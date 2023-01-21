Horse manure in Fire Emblem Engage is more than just a smelly item drop. Here's what you can do with it. There are plenty of gifts to give your favorite characters in Fire Emblem Engage. One potential present that may have you covering your nose, though, is horse manure. It doesn't sound like a very good thing to give anyone, and honestly: it isn't. Even the item's details ask why you would want to give such an item to anyone, let alone a friend or an ally. If you're here, you've come across the gift and are likely curious to learn more about it.

1 DAY AGO