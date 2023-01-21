The Angels aren’t going to be changing hands. The team announced Monday that owner Arte Moreno is ending the exploratory process of selling the team, which began in August, and will “continue ownership throughout the 2023 season and beyond.” “During this process, it became clear that we have unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact on the future of the team and the fan experience,” Moreno said in a statement released by the team. “This offseason we committed to a franchise record player payroll and still want to accomplish our goal of bringing a World Series Championship back to...

