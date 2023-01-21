ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage Beach, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

krcgtv.com

GoFundMe created for the victim of Osage Beach shooting

A fundraiser was created to help pay for the cremation and funeral services for the victim in Friday night's shooting in Osage Beach. Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was found in a grassy area near the Sunset Drive Apartments suffering from gunshot wounds. The description in the GoFundMe said, "Fundraising...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kwos.com

CoMo man shot to death at the Lake

Investigators are working on a case that left a Columbia man dead at the Lake of the Ozarks. Osage beach Police say 20 – year old Micah Aman was shot and killed Friday night. Another victim, 19 – year old Devin Atkisson is hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Not much information is being released. There’s no one in custody.
COLUMBIA, MO
KYTV

Police in Osage Beach, Mo., investigate deadly shooting incident; victims identified

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting following a disturbance at the Lake of the Ozarks. Police responded to a home in the 4100 block of Sunset Drive in Osage Beach after receiving a call regarding a shooting on Friday around 8:30 p.m. Officers say they found Micha Aman, 20, of Columbia, Mo., in a grassy area suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at an area hospital from his injuries.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man in custody for drawing gun on downtown bar staff

A Columbia man is arrested for pulling a gun on bouncers inside a Columbia bar. Jonathan Dowell, 23, was taken into custody early Saturday morning at Silverball on S. 9th Street. He’s been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. Dowell, a felon with a conviction for dangerous drugs, is currently being held with no bond.
COLUMBIA, MO
KRMS Radio

Kaiser Woman Injured In Miller County Crash

A 38 year old Kaiser woman was treated for minor injuries after a one-vehicle crash in Miller County on Friday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol report says Amber Pasinki was driving her Ford pickup on Route D near Pine View Lane when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a road sign, returned to the roadway, but then ran off the left side and struck two trees.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Shooting In Osage Beach Leaves One Dead, One Injured

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A shooting on Friday night left one person killed and another injured. Authorities say at approximately 8:25 p.m. on Jan. 20, Osage Beach Police Officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Sunset Dr. for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one subject in a grassy area suffering from gunshot wounds. That individual was treated on scene and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Another individual was located suffering from gunshot wounds and was also treated on scene and transported to the hospital.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was identified as the victim in a deadly shooting in Osage Beach Friday night. The Osage Beach Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. The post 20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fire report indicates Golden Corral New Year’s Eve fire started from grill

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) ABC 17 News investigates how a fire started at an east Columbia restaurant on New Year’s Eve. A report from the Columbia Fire Department indicates the fire at Golden Corral off Clark Lane on Dec. 31 started on a grill at the restaurant. An investigator says it didn't appear the grills were The post Fire report indicates Golden Corral New Year’s Eve fire started from grill appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Three injured in Jefferson City crash Saturday night

JEFFERSON CITY — Three people were injured after a vehicle crash in Jefferson City Saturday night. According to a release from the the Jefferson City Police Department, officers responded to East Dunklin Street at Lee Drive at 10:48 p.m. The crash happened when Jawuan Delancy, 21, of St. Louis,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man sentenced to three years in prison on weapons charge

A Jefferson City man is sentenced to three years in prison on a weapons charge after accidentally shooting himself. Forrest Hoppe, 32, pleaded guilty last week to one count of unlawful use of a weapon. In exchange for his plea, two charges of second-degree attempted domestic assault, three counts of armed criminal action and one other count of unlawful use of a weapon were dropped. He was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for time served.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia police seek two after a fight with a weapon early Saturday

Columbia police were looking for two people after a fight with a weapon early Saturday morning. Police tweeted that it happened at 12:45 am in the 100 block of South 9th Street. Anyone who has information about the identity of the two people or the incident should contact the police...
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For January 24, 2023

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Monday night, Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of the Wal-Mart store, 3201 West Broadway Boulevard. After an on scene investigation, the driver of the vehicle was arrested for Driving While Suspended. Cheyanne M. Wiser, 21, of Sedalia, was transported to the Sedalia Police Department, where she was released with a summons.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Five people injured following crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Five people are recovering after a crash in Morgan County Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened on Missouri Highway 52, east of Jefferson Street in Morgan County around 9:40 a.m. Troopers say, 38-year-old Brandlee L. Stilfield, of Barnett Missouri, and 76-year-old James M. The post Five people injured following crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO

