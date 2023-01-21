OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A shooting on Friday night left one person killed and another injured. Authorities say at approximately 8:25 p.m. on Jan. 20, Osage Beach Police Officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Sunset Dr. for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one subject in a grassy area suffering from gunshot wounds. That individual was treated on scene and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Another individual was located suffering from gunshot wounds and was also treated on scene and transported to the hospital.

OSAGE BEACH, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO