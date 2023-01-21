Read full article on original website
Related
Mystery as Brit diver found dead on Thailand’s notorious ‘Death Island’
A BRITISH diving instructor has been found dead in mysterious circumstances on a notorious “Death Island”. The body of Neil Giblin, 48, was discovered in a rented bungalow on Koh Tao, Thailand, on Wednesday. Two female clients raised the alarm when he did not turn up. Police said...
Man Found Alive at Bottom of the Sea 3 Days After Boat Sank: 'Total Shock'
Harrison Okene was trapped at the bottom of the sea in the wreck of his own ship, but 10 years later he is a professional diver.
Hundreds of horrified swimmers forced to flee water as pack of bloodthirsty sharks chase and kill dolphin
HUNDREDS of horrified swimmers were forced to flee the water after a gang of bloodthirsty bull sharks chased down and killed a dolphin. Spectators at the Manly Surf Carnival in Sydney, Australia, rushed out of the ocean as the beasts pounced on the creature. Hundreds of people had packed out...
30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment
In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
Dad dies snorkeling with family after passenger sees him ‘floating face down,’ cops say
The 78-year-old from Wisconsin was snorkeling in the U.S. Virgin Islands, police said.
A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis
A series of recent cruise ship rescues of Cuban migrants in the Straits of Florida -- and social media posts about them -- have brought a fresh wave of attention to these dramatic moments at sea and the migration crisis behind them.
"I Was Bored After Six Hours": People Are Sharing The Travel Destinations That Fell Short Of Their Expectations (Or Surpassed Them Immensely)
"IMO, it's probably the most underrated travel destination on the planet. It's home to every kind of landscape you could hope to visit."
Cruise passengers spent New Year's stranded after their ship was rejected by 4 ports because of 'marine growth' on its hull
The Viking Orion cruise ship was refused access to Australian waters due to "marine growth" that needed cleaning off its hull.
ABC News
396 Haitian migrants detained on 50-foot boat near Bahamas
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- The U.S. Coast Guard has detained a boat carrying 396 Haitian migrants near the Bahamas in one of the biggest human smuggling incidents in the region, Bahamian officials said. The migrants were detained close to the far-flung Cay Sal island located between Florida and Cuba,...
A sailor has been rescued after being adrift in Caribbean for 24 days
Elvis Francois, 47, told Colombian authorities that he had survived off a bottle of ketchup, garlic powder and Maggi cubes.
maritime-executive.com
One Dead in Bizarre Accident Aboard Yacht Off Gran Canaria
Last weekend, Spain's search and rescue agency attempted to save the crew of a French sailing yacht that had suffered a bizarre and shocking casualty off Gran Canaria. One survivor was rescued, and one deceased crewmember was recovered along with the vessel after a 19-hour marathon response. At about 2000...
KELOLAND TV
Turkey condemns Quran protest in the Netherlands
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s foreign ministry said Tuesday it summoned the Dutch ambassador following a demonstration targeting Islam’s holy book, days after a similar protest in Sweden tensed relations. Edwin Wagensveld, Dutch leader of the far-right Pegida movement in the Netherlands, on Sunday tore pages out of...
traveltomorrow.com
World’s longest river cruise sails India’s Ganges
The world’s longest river cruise set sail on 13 January from the city of Varanasi in India. The ship has a 51-day journey ahead, cruising the holy river of Ganges, and is expected to end the voyage in Dibrugarh, on 1 March. Antara’s MV Ganga Vilas (the Ganges’ name...
Phys.org
New modeling study shows that most plastic debris on Seychelles beaches comes from far-off sources
Vast amounts of plastic debris accumulate on beaches across the Seychelles and other small island developing states. Observational analysis (for instance, plastic bottle labels) suggest that much of this waste originates from distant sources and not from the islands themselves. But until now, the likely sources of this debris have not been quantified.
Comments / 0