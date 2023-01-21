Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
Detroit News
1 dead, 6 wounded in fiery crash Saturday on Detroit's east side
Detroit police are investigating a crash Saturday involving an SUV in which one person was killed, three passengers were injured and three officers were reportedly sent to the hospital. Deputy Detroit Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald said Saturday that a Dodge Durango with four occupants had been speeding around the city...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: 22-year-old man’s body found on freeway near Detroit/Dearborn border -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Body of man shot, killed found on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit. The body of a 22-year-old man who had been shot and killed was...
Detroit's top cop maintains fiery, fatal crash did not involve police chase
The Detroit father was killed just before 10 a.m. Saturday when the Dodge Durango he was a passenger in slammed into a tree at a high rate of speed Woodhall Street near Chandler Park Drive...
fox2detroit.com
'Simply incredible': Detroit police chief praises officers' actions during crime update
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police Chief James White praised some of his officers while providing an update on recent crimes Monday,. The chief said he has seen heroic actions from the department, and he wants to highlight those during crime briefs. White discussed a fatal crash Saturday where officers...
Detroit News
Detroit police make arrests in rash of store robberies
One man has been charged and a second arrested in connection with a recent rash of store robberies in Detroit, according to the Detroit Police Department. Twenty stores have been robbed since the start of the year, Detroit Police Chief James E. White said during a Monday press briefing. Fernando...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police investigate homicide involving deadly crash on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – New information was discovered about the driver who died after crashing into multiple cars, causing his SUV to catch fire on Detroit’s east side. The crash occurred Monday (Jan. 23) morning on Lantz Avenue in the area of I-75 and 7 Mile Road. A mother from...
Detroit News
Case dismissed against man accused of helping to kill Detroit woman, burn body
Detroit — One of three people charged with killing a Detroit woman has had his murder case dismissed because of insufficient evidence, according to Detroit court records. Judge Kenneth King of Detroit's 36th District Court dismissed the case against Calvin McGilmer after the preliminary exam last week because the only evidence prosecutors presented was a statement by McGilmer, Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller said. McGilmer was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.
Detroit police: 2 in custody after series of 20 robberies at dollar stores across the city since Jan. 1
Detroit Police Chief James White on Monday said 20 dollar stores have been robbed over the past three weeks. One person has been charged with armed robbery and felony firearm, while another is in custody awaiting charges.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: 20 dollar stores robbed at gunpoint in 3-week span in Detroit
DETROIT – Detroit police Chief James White sounded the alarm after a string of robberies targeting dollar stores across the city. White said 20 dollar stores in Detroit had been robbed at gunpoint since New Years Day, which is a span of three weeks. “Somebody is making a decision...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What police say caused fiery crash that killed 1, injured 6, including 3 officers, in Detroit
DETROIT – Police have revealed more details about what caused a crash that left one person dead and six others -- including three officers -- injured in Detroit over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday (Jan. 21) on Woodhall Street near Linville Avenue on Detroit’s east side. Detroit...
Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl riding black and red bicycle in Detroit
According to police, Dearee Harris left on her black and red bicycle, without permission, and has not been in touch with her family since that time.
Detroit woman accused of repeatedly stealing mail, credit cards in Troy
TROY, MI – A Detroit woman was arrested after police officers caught her stealing mail in Troy. According to the Troy Police Department, officers were conducting extra patrols in a neighborhood near Crooks Road and Big Beaver Road on Jan. 16 after receiving numerous complaints of mail theft from residents.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police fired at during pursuit of erratic drivers without license plates
DETROIT – Two people are in custody after firing shots at Detroit police officers during a car chase on Hayes Street early Sunday morning. According to Detroit Police Chief James White, two drivers were arrested on Sunday at approximately 3 a.m. on Jan. 22 on Hayes Street near Maddelein Avenue.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man who trafficked 40+ guns in 3 counties gets 3 years in prison
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Michigan man who trafficked more than 40 firearms in three counties, including one that was used to kill a 2-year-old girl, has been sentenced to three years in prison. Officials have announced that Jerreil LaMounta Martin, of Grand Rapids, will be serving 37 months...
Driver killed in crash after hitting multiple cars in Detroit, vehicle catches fire
DETROIT -- Police are investigating a crash Monday morning that left one man dead. According to WDIV-Detroit, police were called to the area of East Lantz Avenue and Irvington Street shortly before 9 a.m. Monday for reports of a crash. A man driving an SUV reportedly crashed into multiple cars...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Porch pirates beware: Ann Arbor police catch thieves after neighborly intervention
ANN ARBOR – Police are reminding community members to report suspicious activity after arresting two Ypsilanti men who allegedly stole packages from local porches. Ann Arbor Police Department arrested a 45-year-old man with an outstanding warrant on Jan. 7 after a neighbor saw the man rifling through the packages and mail. An investigation found the man had stolen mail and packages, including baby clothes, from the 2700 block of Knightsbridge Circle.
Wyandotte police veteran accused of stealing sandwich from fellow officer
Nearly 40 officers serve the Wyandotte Police Department, upholding the law to the T. But now, one of their very own is being accused of a deplorable act.
fox2detroit.com
Bad Brads BBQ opening 5th location in Metro Detroit
The first time Bad Brads BBQ showed up on FOX 2, they had one location. Things have changed big time for the Metro Detroit eatery, which just opened a 5th spot in Livonia.
Southfield hit-and-run suspect arrested after MSP helicopter tracks him to bar
After fleeing the scene of a crash and allegedly striking a pedestrian on Southfield Freeway, a Detroit man was taken into custody at a nearby bar.
WANTED: Man who hit victim with wooden object, threw glass bottle in violent attack at Detroit liquor store
Detroit police are hoping a tip from the public will help them to identify a man wanted for a violent attack on Jan. 4 at an east side liquor store.
Comments / 0