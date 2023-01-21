Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – January 23, 2023
WWE RAW Results – January 23, 2023. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Hulk Hogan asking the WWE Universe what’s up then says Raw started while Hulk A Mania was running wild. He says the show has only grown since then and together, WWE is celebrating 30 years of the Red Brand. He then puts over the Philadelphia Eagles.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Signs The Steiner Brothers To Legends Contract
The Steiner Brothers dominated the world of tag team wrestling during the late eighties and early nineties. Scott and Rick Steiner captured tag team titles around the globe as well. It appears that their relationship with WWE has reached a new high. According to PW Insider, WWE has signed The...
PWMania
Bray Wyatt Wanted Forgotten WWE NXT Star as a Wyatt Family Member
Former WWE star Enzo Amore revealed on the Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast that Bray Wyatt had asked for Knuckles Madsen to be a member of the Wyatt Family. However, WWE management decided against it and instead chose Erick Rowan and Luke Harper. Knuckles Madsen worked in...
PWMania
WWE Hall of Famer Was Contacted for WWE RAW XXX and Explains What He Wanted to Do
The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show, which takes place tonight in Philadelphia, has a packed WWE schedule. Triple H, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, Jerry Lawler, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Theodore Long, Ron Simmons, DDP, Ted DiBiase, Mike “Irwin R. Schyster” Rotunda, Alundra Blayze, The Godfather, and Lita are among those joining the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Sets Possible Wedding Date To Former WWE And AEW Star
Despite the "gut-punching" loss of her "WWE NXT" Women's Championship — and subsequent release from the company — Mandy Rose is looking forward to the next chapter of her life. Rose, real name Amanda Saccomanno, announced her engagement to former AEW and WWE star Tino Sabbatelli last September....
bodyslam.net
John Cena Was Allegedly “Threatened” By Certain WWE Superstars
During a recent Cafe de Rene episode, a fan asked Rene Dupree if Cena was threatened by superstars who resembled him, such as Chris Masters and Alex Riley. The former World Tag Team Champion declared that the Cenation Leader indeed felt so. Very much so. Very much so. Yeah. The...
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Gives His Thoughts On 'Prison Hard Dom'
Dominik Mysterio has added a new dimension to his persona since being arrested (in storyline) during the Christmas season after showing up uninvited at his grandparents' house. Many fans and even wrestlers such as Ronda Rousey have praised Dominik's recent character and mic work, as he is beginning to come into his own after debuting in 2020. Konnan, Dominik's godfather, also is a fan of "Prison Hard Dom." In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Konnan praised his godson's recent heel work.
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose
Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Says Bill Goldberg “Was So Goddamn Dangerous in the Ring”
The most overrated wrestler of the Ruthless Aggression Era, according to former WWE superstar Rene Dupree, was the subject of a listener question on his podcast. “As far as talent, Goldberg, yeah, because he was so goddamn dangerous in the ring. But he wasn’t there long too. He didn’t even do house shows, man. I think he did like one or two house show loops the whole time he was there. If you can get the deal, go for it. Good for you.”
411mania.com
UPDATED: Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan
UPDATED: PWInsider has confirmed the previous report about the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match being cut short on Raw, with a note on the original plan. The site reports that the original plan was to have Lynch win and then Damage CTRL attack her after the match. As noted, the segment was cut down due to the Tribal Court segment running “extremely long.”
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstar Wants Violent Stipulation Match With Brock Lesnar
It appears that Bobby Lashley wants to face Brock Lesnar again in the near future. During an interview with the "Hindustan Times," the former WWE Champion spoke about what kind of match he wants with Lesnar. "I like the kind of contests where it can make me push myself," said...
PWMania
Fight Breaks Out at the WWE Performance Center Between Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller
Today at the WWE Performance Center, a fight broke out. Miss Indiana USA Alexis Lete shared a video on Instagram Stories to show fans what she’s been learning as she prepares to become a WWE Superstar. The video ends with a fight breaking out, and you can see numerous other trainers and trainees swarming in to try to break things up.
PWMania
GCW vs. New South Results – January 22, 2023
Kicking off GCW vs. New South with the New South Pro Wrestling General Manager Dump Sanders headed to the ring. Sanders spoke about how excited he was about tonight’s show. GCW World Champion Nick Gage came down to the ring. Gage said last night’s Take A Picture was special because of the fans in Alabama. Gage claimed GCW run everywhere they go. Gage wanted a friendly fight between GCW & New South tonight.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mark Henry Believes Sami Zayn & Paul Heyman May Be In Cahoots
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and co-host Denise Salcedo discussed the return of the Firefly Fun House, Kevin Owens stunning Roman Reigns, the rise of Action Andretti, and more. A hot topic of discussion on the podcast was Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman possibly being in cahoots to dethrone Roman Reigns.
PWMania
WWE Appears to Pass on Signing Former AEW and Impact Wrestling Talent for the Time Being
Kylie Rae, a former AEW and Impact Wrestling star, recently received a WWE tryout match, but it appears that the company will not sign her for the time being. Kylie addressed the situation during an appearance on the Going Broadway podcast. “Never say never, to my knowledge, not in the...
PWMania
NJPW New Beginning In Nagoya Results – January 22, 2023
NJPW New Beginning In Nagoya Results – January 22, 2023. Most Violent Players vs. Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima. Togi Makabe locks in a Boston Crab on Yuto Nakashima but Oskar Lebue made the save. Makabe hit a clothesline for a near fall then he hits Nakashima with the King Kong Knee Drop to get the win.
PWMania
More Legends Set For WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Special Revealed
More names have been added to the list of legends scheduled to appear at the WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary show next week. A graphic aired during this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown show that promoted Diamond Dallas Page, Jimmy Hart, The Godfather, Ted DiBiase Sr., IRS (Irwin R. Schyster) and Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa) for the Raw Is XXX show next Monday night in Philadelphia, PA.
PWMania
Pro Wrestling Noah The Great Muta Final Bye Bye Results – January 22, 2023
Pro Wrestling Noah The Great Muta Final Bye Bye Results – January 22, 2023. Kongo (Hajime Ohara & Hi69) vs. Atsushi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioka. End of the match happens when Hi69 hits Seiki Yoshioka with a Stuka Splash for the win. Winners: Kongo (6:41) Rate: 5. Tag Team...
PWMania
Spoiler: Major Name Backstage at WWE RAW is XXX, Vince McMahon Update, More
Brock Lesnar is in Philadelphia for tonight’s WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special at the Wells Fargo Center. Lesnar is featured on the RAW 30 DVD cover in the UK, and there have been rumors that he will return tonight to prepare for his appearance at the Royal Rumble on Saturday. In an update, PWInsider has confirmed that Lesnar will be at RAW. He arrived at the arena a few hours ago after flying to Philadelphia on Sunday.
PWMania
NJPW New Japan Strong (Nemesis Episode 3) Results – January 21, 2023
NJPW New Japan Strong (Nemesis Episode 3) Results – January 21, 2023. Royce Isaacs & Guillermo Rosas starts this match off then Isaacs catches a leapfrog attempt before Rosas escaped a suplex. A chop to the thigh stings Isaacs ahead of a suplex for a one count before Cody Chhun tags in and had Isaacs tripped into his knee for a two count.
