) a vehicle was discovered by a passer-by, off of Route 8, over an embankment, 100 feet south of Route 660. The Ford Explorer ran off the right side of the roadway and struck several trees.   Charles Edward Martin, Jr., 56, of Stuart, Va., was reported missing/overdue.  Mr. Martin was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.  The cause of death is unknown at this time, and the remains have been transported to the Virginia Medical Examiner's Office, Western District, to determine the cause of death. The crash remains under investigation. The post Virginia State Police investigating fatal Patrick County crash appeared first on The Virginian Review.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Missing man found dead in Patrick County crash, police say

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – A 56-year-old man was found dead at the scene of a crash Saturday after being reported missing in Patrick County, according to Virginia State Police. Charles Martin, Jr., of Stuart, was reported missing on Jan. 14. Police say Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8:23 a.m., a...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Montgomery Co. crash along 460E ramp lands two in the hospital

MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A crash on the 460E bypass ramp at South Main left two people trapped before being extricated and taken to local hospitals. According to the Montgomery Co. Fire-EMS Department, the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department and Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad responded at around 2:00 a.m. for a report of a crash with entrapment. Blacksburg Police witnessed the crash and told the NRV 911 Center that both victims were trapped.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Police, family seeking help in locating missing Tazewell County man

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Police are seeking help in locating a missing Tazewell County man, last seen at New People’s Bank in Princeton, W.Va.. 36-year-old Dwayne Anthony Palmer is said to be 6′2″ tall, weighing 175 lbs. with black hair. He was last seen driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado at New People’s Bank in Princeton.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Three Roanoke City firefighters recognized for their rescue efforts

ROANOKE, Va. – Three Roanoke City firemen are being recognized for their quick thinking that saved a person trapped inside their burning home. Firefighters Thomas Boettner, James Williamson and Lieutenant Kevin Bradbury are being recognized for their rescue efforts while battling a fire early Saturday morning. Chief David Hoback...
ROANOKE, VA
WJHL

Sheriff: 2 dead after homicide-suicide in Smyth Co., Va.

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – Two people are dead after what the Smyth County Sheriff is calling a homicide-suicide in Chilhowie, Virginia. According to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Betty E. Call, 62, from Chilhowie and Randall C. Rouse, 58, also from Chilhowie were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a home on Saturday. The […]
CHILHOWIE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Wytheville Police ask for help locating stolen Moped

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in searching for a stolen moped. Police say the bike was taken over the weekend and has a Virginia license plate, 55830M. (Photo courtesy: Wytheville Police Department) Wytheville Police asks anyone with information on...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Manns sentenced to life in prison for Roanoke murder

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Todd Manns, of Roanoke, was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for first-degree murder, plus three years on use of a firearm in commission of a murder for the killing of Taniko Belt of Roanoke in May 2021, according to the Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Office in Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Multiple people arrested after body found in New River

Pulaski Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple people were arrested in connection to a body found in the New River on Saturday. A man later identified as Johnny Raymond Thomas, 52, of Pulaski was found in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area of Pulaski County on January 14.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Authorities searching for man after Wytheville Walmart bomb threat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A Charlottesville man is wanted after allegedly threatening to bomb a Walmart in Wytheville on Sunday, Jan. 22, according to the Wytheville Police Department. 41-year-old Alan Rosenbaum is accused of calling Walmart on Sunday night and making a bomb threat, resulting in a store evacuation, according...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
Mount Airy News

Patrick charges local-area residents

STUART, Va. — The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office has announced charges against and/or arrests of residents from the greater Mount Airy area recently, including:. • Janice Marshall, 70, of 2355 Willis Gap Road, Ararat, who is accused of attempted second-degree murder, a felony;. • Elvis Xavier Santiago Rivera,...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Old McClung Lumber Company building destroyed in fire

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The former McClung Lumber Company building was destroyed in a fire Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the City of Salem. Crews say the call came in at around 2:30 am. about a commercial fire on 7th street in Salem and saw heavy flames as they approached the scene. The incident commander reached out to Roanoke Fire-EMS for assistance shortly after arrival.
SALEM, VA
WSLS

One hospitalized after house fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – One person was hospitalized after a house fire in Roanoke early Saturday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Around 3:25 a.m., crews say they responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1300 block of Purcell Ave NE. Responding units found flames showing from the roof where...
ROANOKE, VA

