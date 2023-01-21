ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Commercial Appeal

Charles Barkley criticizes Shannon Sharpe for altercation with Memphis Grizzlies

Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley has weighed in on Shannon Sharpe's verbal altercation with the Memphis Grizzlies last Friday and he disagreed with Sharpe's conduct. "Reporters should never get into it with players. That's just my rule of thumb because we get paid to talk about these guys," Barkley said Wednesday during an interview on Sirius XM NBA radio, "And if you hate guys or don’t get along with guys, you’re going to be...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

