Hershey, PA

swimswam.com

#17 Landon D’Ariano Gives Texas Their 5th Top-20 Verbal Commitment for 2024-25

Germantown Academy's Landon D’Ariano, the #17 recruit in the class of 2024, has verbally committed to the Texas Longhorns. Current photo via Jodie D’Ariano. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
AUSTIN, TX
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Recruiting Another Wyomissing OL: 2024 Tackle Caleb Brewer

Penn State hit a home run in recruiting in this year’s class when they signed five-star offensive lineman J’ven Williams from Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, and now James Franklin and his coaches will be back at Wyomissing High School trying to sign another talented player from that school in the Class of 2024.
WYOMISSING, PA
swimswam.com

Colorado Zone Leads The Way At 2023 IA Midwest All Stars

SCY (25 yards) The top age group swimmers in the Midwestern area converged in Des Moines on Jan. 14-15 for the annual Midwest All Stars meet, where the surrounding LSCs are invited to compete as a team and vie for points. Each LSC could score five swimmers per event per...
DES MOINES, IA
975thefanatic.com

This Is the Wealthiest Town In Pennsylvania

Have you ever wondered what towns make up the wealthiest in Pennsylvania? Well, we have your answer. The staffers at Suburbs101.com have put together a list of the six wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. “Pennsylvania is home to some of the wealthiest Americans in the country,” they state in the article. “In fact, some of the wealthiest billionaires live in Pennsylvania including Victoria Mars (Mars candy) and self-made billionaires such as Michael Rubin and Jeff Yass. Here are the top 6 wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. The information presented in this article are based on data from the US Census American Community Survey and the rankings are based on median household income.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Final girls volleyball rankings for 2022

Record: 24-1. Accomplishments: PIAA 4A semifinalist, District 11 4A champion, EPC champion. Accomplishments: District 11 4A runner-up, EPC runner-up. Accomplishments: PIAA 3A semifinalist, District 11 3A champion, EPC semifinalist. 4. Allentown Central Catholic. Record: 14-6. Accomplishments: District 11 3A runner-up, EPC semifinalist. 5. Emmaus. Record: 14-7. Accomplishments: District 11 4A...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Lancaster Airport in national spotlight

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Airport has been put in the national spotlight. It's was featured in a recent issue of "Business View Magazine" and it's in for impressive upgrades. Many don't realize just how busy the Lancaster Airport is. It's the third busiest airport in the state, behind Philadelphia...
LANCASTER, PA
WTAJ

Digital Pennsylvania driver’s license could be coming soon

(WTAJ) — As the world continues to adapt and change to digital life, your Pennsylvania driver’s license and state ID could follow suit sooner than we thought. According to a report from Patch.com, lawmakers are looking to advance the timeline with new legislature allowing the use of digital ID for residents. However, the current bill […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pa. state Sen. Amanda Cappelletti to make history when she gives birth

HARRISBURG (CBS) -- Just 40 years ago, the idea of even a woman – any woman – in Pennsylvania's Senate was a novelty. Out of 50 senators, there was exactly one, and she was a grandmother.Later came more women, including some mothers of younger children. But no woman has ever given birth while a member of the state Senate. If that fact surprises you, consider this: It also surprised the woman who is about to make history by becoming the first. "That had not crossed my mind," said Sen. Amanda Cappelletti (D-Delaware and Montgomery), until a colleague pointed it out to her.Cappelletti...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

