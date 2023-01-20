Read full article on original website
World's largest pizza party record broken in Oklahoma
An Oklahoma university and a pizzeria chain teamed up to break the Guinness World Record for the largest pizza party.
Tulsans Break 'World's Largest Pizza Party' Guinness World Record, Raise Thousands For Make-A-Wish
The Guinness World Record for the World's Largest Pizza Party is now held here in Tulsa. Andolini's Pizza and World Pizza Champions partnered with the University of Tulsa to make it happen. More than 3,000 people participated in the Guinness World record attempt. The previous record was held in Rome...
News On 6
Tulsans Celebrate Lunar New Year
It's Lunar New Year, a holiday celebrated by about two billion people around the world, including Asian American communities in Green Country. At Saint Joseph Vietnamese Catholic Church in Tulsa, hundreds of people gathered for Mass and then firecrackers and lion dancing. Members also enjoyed performances and a Vietnamese lunch...
News On 6
Tulsa Candy Shop Broken Into For 3rd Time In Less Than 3 Months
A Tulsa candy shop says it has been broken into for the third time in less than three months. Yum Eats & Sweets on 81st and Harvard posted a picture of the supposed break-in on Saturday. Staff there say Levitate Fitness, two doors down, was also broken into the same...
Tulsa Business Helps Seniors With Cooking, Cleaning
A Tulsa business is working to make personal chef services more affordable for those unable to cook or who simply do not want to be in the kitchen. Alicia Urban, owner of Chefs for Seniors -Tulsa, said she started her business during the pandemic when she realized there is a growing need for the service.
Religious walk from Claremore to east Tulsa held
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A religious walk from Claremore to a church in Tulsa was held on Saturday. The final destination of the more than 20 mile walk was St. Thomas More Catholic Church in east Tulsa. Denny Rodriguez with St. Thomas More Catholic Church said the walk was about...
News On 6
Tulsa Native Launches New Magazine To Highlight Black Entrepreneurship
A Tulsa business dedicated to shining light on Black entrepreneurship celebrated the launch of a new magazine on Saturday. The magazine is called Greenwood Ave. and it highlights black voices from around the globe. The first edition focuses on business owners and how they've overcome obstacles as black entrepreneurs. Trey...
News On 6
Tulsa Urban Wilderness Coalition & Volunteers Clean Turkey Mountain
Volunteers and members of the Tulsa Urban Wilderness Coalition cleaned up Turkey Mountain, one of Tulsa's most popular hiking trails, on Sunday. To many people in Tulsa, Turkey Mountain is a special place. Robert Reese led the cleanup effort. "It's nice to come out here after work and do this...
News On 6
'Double Up Oklahoma' Program Now Available In Sand Springs
Hunger Free Oklahoma is making it easier for residents on SNAP benefits in Sand Springs to buy and eat healthy food. The goal is to make sure nobody has to choose between having enough food to eat and eating healthy. When customers at Cash Savers in Sand Springs purchase food...
A perfect ‘bad storm’ is driving egg prices up, experts say
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — It’s not just the Avian Flu that has caused egg prices to rise, economists say. Oklahoma has had a few barn yard cases of the bird flu but not as many cases in other states. Rodney Holcomb is a professor and food economist at...
City of Tulsa facing another lawsuit over Open Records Act
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Firefighters Union is suing the City of Tulsa due to what they claim is a failure to obey an Open Records request. According to the petition filed at the Tulsa County Courthouse, in March of 2022 the plaintiff stated they requested information that falls under both the Oklahoma Open Records Act and the Fire and Police Arbitration Act but never received the documents needed.
KOKI FOX 23
New York boy recommends University of Tulsa mascot replacement
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa plans to announce a new mascot at their first home football game this fall. In the meantime, an eight year old from New York is offering up a suggestion. Nax D. Saurus- the Univeristy of Tulsa Saurophaganax. Joel Motskin lives in Scarsdale,...
KTUL
Pantera to headline Rocklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rocklahoma announced Friday morning that Pantera will be headlining the music festival this Labor Day weekend. Pantera is a heavy metal band from Arlington that formed in 1981. The renewal window for 2022 Rocklahoma weekend and VIP pass holders remains open. Rocklahoma will announce the...
Thousands in Tulsa, Rogers, Wagoner Counties without power
Thousands of people in parts of Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner Counties are without power Monday, as electrical crews work to fix a transmission line. Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said a problem with the line cut power to five feeder lines, and the outage is currently effecting 3,677 customers.
Tulsa Planetarium Manager Discusses Meteor That Lit Up Oklahoma Sky
A fireball lit up the sky early Friday morning as a meteor entered the atmosphere above Oklahoma. The National Weather Service said its Lightning Mapper detected a sonic boom from the meteor over Wagoner County. Experts said sending pictures or video to the American Meteor Society will help determine velocity,...
Viewers Report Fireball Sighting Over Oklahoma Sky
Reports of a bright fireball and a loud boom over parts of northeast Oklahoma are rolling in on Friday morning. Viewers across Oklahoma have shared their accounts and video of the fireball that passed over the state. A video shared by Cheri Patton shows a reflection of the bright light illuminating the night sky in Broken Arrow around 3:30 a.m.
It’s Not Just a Police Problem, Americans Are Opting Out of Government Jobs
In Tulsa, Oklahoma, a city of 411,000 with a violent crime rate twice the national average, police officials are struggling to fill 160 vacant officer jobs. — Having 800 officers do the work of nearly 1,000 makes public safety Tulsa’s most critical problem, Mayor G.T. Bynum said last November in his annual “State of the City” speech.
City of Tulsa Task Force holds meeting on homelessness
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s Housing, Homelessness & Mental Health Task Force held its first meeting to understand the main causes of homelessness in Tulsa, according to the City. The Task Force was created to help the City of Tulsa better understand it’s role in addresses...
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop.
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop. It’s a new season for The Sports Page Steakhouse in Coweta, Oklahoma. This local favorite has been around since 2005 and now, they will be serving new traditions as well as long-time classics.
News On 6
Family, Friends Gather To Celebrate Tulsa Woman's 100th Birthday
Friends and family of a Tulsa woman met on Saturday to celebrate her 100th birthday. Mary Sue Carter Ragsdale Webb turned 100 on Friday. Mary was born on Jan. 20, 1923, and is one of six children. She says she's blessed with eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and twelve great-great...
