The PGA Tour stays in the Golden State for this week's Farmers Insurance Open. They hop over from La Quinta to La Jolla as they ready to do battle with Torrey Pines. After the first three events of the new year have produced a combined winning score of 72 under, we should expect the birdies to stop flowing this week, at least at the South Course. Nine of the last 10 winners of the Farmers Insurance Open have failed to eclipse the 15-under mark.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO