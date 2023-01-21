ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Saturday snow graces Portland metro area

By Andrew Foran
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A flash of wintry weather has moved its way into Portland, resulting in a light snow/rain mix and graupel falling across the metro area.

But don’t expect the snow to stick around since, according to the National Weather Service , the snow’s stint in town will be brief.

“We’re expecting mainly rain throughout the day since incoming southwesterly winds will help warm us up,” NWS Portland said in a tweet. “Any significant snow accumulations will be confined to elevations above 2000ft.”

So now is the time to get out and enjoy it while it lasts.

The Oregonian

Portland weather Sunday will be dry; high near 45

The weather in Portland on Sunday will bring fewer surprises than Saturday, when snow and graupel fell but didn’t accumulate. Sunday in the metro area will be mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The chance of rain is just 20%.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Portland begins to dry, sunbreaks coming midweek

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After we saw a wintry mix start to our Saturday, we are about to really start drying out and staying dry in the Portland metro area. By Sunday afternoon, the light rain we could see early on will taper off. Sunday morning begins with patchy fog and the clouds will stick around throughout the rest of the afternoon, before we see some break in those clouds later in the day.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland weekend weather: Wet with a chance of snow

The Portland area is in for a wet weekend as a cold front pushes farther south than previously expected. Starting midmorning, up to a quarter of an inch of rain is forecasted for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The high is expected to be around 44 degrees before temperatures drop overnight bringing a chance of snow showers after 4 a.m. with the snow level at about 1,000 feet. Less than 1/2 inch of snow is expected.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Wintry mix greets Portland area residents Saturday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. — Did you see snow this morning? Showers are moving across the Willamette Valley bringing snow, graupel, and rain. KATU Meteorologist Rhonda Shelby says, “there was a cold enough layer in the atmosphere to produce that this morning.”. WEATHER | Latest Forecast. The National Weather Service...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Saturday morning’s surprise snow; some brief wintry fun

Well that was exciting! A bit of snow and ice pellets in the air this morning in the Portland/Vancouver metro area, and even sticking for a short time up in the West Hills. 11am view at Sylvan exit on U.S. 26 shows snow sticking to roads up at 800′.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Multnomah County issues overnight cold weather advisory

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's forecasted temperature for Friday night is 32 degrees, prompting Multnomah County to issue a cold weather advisory. Multnomah County's 211info issued the cold weather advisory Friday morning, saying that while 'Severe Weather' levels aren't quite met, the nighttime temperature will be freezing for at least four hours.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Sheriff: 'Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours'

SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is urging citizens to not drive overnight due to icy conditions. "Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours," MCSO said. "We have seen and are going to continue to see for several days to come extremely cold temperatures down around freezing, which is going to make conditions dangerous and unpredictable throughout Marion County roadways."
MARION COUNTY, OR
wilsonvillespokesman.com

Lanes temporarily closed at Southwest Wilsonville Road, Southwest Kinsman Road

Drivers should be aware of lane closures and a traffic signal shutdown Wednesday and Thursday at the intersection of Southwest Wilsonville Road and Southwest Kinsman Road. According to the city of Wilsonville, crews will be working to locate underground utilities to prepare for the future installation of a water pipeline as part of the Willamette Water Supply Program. From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, the signals will be shut off and several lanes will be closed including the east and west bound lanes on Southwest Wilsonville Road and the center lanes at Southwest Wilsonville Road and Southwest Kinsman Road.
WILSONVILLE, OR
kptv.com

Portland firefighters rescue dog stuck in sewer pipe

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters came to the rescue when a little pup got stuck in a sewer pipe in North Portland on Sunday. Just after 2:30 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue responded to an animal rescue call at North Burlington Avenue and North Crawford Street. PF&R said a dog went into an exposed six inch pipe and crawled out of arms reach.
PORTLAND, OR
tourcounsel.com

Jantzen Beach Center | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon

Jantzen Beach Center, is a very practical shopping center. Since, you can find everything you need for the home, your closet, or any gift you want to make. This complex has different department stores, boutiques, and restaurants, in case you want to eat something delicious. Featured Shopping Stores: Sierra, Target,...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Who is the California group bidding to operate homeless camps in Portland?

Your browser does not support the audio element. The city of Portland is moving forward with a controversial plan to create several massive outdoor homeless encampments throughout the city. According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, the city has closed its request for proposals to operate the outdoor shelters and it’s reviewing the submissions.
PORTLAND, OR
