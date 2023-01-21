Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Montez Ford And Bianca Belair Share Embarrassing WWE In-Ring Moment
How much of Montez Ford and Bianca Belair do you want to know?. Ford and Belair appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" this past Tuesday night, where Cohen asked a round of questions to learn more about life in wrestling. But what he asked weren't your typical "who's your favorite wrestler" or "how did you get into pro-wrestling" type questions. They were more outlandish, to say the least.
wrestletalk.com
Brock Lesnar WWE Return Match Revealed?
Bobby Lashley has called out Brock Lesnar for a no holds barred match, amid speculation about Lesnar’s WWE return. Lesnar last wrestled at the November 2022 Crown Jewel premium live event, defeating Bobby Lashley with a controversial roll-up pin. Both stars have one singles win over the other, with...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Says Bill Goldberg “Was So Goddamn Dangerous in the Ring”
The most overrated wrestler of the Ruthless Aggression Era, according to former WWE superstar Rene Dupree, was the subject of a listener question on his podcast. “As far as talent, Goldberg, yeah, because he was so goddamn dangerous in the ring. But he wasn’t there long too. He didn’t even do house shows, man. I think he did like one or two house show loops the whole time he was there. If you can get the deal, go for it. Good for you.”
PWMania
Fight Breaks Out at the WWE Performance Center Between Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller
Today at the WWE Performance Center, a fight broke out. Miss Indiana USA Alexis Lete shared a video on Instagram Stories to show fans what she’s been learning as she prepares to become a WWE Superstar. The video ends with a fight breaking out, and you can see numerous other trainers and trainees swarming in to try to break things up.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstar Wants Violent Stipulation Match With Brock Lesnar
It appears that Bobby Lashley wants to face Brock Lesnar again in the near future. During an interview with the "Hindustan Times," the former WWE Champion spoke about what kind of match he wants with Lesnar. "I like the kind of contests where it can make me push myself," said...
PWMania
Sting Calls The Great Muta the Only Japanese Wrestler That Ever Transcended Wrestling in America
The Great Muta will team up with Sting and Darby Allin to face Hakushi, AKIRA, and Naomichi Marufuji. The match is part of Muta’s retirement tour. Sting addressed Muta’s retirement in an interview with Pro Wrestling NOAH. “I have a high opinion of Muta and great respect for...
Yardbarker
Report: WWE Makes Change To Sami Zayn Segment
A major change to WWE’s 30th Anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW is in the works, as PWInsider.com is reporting that instead of the Bloodline’s previously announced acknowledgment ceremony, Sami Zayn will instead be put on trial for his mistakes on Friday Night SmackDown. The Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Confirms Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Show
We recently reported that WWE was looking to change a segment for Monday’s 30th Anniversary show and now the change has been confirmed by WWE themselves. WWE will now hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn following the events of last night’s SmackDown. UPDATED LINEUP...
tjrwrestling.net
Truth Behind WWE Scrapping Roman Reigns Segment On Raw 30
A new report has indicated the real reason a huge segment featuring Roman Reigns was replaced on Raw XXX, killing a major rumour about the show. The 30th anniversary of Raw will celebrate three decades of WWE’s flagship show with legends such as Ric Flair, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels among the many more that will be in attendance.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – January 23, 2023
WWE RAW Results – January 23, 2023. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Hulk Hogan asking the WWE Universe what’s up then says Raw started while Hulk A Mania was running wild. He says the show has only grown since then and together, WWE is celebrating 30 years of the Red Brand. He then puts over the Philadelphia Eagles.
PWMania
Bray Wyatt Wanted Forgotten WWE NXT Star as a Wyatt Family Member
Former WWE star Enzo Amore revealed on the Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast that Bray Wyatt had asked for Knuckles Madsen to be a member of the Wyatt Family. However, WWE management decided against it and instead chose Erick Rowan and Luke Harper. Knuckles Madsen worked in...
PWMania
WWE Hall of Famer Was Contacted for WWE RAW XXX and Explains What He Wanted to Do
The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show, which takes place tonight in Philadelphia, has a packed WWE schedule. Triple H, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, Jerry Lawler, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Theodore Long, Ron Simmons, DDP, Ted DiBiase, Mike “Irwin R. Schyster” Rotunda, Alundra Blayze, The Godfather, and Lita are among those joining the company.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mark Henry Believes Sami Zayn & Paul Heyman May Be In Cahoots
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and co-host Denise Salcedo discussed the return of the Firefly Fun House, Kevin Owens stunning Roman Reigns, the rise of Action Andretti, and more. A hot topic of discussion on the podcast was Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman possibly being in cahoots to dethrone Roman Reigns.
Sporting News
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 date, start time, odds, PPV schedule & card for WWE event
For the fourth time in WWE history, the Royal Rumble will be heading to San Antonio, Texas on January 28. The Alamodome, celebrating 30 years, will host the event. The annual event is traditionally one of the biggest and most anticipated WWE shows of the year. It features both a men’s and women’s Royal Rumble match, with 30 participants in each bout. The last person standing in both Rumble matches earns an opportunity at a championship at WrestleMania 39 in April.
PWMania
WWE Appears to Pass on Signing Former AEW and Impact Wrestling Talent for the Time Being
Kylie Rae, a former AEW and Impact Wrestling star, recently received a WWE tryout match, but it appears that the company will not sign her for the time being. Kylie addressed the situation during an appearance on the Going Broadway podcast. “Never say never, to my knowledge, not in the...
PWMania
More Legends Set For WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Special Revealed
More names have been added to the list of legends scheduled to appear at the WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary show next week. A graphic aired during this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown show that promoted Diamond Dallas Page, Jimmy Hart, The Godfather, Ted DiBiase Sr., IRS (Irwin R. Schyster) and Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa) for the Raw Is XXX show next Monday night in Philadelphia, PA.
PWMania
Spoiler: Major Name Backstage at WWE RAW is XXX, Vince McMahon Update, More
Brock Lesnar is in Philadelphia for tonight’s WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special at the Wells Fargo Center. Lesnar is featured on the RAW 30 DVD cover in the UK, and there have been rumors that he will return tonight to prepare for his appearance at the Royal Rumble on Saturday. In an update, PWInsider has confirmed that Lesnar will be at RAW. He arrived at the arena a few hours ago after flying to Philadelphia on Sunday.
PWMania
WWE Hall of Famer Registers Trademarks for His Previous Ring Names
WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright has filed a trademark application through trademark attorney Michael E. Dockins for his former ring names, Papa Shango and The Godfather. On January 18, he filed a patent for entertainment services with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The following is a description...
PWMania
Booker T Says He Will Not Attend WWE RAW XXX, Despite Prior Plans to Celebrate With Ric Flair
According to PWInsider.com, Booker T is one of the names scheduled to appear at WWE RAW 30 tonight in Philadelphia. PWInsider’s Mike Johnson was not the only one to say this, as Ric Flair was also expecting Booker to appear tonight. So, while the initial report appeared to be...
ComicBook
Could Roman Reigns vs. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Happen at WrestleMania 39?
Roman Reigns vs. The Rock has been the big rumored match for WrestleMania 39 this coming April, but now it sounds like WWE was trying to get a different massive match on the card — Reigns vs. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. "The Texas Rattlesnake" came out of retirement back at WrestleMania 38 for a No Holds Barred Match with Kevin Owens, and the match went over so well that reports of Austin coming back to do more popped up almost immediately.
