Saturday snow graces Portland metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A flash of wintry weather has moved its way into Portland, resulting in a light snow/rain mix and graupel falling across the metro area.

But don’t expect the snow to stick around since, according to the National Weather Service , the snow’s stint in town will be brief.

“We’re expecting mainly rain throughout the day since incoming southwesterly winds will help warm us up,” NWS Portland said in a tweet. “Any significant snow accumulations will be confined to elevations above 2000ft.”

So now is the time to get out and enjoy it while it lasts.

