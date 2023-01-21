Read full article on original website
What’s in the BBC’s Modi documentary? The six main claims
India has lashed out at the BBC after a documentary aired claims that prime minister Narendra Modi was "directly responsible" for the Gujarat riots in 2002 when he was the state's chief minister. Mr Modi has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the course of the religious riots that left more than 1,000 people – most of them Muslims – dead in his state, but the allegations have continued to shadow him even after becoming prime minister in 2014 and securing a landslide second term in 2019.
India Slams BBC Narendra Modi Documentary, Broadcaster Defends It
The Indian government has slammed a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dismissing it as “propaganda,” but the corporation is sticking to its guns. The first episode of the two-part documentary “India: The Modi Question” aired on BBC Two on Jan. 17. The episode description on the BBC website says: “Narendra Modi’s premiership has been dogged by persistent allegations about the attitude of his government towards India’s Muslim population. This series investigates the truth behind these allegations and examines Modi’s backstory to explore other questions about his politics when it comes to India’s largest religious minority.” The documentary has not been...
India government criticises BBC's Modi documentary
The Indian government has criticised a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his role in the 2002 Gujarat riots. Foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said India: The Modi Question lacked objectivity and was propaganda. The first of the two-part series was aired in the UK on Tuesday. The...
Six Injured in Jammu Blasts Before India Opposition Leader Gandhi Arrives
SRINAGAR (Reuters) - At least six people were injured on Saturday in two blasts in Jammu, the principal Indian city in a region disputed by neighbouring Pakistan, police said, ahead of the arrival of Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on a cross-country march. The blasts hit Jammu's transport yard in...
India invokes emergency laws to ban BBC Modi documentary
The Indian government has invoked emergency laws to block a BBC documentary examining the role of the prime minister, Narendra Modi, during riots in the western state of Gujarat in 2002. Controversy has erupted in India over the first episode of the two-part programme, India: The Modi Question, which tracked...
