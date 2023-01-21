Read full article on original website
No one injured, but one dog dies in Kewanee fireSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Teen apparently shot himself accidentally, police sayMike BerryKewanee, IL
Arrests made in South Grace Avenue shootingMike BerryKewanee, IL
Kewanee Elks announce 'January Teens of the Month'Susan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Police: Shots fired at South Grace Ave. homeMike BerryKewanee, IL
977wmoi.com
HT Custer Park Public Design Workshop Public Meeting in Galesburg
The City of Galesburg will host a public meeting on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at King Elementary School, for citizens to provide input on the proposed improvements at HT Custer Park. The City of Galesburg was awarded an Open Space and Land Acquisition Development (OSLAD) grant in...
A Quad Cities Favorite Mexican and Breakfast Restaurant Has A New Location
When you want tacos and margaritas but the kids want pancakes and bacon do you go to a buffet or order Door Dash? Well now, there are three places open in the Quad Cities to satisfy all those cravings. More of the Quad Cities can now have chips and salsa...
iowa.media
Bettendorf School District selling ‘Black Voices Matter’ shirts, middle school room has sexuality flags plastered around BLM poster
The Bettendorf School District is currently selling “Black Voices Matter” shirts. In addition, a middle school classroom has various “pride” flags on the wall around a posted that proclaims “Black Lives Matter” as well as other politically charged taglines. Black Voices Matter is an...
WIFR
The community gathers to support one local family
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A community came together today to help raise funds for one local family after their 16-year-old daughter was in a life-changing car accident. “We want to thank everyone who contributed to this. It was way more than I could ever hope for and people are just so generous. It really epitomizes the love and the community, a small town and people coming together,” said event organizer Michelle Rogers.
These 22 Bars Are The Friendliest in Northern Illinois
Tavern, lounge, and tap, if the bar you're hanging out at has one of those words in the name, chances are it's the friendly kind of place where everyone might know your name. It's where you go when taking your date to meet your friends, it's where you go when she breaks up with you. It's your joint for celebrating a child's birth and a fallen comrade's life. It's where you want to be to feel a sense of community—a comfortable place to be yourself and enjoy life, a good meal, and some delicious drinks.
Beloved Illinois Burger Joint May Have Been Set On Fire On Purpose
15th & Chris, one of Northern Illinois' most beloved burger restaurants, known for its delicious burgers and fries, and shakes, has been a staple in the community for almost 5 years. However, the restaurant recently suffered a significant setback this weekend after a fire that caused over $100,000 in damages.
Plant shop roots itself in new location
Austin Harned and Ajay Hein’s shared love for plants and all things natural like crystals led the pair to open Quartz Botanicals, now located at 810 15th Avenue in East Moline. Even on a snowy day, customers bustled about, checking out familiar pothos and unusual orchids in the brightly lit store, amid sparkly geodes and […]
Cute Alert: Meet Niabi Zoo’s Little New Addition
Niabi Zoo has announced the birth of a new animal that also marks a first for the zoo. Few things in this world are cuter than baby animals and there's a new one in Coal Valley that's making history at Niabi Zoo. On January 7th, Niabi Zoo welcomed it's first...
aroundptown.com
Obituary- Shirley K. Colville
Shirley K. Colville, age 76, of Prophetstown, died Friday, January 20, 2023 at Allure of Prophetstown. Shirley was born September 22, 1946 in Mount Vernon the daughter of Virgil and Virginia (Ray) Staples. She was employed at Borg Warner for many years. Shirley loved her children and grandchildren deeply and enjoyed spending time with them.
ourquadcities.com
MB’S food truck in Galesburg vandalized
Mohammed Ben Youness, MB’S food truck owner in Galesburg believes in keeping a positive attitude after his food truck was vandalized. It wasn’t until Youness went to open his truck for the day that he heard a weird noise. He originally thought due to the truck being parked for 10 days the sound was because of the cold weather.
Central Illinois Proud
Princeville student calls for action after classmates took photos of him using restroom
PRINCEVILLE Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens came out to Stevens Square Park in Princeville Saturday morning to show support for one student after being bullied at school. Noah Guzman is a junior with autism at Princeville Junior-Senior High School. After two classmates snapped a photo of him using the school’s restroom, those students were only suspended for two days.
Which store has the cheapest groceries in Moline? Here's what we found
MOLINE, Ill. — Thursday night, News 8 aired a grocery store prices comparison story that had some errors in it. We were looking to find the cheapest price for each item on our list, however, we did not search the stores well enough and our prices that night were inaccurate.
starvedrock.media
Rezin and Yednock talking to St. Margaret's administrators Monday
Two area lawmakers are frustrated with the administration of St. Margaret's Health. State Senator Sue Rezin told WLPO Saturday, she nor State Representative Lance Yednock were briefed beforehand about Friday's announcement to close Peru SMH. In that public statement, the President and CEO Tim Muntz announced the, in his words, “temporary closing” of Peru St. Margaret's for 7am, January 28th. This action due to what would be a lack of ER physicians on that date and time.
You Can Get 40 Cents Off Gallon At These Illinois Gas Stations
For only three hours today (Friday 1/20), there will be discounted gas for everyone at a chain of fuel stations in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. The Fuel Day promotion is back at your local Circle K store and beginning at 3 pm this afternoon, a discount of 40 cents off a gallon will be offered from 3 pm to 6 pm local time.
No one injured, but one dog dies in Kewanee fire
Around 11 a.m. on Monday, Rick White surveyed the front of his wife’s house on Maple Avenue and took an inventory of what he would need to board up the structure. “They aren’t letting anyone in,” White said.
Chicago State Park Ranked Among Most Instagrammed in US
Grab your phone, maybe even your hiking shoes and get ready to selfie in nature - an Illinois state park has just been dubbed one of the most "Instagrammed" in the U.S. A study done by Travel Lens found Starved Rock State Park was the seventh most-Instagrammed state park in the country.
starvedrock.media
Peru Mayor Reacts After Call With St. Margaret's Administration
“Blindsided” is how Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski says he felt when finding out plans to close the hospital in his town. Kolowski says he took part in a Zoom call Monday with St. Margaret's Health President & CEO Tim Muntz along with other hospital administrators. State Senator Sue Rezin and State Representative Lance Yednock were also on the call.
starvedrock.media
St. Margaret's Peru Hospital to Temporarily Suspend Operations
Effective at 7 a.m. Saturday January 28th St. Margaret's Peru hospital will be closed temporarily. At 5 p.m. today (Friday 1/20 ) St. Margaret's CEO Tim Muntz and board chair Terry Judd sent this letter to employees and media as an official statement. Click below to download and read the full statement or scroll down to listen.
KWQC
Police investigate shooting Sunday in Kewanee
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A 17-year-old boy was injured after police say he accidentally shot himself Sunday in Kewanee. The Kewanee Police Department and The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 11:30 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 800 block of Birch Place for a report of a boy with a gunshot wound, according to a media release.
aroundptown.com
Two Panthers Medal at Lueders Invitational
Three EP wrestlers took part in the Bob Lueders Invitational on Saturday at Clinton High School with two finishing near the top of the podium. Sophomore Wyatt Goossens wrestling at 120# took third after working his way through the wrestleback portion of the weight class. His three wins came by fall as he improved his record to 36-6.
