Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
Crews rescue two people trapped in vehicle after crash in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department reports that two people are in the hospital after a vehicle crash that happened on Sunday, Jan. 22. Around 2 a.m. officers from the Blacksburg Police Department witnessed the crash on US 460 and advised the New River Valley 911 center. On the scene, officers discovered two people trapped inside the vehicle on the eastbound ramp of South Main.
WDBJ7.com
Body found in Pulaski Co. area of New River
PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a female was recovered from the New River along the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road Saturday, January 21, with other “items of evidentiary value.”. The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, according to the Pulaski Co....
WDBJ7.com
Goodview crash lands three in the hospital Monday
GOODVIEW, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash involving two vehicles in the area of Goodview Road at Meador Road sent three people to the hospital Monday morning. According to the Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched at around 10:00 a.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident with entrapment.
Virginia State Police investigating fatal Patrick County crash
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (VR) – The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday (Jan 14) at 8:23 a.m. on Route 8, at Five Forks Road in Patrick County. On Saturday (Jan 21) a vehicle was discovered by a passer-by, off of Route 8, over an embankment, 100 feet south of Route 660. The Ford Explorer ran off the right side of the roadway and struck several trees. Charles Edward Martin, Jr., 56, of Stuart, Va., was reported missing/overdue. Mr. Martin was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The cause of death is unknown at this time, and the remains have been transported to the Virginia Medical Examiner's Office, Western District, to determine the cause of death. The crash remains under investigation. The post Virginia State Police investigating fatal Patrick County crash appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WSLS
Missing man found dead in Patrick County crash, police say
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – A 56-year-old man was found dead at the scene of a crash Saturday after being reported missing in Patrick County, according to Virginia State Police. Charles Martin, Jr., of Stuart, was reported missing on Jan. 14. Police say Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8:23 a.m., a...
WDBJ7.com
Montgomery Co. crash along 460E ramp lands two in the hospital
MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A crash on the 460E bypass ramp at South Main left two people trapped before being extricated and taken to local hospitals. According to the Montgomery Co. Fire-EMS Department, the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department and Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad responded at around 2:00 a.m. for a report of a crash with entrapment. Blacksburg Police witnessed the crash and told the NRV 911 Center that both victims were trapped.
WDBJ7.com
Police, family seeking help in locating missing Tazewell County man
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Police are seeking help in locating a missing Tazewell County man, last seen at New People’s Bank in Princeton, W.Va.. 36-year-old Dwayne Anthony Palmer is said to be 6′2″ tall, weighing 175 lbs. with black hair. He was last seen driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado at New People’s Bank in Princeton.
WSLS
Three Roanoke City firefighters recognized for their rescue efforts
ROANOKE, Va. – Three Roanoke City firemen are being recognized for their quick thinking that saved a person trapped inside their burning home. Firefighters Thomas Boettner, James Williamson and Lieutenant Kevin Bradbury are being recognized for their rescue efforts while battling a fire early Saturday morning. Chief David Hoback...
Sheriff: 2 dead after homicide-suicide in Smyth Co., Va.
CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – Two people are dead after what the Smyth County Sheriff is calling a homicide-suicide in Chilhowie, Virginia. According to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Betty E. Call, 62, from Chilhowie and Randall C. Rouse, 58, also from Chilhowie were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a home on Saturday. The […]
WSLS
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office continues search for missing woman
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – The search continues Friday for the body of a missing woman who the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says was murdered and then dumped in the New River. The body of her boyfriend, 52-year-old Johnny Thomas, who deputies say was shot and killed, was recovered...
wfxrtv.com
Wytheville Police ask for help locating stolen Moped
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in searching for a stolen moped. Police say the bike was taken over the weekend and has a Virginia license plate, 55830M. (Photo courtesy: Wytheville Police Department) Wytheville Police asks anyone with information on...
wfxrtv.com
Salem PD asks for help identifying two people in shoplifting investigation
SALEM, Va, (WFXR) — The Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people of interest in a shoplifting incident at a Salem business. Anyone who might know this pair or has additional information about the incident is asked to call Officer Womack at 540-375-3083.
WDBJ7.com
Manns sentenced to life in prison for Roanoke murder
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Todd Manns, of Roanoke, was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for first-degree murder, plus three years on use of a firearm in commission of a murder for the killing of Taniko Belt of Roanoke in May 2021, according to the Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Office in Roanoke.
WSET
4 suspects arrested after body was found in a Pulaski County river, 1 still missing
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Four suspects have been arrested after a body was pulled from the New River in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in Pulaski County on Saturday. The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke and identified as 52-year-old Johnny...
WDBJ7.com
Multiple people arrested after body found in New River
Pulaski Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple people were arrested in connection to a body found in the New River on Saturday. A man later identified as Johnny Raymond Thomas, 52, of Pulaski was found in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area of Pulaski County on January 14.
WSLS
Operation Bold Blue Line brings extra funding, equipment to Martinsville Police Department
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Operation Bold Blue Line is the Governor’s plan to reduce homicides, shootings and violent crimes across the state. He plans to do this by supporting existing law enforcement with funding for trainings and new equipment. Another part of Operation Bold Blue Line is using $30 million to help recruit more officers to Virginia.
WSLS
Authorities searching for man after Wytheville Walmart bomb threat
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A Charlottesville man is wanted after allegedly threatening to bomb a Walmart in Wytheville on Sunday, Jan. 22, according to the Wytheville Police Department. 41-year-old Alan Rosenbaum is accused of calling Walmart on Sunday night and making a bomb threat, resulting in a store evacuation, according...
Mount Airy News
Patrick charges local-area residents
STUART, Va. — The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office has announced charges against and/or arrests of residents from the greater Mount Airy area recently, including:. • Janice Marshall, 70, of 2355 Willis Gap Road, Ararat, who is accused of attempted second-degree murder, a felony;. • Elvis Xavier Santiago Rivera,...
WDBJ7.com
Old McClung Lumber Company building destroyed in fire
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The former McClung Lumber Company building was destroyed in a fire Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the City of Salem. Crews say the call came in at around 2:30 am. about a commercial fire on 7th street in Salem and saw heavy flames as they approached the scene. The incident commander reached out to Roanoke Fire-EMS for assistance shortly after arrival.
WSLS
One hospitalized after house fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – One person was hospitalized after a house fire in Roanoke early Saturday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Around 3:25 a.m., crews say they responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1300 block of Purcell Ave NE. Responding units found flames showing from the roof where...
Comments / 5