WWE RAW Results – January 23, 2023

WWE RAW Results – January 23, 2023. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Hulk Hogan asking the WWE Universe what’s up then says Raw started while Hulk A Mania was running wild. He says the show has only grown since then and together, WWE is celebrating 30 years of the Red Brand. He then puts over the Philadelphia Eagles.
WWE Signs The Steiner Brothers To Legends Contract

The Steiner Brothers dominated the world of tag team wrestling during the late eighties and early nineties. Scott and Rick Steiner captured tag team titles around the globe as well. It appears that their relationship with WWE has reached a new high. According to PW Insider, WWE has signed The...
Bray Wyatt Wanted Forgotten WWE NXT Star as a Wyatt Family Member

Former WWE star Enzo Amore revealed on the Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast that Bray Wyatt had asked for Knuckles Madsen to be a member of the Wyatt Family. However, WWE management decided against it and instead chose Erick Rowan and Luke Harper. Knuckles Madsen worked in...
WWE Hall of Famer Was Contacted for WWE RAW XXX and Explains What He Wanted to Do

The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show, which takes place tonight in Philadelphia, has a packed WWE schedule. Triple H, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, Jerry Lawler, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Theodore Long, Ron Simmons, DDP, Ted DiBiase, Mike “Irwin R. Schyster” Rotunda, Alundra Blayze, The Godfather, and Lita are among those joining the company.
Mandy Rose Sets Possible Wedding Date To Former WWE And AEW Star

Despite the "gut-punching" loss of her "WWE NXT" Women's Championship — and subsequent release from the company — Mandy Rose is looking forward to the next chapter of her life. Rose, real name Amanda Saccomanno, announced her engagement to former AEW and WWE star Tino Sabbatelli last September....
John Cena Was Allegedly “Threatened” By Certain WWE Superstars

During a recent Cafe de Rene episode, a fan asked Rene Dupree if Cena was threatened by superstars who resembled him, such as Chris Masters and Alex Riley. The former World Tag Team Champion declared that the Cenation Leader indeed felt so. Very much so. Very much so. Yeah. The...
Konnan Gives His Thoughts On 'Prison Hard Dom'

Dominik Mysterio has added a new dimension to his persona since being arrested (in storyline) during the Christmas season after showing up uninvited at his grandparents' house. Many fans and even wrestlers such as Ronda Rousey have praised Dominik's recent character and mic work, as he is beginning to come into his own after debuting in 2020. Konnan, Dominik's godfather, also is a fan of "Prison Hard Dom." In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Konnan praised his godson's recent heel work.
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose

Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
Former WWE Star Says Bill Goldberg “Was So Goddamn Dangerous in the Ring”

The most overrated wrestler of the Ruthless Aggression Era, according to former WWE superstar Rene Dupree, was the subject of a listener question on his podcast. “As far as talent, Goldberg, yeah, because he was so goddamn dangerous in the ring. But he wasn’t there long too. He didn’t even do house shows, man. I think he did like one or two house show loops the whole time he was there. If you can get the deal, go for it. Good for you.”
UPDATED: Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan

UPDATED: PWInsider has confirmed the previous report about the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match being cut short on Raw, with a note on the original plan. The site reports that the original plan was to have Lynch win and then Damage CTRL attack her after the match. As noted, the segment was cut down due to the Tribal Court segment running “extremely long.”
WWE Superstar Wants Violent Stipulation Match With Brock Lesnar

It appears that Bobby Lashley wants to face Brock Lesnar again in the near future. During an interview with the "Hindustan Times," the former WWE Champion spoke about what kind of match he wants with Lesnar. "I like the kind of contests where it can make me push myself," said...
GCW vs. New South Results – January 22, 2023

Kicking off GCW vs. New South with the New South Pro Wrestling General Manager Dump Sanders headed to the ring. Sanders spoke about how excited he was about tonight’s show. GCW World Champion Nick Gage came down to the ring. Gage said last night’s Take A Picture was special because of the fans in Alabama. Gage claimed GCW run everywhere they go. Gage wanted a friendly fight between GCW & New South tonight.
Mark Henry Believes Sami Zayn & Paul Heyman May Be In Cahoots

On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and co-host Denise Salcedo discussed the return of the Firefly Fun House, Kevin Owens stunning Roman Reigns, the rise of Action Andretti, and more. A hot topic of discussion on the podcast was Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman possibly being in cahoots to dethrone Roman Reigns.
NJPW New Beginning In Nagoya Results – January 22, 2023

NJPW New Beginning In Nagoya Results – January 22, 2023. Most Violent Players vs. Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima. Togi Makabe locks in a Boston Crab on Yuto Nakashima but Oskar Lebue made the save. Makabe hit a clothesline for a near fall then he hits Nakashima with the King Kong Knee Drop to get the win.
More Legends Set For WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Special Revealed

More names have been added to the list of legends scheduled to appear at the WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary show next week. A graphic aired during this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown show that promoted Diamond Dallas Page, Jimmy Hart, The Godfather, Ted DiBiase Sr., IRS (Irwin R. Schyster) and Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa) for the Raw Is XXX show next Monday night in Philadelphia, PA.
Pro Wrestling Noah The Great Muta Final Bye Bye Results – January 22, 2023

Pro Wrestling Noah The Great Muta Final Bye Bye Results – January 22, 2023. Kongo (Hajime Ohara & Hi69) vs. Atsushi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioka. End of the match happens when Hi69 hits Seiki Yoshioka with a Stuka Splash for the win. Winners: Kongo (6:41) Rate: 5. Tag Team...
Spoiler: Major Name Backstage at WWE RAW is XXX, Vince McMahon Update, More

Brock Lesnar is in Philadelphia for tonight’s WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special at the Wells Fargo Center. Lesnar is featured on the RAW 30 DVD cover in the UK, and there have been rumors that he will return tonight to prepare for his appearance at the Royal Rumble on Saturday. In an update, PWInsider has confirmed that Lesnar will be at RAW. He arrived at the arena a few hours ago after flying to Philadelphia on Sunday.
NJPW New Japan Strong (Nemesis Episode 3) Results – January 21, 2023

NJPW New Japan Strong (Nemesis Episode 3) Results – January 21, 2023. Royce Isaacs & Guillermo Rosas starts this match off then Isaacs catches a leapfrog attempt before Rosas escaped a suplex. A chop to the thigh stings Isaacs ahead of a suplex for a one count before Cody Chhun tags in and had Isaacs tripped into his knee for a two count.

