Jewish Family & Children’s Service raises over $300K at annual Brighter Tomorrow Luncheon

queencreeksuntimes.com
Local man develops Rascal’s Foundation to help those in need with pet care bills
Twelve years ago, Neil Moore went to a shelter in Phoenix to pick up an older German Shepherd, but as fate would have it the dog wasn’t able to be shown and he instead met a Boxer Lab mix and fell in love at first sight and brought his new pet, Rascal, home.
azbigmedia.com
The fight against the rise of homelessness and crime in Downtown Phoenix
The rise of homelessness and crime in Downtown Phoenix neighborhoods has city officials concerned. This past weekend those issues were front and center at a community meeting hosted by Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari at the Burton Barr Central Library on Saturday, where city officials said they are making investments in increased policing and homeless services in response to the crisis.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Arizona Jewish Historical Society reimagines future with first Holocaust education center in Phoenix
The Arizona Jewish Historical Society (AZJHS) is seeking community support and donations for its Capital Campaign with a goal to build a Holocaust and tolerance education center to promote respect for all people regardless of their differences. The renovations and expansion of the existing Cutler Plotkin Jewish Heritage Center will include a new building featuring state-of-the-art technology and interactive features such as immersive media experiences.
'The story needs to be told': First Black students to integrate Chandler High to be honored
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Decades have passed since Willie Arbuckle walked through Chandler High School for the first time. “Looking back, I guess it was a momentous occasion,” Arbuckle said. Now, Arbuckle sees the history he was a part of in 1949. “It was totally historical changing, you know,...
azbigmedia.com
Vi at Silverstone ranks No. 1 out of 139 care centers in Arizona
Vi at Silverstone, a Vi and Plaza Companies Community in North Scottsdale, has ranked No. 1 out of 139 senior care centers in Arizona in terms of survey score, by the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) Q4 2022 Top-Line Report. The community was ranked five out of five stars across all categories, including Survey Rating, Staffing Rating, and Quality Measure Rating.
KTAR.com
Chandler kindergarten teacher wins Gaydos and Chad’s teacher tribute
PHOENIX — An East Valley elementary school teacher was named KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show’s Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for January, presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers. Kimberly Shuck is a teacher at Carlson Elementary School in Chandler. Most of her...
Valley senior unable to find new low-income housing after lease not renewed
Carol Moore is now one of the thousands of people on waiting lists to get inside an affordable, low-income senior housing facility in Phoenix.
Phoenix New Times
The Women Behind 2 Goodyear Favorites Joined Forces to Open a New Avondale Cafe
The women behind two Goodyear favorites have teamed up to bring a new cafe to the West Valley. Saddle Mountain Brewing Co.'s Laura Hansen and Enroute Coffee and Tea House owners Deni Banach and Brittany Salazar plan to host a grand opening celebration for New Penny Café in Avondale this February.
Valley doctor working to recover after fall over the holidays
PHOENIX — A Valley doctor who's helped patients for 20 years is the one now being treated. Dr. Grayson Guzman has been hospitalized for a month after taking a fall during the holidays. Kara Guzman, his wife, says he wanted to fix some Christmas lights that had fallen at...
AZFamily
Phoenix’s HALO Animal Rescue is working to get senior dogs into loving families
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Tuesday is “Change a Pet’s Life Day” and JCPenney is partnering across the U.S. with pet shelters, including Phoenix’s own HALO Animal Rescue, to make sure as many senior dogs in shelters find their “furever” home as possible. JCPenney is...
fox10phoenix.com
Lives lost in Monterey Park remembered at Phoenix Chinese Week event: 'We are one'
PHOENIX - The Asian American Pacific Islander community in Phoenix is reacting to tragedy amidst the biggest cultural holiday of the year, the Lunar New Year. The first Lunar New Year's festival in Phoenix was held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers say it was an absolutely phenomenal turnout, but the tragedy in California was certainly on both the minds and hearts of so many.
ABC 15 News
State holds $2 billion to be claimed by Arizonans, some unclaimed property now up for auction
There is $2 billion worth of unclaimed property being held by the state waiting for Arizonans to claim. That includes items like rings, watches, old sports cards, and coins coming from old, abandoned safe deposit boxes. Some of the unclaimed items are being auctioned off during the state's once-a-year unclaimed...
San Tan Valley school put on lockdown after suspect gets on campus
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — Combs Middle School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a man trying to outrun law enforcement got onto school property. The incident began at about 9:15 a.m. after the Pinal County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle near Kenworthy and Combs roads. A passenger in that vehicle had a warrant for their arrest, prompting him to jump out and run toward the middle school, according to J.O. Combs Unified School District.
KOLD-TV
16 dogs saved from burning west Phoenix house that also served as animal rescue
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than a dozen dogs were rescued from a house fire around midnight on Tuesday. The Phoenix and Glendale Fire departments responded to the home near 37th Avenue and Bethany Home Road that also served as an animal rescue known as “Mangy Mutt Rescue.” According to firefighters, the flames were 30 feet high when they arrived. Video from the scene shows clutter around the house, which firefighters said made it difficult to put the fire out.
Federal agent from Mesa ordered to pay $133K after caught using gov't car to drive for Lyft, Uber
MESA, Ariz. — A former Homeland Security agent from Arizona has been ordered to pay the federal government money he earned while using his work vehicle to drive for Uber and Lyft. Sean M. Nelson, 44, of Mesa was sentenced last week to two years of federal probation after...
Fronteras Desk
Mesa Mayor John Giles on what’s on the minds of city leaders nationwide
Mayors from across the country were in Washington, D.C., last week, to talk about issues important to cities. The U.S. Conference of Mayors’ annual winter meeting touched on immigration, housing, jobs and a number of other policy areas. The Show caught up with Mesa Mayor John Giles late last...
AZFamily
Surprise Squad gives away free gas to frigid commuters at Mesa Fry’s Fuel Center
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a cold January morning when Gibby Parra and Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad showed up at a Fry’s Fuel Center in Mesa but things heated up quickly when Gibby announced the Surprise Squad was paying for everyone’s gas. Earlier in the day, prices had shot up by 20 cents, so drivers were thrilled to hear the news.
roselawgroupreporter.com
$12 Million Dollar Estate Home Sells in Paradise Valley
(PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz.) – Arizona’s Luxury Leader Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce the $12 million sale of 6659 East Indian Bend Road in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Luxury Agents Frank Aazami and Jean-Michel Edery of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller of this extraordinary estate that offered the highest level of luxury, security and privacy in the guard-gated Judson Estates of Paradise Valley, Arizona.
thefoothillsfocus.com
Rio Verde hit hard by city water shut-off
After years of warnings it may happen someday, Scottsdale turned off the water at the stand pipe servicing the Rio Verde Foothills community of about 2,000 homes northeast of the city on Jan. 1. Roughly 500 homes had been relying on the stand pipe for hauled water for all their...
AZFamily
Arizona lawmakers consider eliminating rent tax, critics warn it could impact city services
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jose and Kayla Amaya are like a lot of Arizonans, struggling to pay their bills and pay the rent. “When rent goes up, it is very hard to pay the bills because it leaves less money for groceries, for gas, and other bills we have to pay for,” said Kayla. The average 2-bedroom apartment in Phoenix costs $1,615 a month, according to Rent.com. That’s up from $1,522 a month back in October.
