East Lansing, MI

Michigan women’s basketball suffers key loss to Indiana

Everything would have gone right for Michigan women’s basketball on Monday night if the Wolverines had just beaten Indiana. If the Michigan women’s basketball team was going to win the Big Ten championship or even have a shot this season, at least at the regular season title, it needed to beat Indiana on Monday night in Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Eleven Warriors

Rotten in Ann Arbor

Own the group chat with The Weekender, highlighting the biggest stories in college sports, standout writing from Eleven Warriors, and a glance at what's next. MICHIGAN HEADLINES: CLICK-BAIT OR ACTUAL SCANDAL(S)?. You may be familiar with how Michigan co-captain Mazi Smith was cited with felony weapons charges in the middle...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Associated Press high school girls basketball state rankings for Jan. 23

The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school girls basketball poll for the week of Jan. 23, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.:
wcsx.com

Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way

It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week

There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts

Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLNS

Lansing issues late notices to people with autopay for trash

Lansing issues late notices to people with autopay …. Lansing issues late notices to people with autopay for trash. Keith Norman interview on the firing of the officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case. Mother, daughter charged after allegedly taking dog …. Two Sullivan County women face theft charges after...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police find stolen dog in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dog that was stolen from a home in Potterville was found by Michigan State Police. Troopers said they found the dog Loki in Lansing. According to authorities, Loki was stolen from their home in Potterville. Police said a suspect was identified in the theft and police said they sent a complaint for charges to the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office.
LANSING, MI
