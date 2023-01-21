ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Pete Lakeman

30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment

In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
ABC News

396 Haitian migrants detained on 50-foot boat near Bahamas

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- The U.S. Coast Guard has detained a boat carrying 396 Haitian migrants near the Bahamas in one of the biggest human smuggling incidents in the region, Bahamian officials said. The migrants were detained close to the far-flung Cay Sal island located between Florida and Cuba,...
TEXAS STATE
maritime-executive.com

One Dead in Bizarre Accident Aboard Yacht Off Gran Canaria

Last weekend, Spain's search and rescue agency attempted to save the crew of a French sailing yacht that had suffered a bizarre and shocking casualty off Gran Canaria. One survivor was rescued, and one deceased crewmember was recovered along with the vessel after a 19-hour marathon response. At about 2000...
KELOLAND TV

Turkey condemns Quran protest in the Netherlands

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s foreign ministry said Tuesday it summoned the Dutch ambassador following a demonstration targeting Islam’s holy book, days after a similar protest in Sweden tensed relations. Edwin Wagensveld, Dutch leader of the far-right Pegida movement in the Netherlands, on Sunday tore pages out of...
traveltomorrow.com

World’s longest river cruise sails India’s Ganges

The world’s longest river cruise set sail on 13 January from the city of Varanasi in India. The ship has a 51-day journey ahead, cruising the holy river of Ganges, and is expected to end the voyage in Dibrugarh, on 1 March. Antara’s MV Ganga Vilas (the Ganges’ name...

Comments / 0

Community Policy