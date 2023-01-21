Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL power rankings: 3 reasons Chiefs, 49ers, Eagles and Bengals will (or won't) win Super Bowl 57
The 2023 NFL playoffs are down to four teams still alive to win Super Bowl 57. The AFC championship will feature a rematch of last year's game between the Chiefs and Bengals in Kansas City. The NFC championship game has the Eagles hosting the 49ers in Philadelphia. Three of this...
What happened the last time Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy faced off?
On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers for the right to play in Super Bowl LVII. The quarterback battle is intriguing, pitting Philly's possible MVP candidate, Jalen Hurts, against "Mr. Irrelevant," the 49ers' Brock Purdy. However, Sunday's conference title game won't be the first time Hurts and Purdy have faced off. The two went head-to-head during their college days in 2019 when Hurts and the Oklahoma Sooners got the better of Purdy and the Iowa State Cyclones.
Colts Reportedly Interviewing 1 Candidate For Second Time
The Indianapolis Colts have already conducted interviews with a dozen candidates for their head coaching position. Now, the team is reportedly preparing to move forward to the second round of its search, and interim head coach Jeff Saturday remains in the mix. Saturday will interview with the ...
Report: Free agent RB linked to Bears turns down Giants deal
A new report spills some important details of a contract a 2023 free agent running back turned down recently. Saquan Barkley is just one expensive player on the New York Giants offense the team will have to consider re-signing. (Quarterback Daniel Jones is up for a new contract as well.) And if the two parties can’t come to an agreement, Barkley would have a chance to go to Chicago.
Report: Two New Finalists Revealed for Colts Head Coaching Job
With the Indianapolis Colts narrowing down their list of head coaching candidates, Ejero Evero and Jeff Saturday will get second interviews.
NFL Coaching Carousel: What We’re Hearing on Cardinals, Texans, Colts, Broncos
The playoffs and league rules are slowing down the process with five head coach openings and more than 10 offensive and defensive coordinator positions still available. This is a good time to reset the coaching carousel and, as it stands, there are two general manager jobs filled, and none open, with five head coach openings, and none filled. Even all 10 of the offensive coordinator openings out there remain. The easy explanation for why things have played out this way over the past couple of weeks is that, with rules getting more and more stringent around coaches, especially those who are in the playoffs, it’s much easier to expedite a GM search than it is a coaching search.
CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message
It’s safe to say that Jim Harbaugh did not dominate the Ohio State Buckeyes during his first few seasons at Michigan as he lost his first five games against Ohio State after taking over as the head coach of the Wolverines and didn’t notch his first win against the Buckeyes until 2021 – his seventh Read more... The post CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Steelers Address Left Side Of Offensive Line, Take Mauler Up Front In Daniel Jeremiah’s First 2023 NFL Mock Draft
It’s an important upcoming draft for Pittsburgh Steelers general manager, Omar Khan. With three picks in the top 50, it’s important Khan capitalizes on some talent in some much-needed areas. While the offensive line ended up being much better than expected in 2022, it’s still an area that could use reinforcements. With the Steelers now over a week removed from the end of their season, mock draft season is officially here.
George Kittle gave touchdown ball to 49ers legend
George Kittle hooked up a 49ers legend with a touchdown ball on Sunday. Christian McCaffrey rushed for a two-yard touchdown on a second-and-goal play to start the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers’ NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. McCaffrey spiked the ball after his...
Giants in danger of losing offensive coordinator after just one season
The New York Giants defeated all odds during the 2022 season by reaching the Divisional round of the playoffs. Nobody anticipated they would make it so far, given the state of the roster and how many reserves were playing prominent roles. Offensively, the Giants took a significant step forward, notably...
Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs said to him after playoff loss
Stefon Diggs took the Buffalo Bills’ playoff loss very hard on Sunday, and one of his teammates revealed what the wide receiver was saying following the game. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie revealed Monday that he spoke to Diggs following the Bills’ 27-10 playoff defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. McKenzie said Diggs was asking him how the Bills had lost, and how the outcome was the same every year.
Rodgers trade could have ripple effect that impacts Bears' plans
There's a chance that Aaron Rodgers' final game as a Green Bay Packer at Soldier Field took place on Dec. 4 when he saluted Bears fans following a 28-19 win in Week 13. On Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the prospect of the Packers trading Rodgers this offseason is "a real possibility." If Rodgers has indeed played his final game in green and gold, his exit could have an impact on a pivotal offseason for the division rival he has owned since 2008.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford Buys Hidden Hills Vineyard Estate
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford recently bought his family a new home. According to Dirt.com, the star quarterback used some of his four-year $160 million contract extension that he signed leading the Rams to their Super Bowl victory last February. The report states that Stafford spent $10.5 million on a Vineyard estate in Hidden Hills, California.
Micah Parsons appears to blame Cowboys offense for loss
Dallas Cowboys fans were frustrated that their team could not get anything going offensively in Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and it sounds like Micah Parsons felt the same way. The Cowboys scored just one touchdown in their 19-12 divisional round loss. Parsons noted after the game...
Interesting team favored to land Saquon Barkley if he leaves Giants
If he does end up leaving the New York Giants this offseason, Saquon Barkley might not be going too far away. Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released odds this week for the Pro Bowl running back Barkley’s next team (if not the Giants). The Baltimore Ravens were given the best odds at +400. The Buffalo Bills (+425), Denver Broncos (+500), New York Jets (+600), and New England Patriots (+700) were also listed in the top five.
Chiefs WR headlines potential Cowboys free-agent additions
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Key contributors Tony Pollard (RB), Dalton Schultz (TE), Leighton Vander Esch (LB) and safety Donovan Wilson are free agents. The Cowboys must make tough decisions to keep the core of the team together. Dallas is 18th in the league with about $1.8M in cap room, per Spotrac.
A Steelers Free Agency Mistake In 2021 Is Clearly Evident Two Years Later
The Pittsburgh Steelers organization has been known for bringing in top talent via the draft/undrafted free agency and rewarding those players once they prove themselves after a few years of successful on-field play. The most recent examples include TJ Watt, Cameron Sutton, Terrell Edmunds and Chris Boswell. With that said, some guys are bound to slip away because of certain cap situations and greater needs on the roster. Back in 2021, the franchise decided not to bring back a key piece on defense because of the financial state of the team and Sutton’s expected extension to be less of an expense.
