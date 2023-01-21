Read full article on original website
Michigan women’s basketball suffers key loss to Indiana
Everything would have gone right for Michigan women’s basketball on Monday night if the Wolverines had just beaten Indiana. If the Michigan women’s basketball team was going to win the Big Ten championship or even have a shot this season, at least at the regular season title, it needed to beat Indiana on Monday night in Ann Arbor.
MSU’s underclassmen must step up in Malik Hall’s absence
The Spartans enter another tough four-game stretch without one of their top players...
Eleven Warriors
Rotten in Ann Arbor
Own the group chat with The Weekender, highlighting the biggest stories in college sports, standout writing from Eleven Warriors, and a glance at what's next. MICHIGAN HEADLINES: CLICK-BAIT OR ACTUAL SCANDAL(S)?. You may be familiar with how Michigan co-captain Mazi Smith was cited with felony weapons charges in the middle...
This Is Michigan's Best Offensive Line Ever
Michigan has had star-studded offensive lines for decades but the 2023 version could be the best ever.
MLive.com
Associated Press high school girls basketball state rankings for Jan. 23
The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school girls basketball poll for the week of Jan. 23, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.:
wcsx.com
Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way
It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan
A significant weather system is going to move from near the Gulf of Mexico into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Far southeast Lower Michigan should be on the northern edge of what we Michiganders would call a heavy snow. At the moment, the storm center looks like it...
Winter roaring back, 3 snowstorms possible in Michigan before end of January
UPDATE: Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan. The storm track will be very active now through at least the end of January. It looks like Lower Michigan will be in line for at least three accumulating snows in the next 10 days. We’ve...
Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week
There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
Whitmer, Gilchrist, Kildee celebrate GM’s $795 million Michigan investment
FLINT, MI — U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee takes an immense pride in his hometown. And Friday was another moment he won’t soon forget. Kildee, D-Flint Twp., stood witness as General Motors said it’s bringing V-8 engine manufacturing back to Flint, investing $579 million at Flint Engine Operations and another $216 million in its Bay City engine components plant.
lansingcitypulse.com
Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts
Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
WLNS
Lansing issues late notices to people with autopay for trash
Lansing issues late notices to people with autopay …. Lansing issues late notices to people with autopay for trash. Keith Norman interview on the firing of the officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case. Mother, daughter charged after allegedly taking dog …. Two Sullivan County women face theft charges after...
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
michiganradio.org
Two Catholic parishes in Michigan will “disassociate” from the Boy Scouts of America
Two Catholic parishes in Michigan will “disassociate” from the Boy Scouts of America. The Diocese of Lansing released new guidance on parish affiliation with the BSA. Catholic parishes in Howell and Brighton have decided to disaffiliate with the Boy Scouts of America. The decision comes after the Diocese...
Consumers Energy OK’d to raise electric rates, must double rooftop solar
LANSING, MICH. – State officials agreed on an electric rate hike for customers of Consumers Energy but required the company to double its rooftop solar cap, among additional efforts toward electric vehicle charging, community solar, grid reliability, and electrifying residential heating. The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Jan....
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police find stolen dog in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dog that was stolen from a home in Potterville was found by Michigan State Police. Troopers said they found the dog Loki in Lansing. According to authorities, Loki was stolen from their home in Potterville. Police said a suspect was identified in the theft and police said they sent a complaint for charges to the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office.
WNEM
Quiet Tuesday, accumulating snow expected on Wednesday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After many who were hoping for a fresh coating of snow picked up a bit more over the weekend on Sunday, much of it has already melted as we started a brand new workweek. While it was a bummer to lose it so fast for some,...
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
General Motors invests nearly $1 billion in select Michigan, out-of-state manufacturing plants to build new V-8 engine
General Motors has announced plans to invest $918 million combined into four U.S. plants, including two in Michigan, to produce the sixth generation Small Block V-8 Engine and for electric vehicle production.
