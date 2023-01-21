Read full article on original website
Golf Channel
Iron play, brother’s major chase to keep Nelly Korda up at night
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nelly Korda double-crossed a couple irons shots this week at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. She can’t remember the last time she’d done that. “I just wasn't hitting it good,” Korda said Sunday at Lake Nona after starting her season with a...
Golf Channel
Monday Scramble: Jon Rahm continues Rahmpage, yet ludicrous he's not world No. 1
Jon Rahm keeps rolling, Davis Thompson impresses in the spotlight, LIV finds a new home and more in this week's edition of the Monday Scramble:. There’s been a lot of handwringing recently about the top of the Official World Golf Ranking. That the stronger, limited-field events don’t receive enough...
Golf Channel
New PGA Tour Player Advisory Council features first-timers, big names
As announcements go, this one was rather modest with just two paragraphs unveiling this year’s 16-member Player Advisory Council for the PGA Tour. The annual announcement is normally little more than housekeeping, and for many who’ve served on the PAC, which “advises and consults” the Tour’s policy board and commissioner Jay Monahan, it’s a light lift with a half dozen meetings during the year that can just as easily be attended via Zoom.
Golf Channel
Power rankings, Farmers Insurance Open: Can Schauffele and Co. stop Rahm?
The PGA Tour stays in the Golden State for this week's Farmers Insurance Open. They hop over from La Quinta to La Jolla as they ready to do battle with Torrey Pines. After the first three events of the new year have produced a combined winning score of 72 under, we should expect the birdies to stop flowing this week, at least at the South Course. Nine of the last 10 winners of the Farmers Insurance Open have failed to eclipse the 15-under mark.
Golf Channel
Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa latest players to join innovative golf league
TGL, the technology-focused golf league that is set to launch in January 2024, has announced two more PGA Tour players who will take part in the innovative team concept. First reported by Sports Illustrated, Adam Scott will join Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas in TGL’s roster. Collin Morikawa has also signed on, according to a TGL spokesperson. Woods and McIlroy co-founded TMRW Sports, which created TGL, with former Golf Channel president Mike McCarley.
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy confirms snub as video shows tee toss; Patrick Reed fires back
Rory McIlroy claimed Wednesday that he never saw Patrick Reed flick a tee in his direction in Dubai, but he also made clear that there will be no love lost between the two major champions. McIlroy was responding to a question about a reported incident Tuesday ahead of the Dubai...
Golf Channel
Farmers Insurance memorable moments: Drama on the South Course's 18th hole
The San Diego Open was first played in 1952 at San Diego Country Club and has since molded into one of the PGA Tour's premier stops — the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. There has been a batch of unforgettable moments throughout the years at Torrey Pines —...
Golf Channel
Victor Perez, with big goals in mind, rockets to No. 2 in Euro Ryder Cup points
Victor Perez didn’t play any golf in December as he looked to lay the foundation for what could potentially be a big year for the Frenchman. The approach is already paying off. “It's a great year ahead,” Perez said after winning Sunday in Abu Dhabi. “There's a lot of...
Golf Channel
T-2 at LPGA's Tournament of Champions: Maja Stark ... or Jennifer Kupcho? Charley Hull?
ORLANDO, Fla. – A headache ended any chance Maja Stark had of an early run at leader Brooke Henderson on Sunday at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Not that it was much of a chance anyway. Henderson shot 2-under 70 to close out a dominant, four-shot victory...
Golf Channel
Registration open for 2024 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifiers
The USGA, Masters Tournament and PGA of America announced Tuesday that registration for 2023-24 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying is now open. You can click here to access it. Local qualifying begins in April and will continue throughout the summer with more than 340 sites in all 50 states for boys and girls, ages 7-15. The full schedule of qualifying events includes 10 notable venues set to host regional qualifiers this fall for participants who advance: Scioto Country Club, TPC Boston, Aronimink Golf Club, Sea Island Golf Club, The Golf Club of Tennessee, Castle Pines Golf Club, Desert Mountain Club, Champions Golf Club, Chambers Bay and TPC Deere Run.
Golf Channel
LIV Golf releases 2023 schedule: 6 international stops, Saudi Arabia finale
LIV Golf released its 2023 schedule on Monday, a 14-tournament slate that includes six international events, three stops at courses owned by former President Donald Trump, a pre-Masters tune-up in Orlando and a $50 million team championship in Saudi Arabia. LIV officials said last year that it would unveil its...
Golf Channel
How to watch: Live streams for Farmers Insurance Open, Dubai Desert Classic
Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted. All events listed...
Golf Channel
Keith Pelley says he, Jay Monahan among those to recuse selves from LIV's OWGR review
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has long demanded that PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and other members of the Official World Golf Ranking board recuse themselves from involvement with LIV’s application to receive world-ranking points. Now, Monahan and Co. are reportedly doing just that. According to The Telegraph’s James...
Golf Channel
OWGR: Jon Rahm wins again, still not No. 1 in world rankings
Jon Rahm won The American Express on Sunday for his fourth worldwide victory in his past six starts dating to his Spanish Open win in early October. He moved from sixth to fifth in the Official World Golf Ranking after that week. On Monday, he jumped again ... from fourth...
Golf Channel
American Express payout: Jon Rahm now over $4 million in two 2023 events
Jon Rahm is undefeated in 2023, adding The American Express title to his victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. With his $2.7 million payday in Hawaii, and his $1.44 million check this week, he now has $4.14 million this year, alone. Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns...
Golf Channel
Jon Rahm to anchor Sage Steele: 'You are tough as nails ... I hit that one hard'
Jon Rahm appeared on ESPN's "SportsCenter" on Tuesday, a segment that ended with Rahm virtually meeting Sage Steele, the anchor whom Rahm hit with an errant drive last May at the PGA Championship. Steele was standing left of the third fairway during the opening round at Southern Hills when Rahm...
Golf Channel
After flagstick denial, Davis Thompson plays what-if game but still proud
Davis Thompson says he normally leaves the flatstick in on long-distance putts. If anything, he feels like it helps him with his speed. On Sunday at The American Express, it may have cost him his first PGA Tour victory. The 23-year-old Thompson, who starred at Georgia and won a Walker...
