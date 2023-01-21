ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Iron play, brother’s major chase to keep Nelly Korda up at night

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nelly Korda double-crossed a couple irons shots this week at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. She can’t remember the last time she’d done that. “I just wasn't hitting it good,” Korda said Sunday at Lake Nona after starting her season with a...
New PGA Tour Player Advisory Council features first-timers, big names

As announcements go, this one was rather modest with just two paragraphs unveiling this year’s 16-member Player Advisory Council for the PGA Tour. The annual announcement is normally little more than housekeeping, and for many who’ve served on the PAC, which “advises and consults” the Tour’s policy board and commissioner Jay Monahan, it’s a light lift with a half dozen meetings during the year that can just as easily be attended via Zoom.
Power rankings, Farmers Insurance Open: Can Schauffele and Co. stop Rahm?

The PGA Tour stays in the Golden State for this week's Farmers Insurance Open. They hop over from La Quinta to La Jolla as they ready to do battle with Torrey Pines. After the first three events of the new year have produced a combined winning score of 72 under, we should expect the birdies to stop flowing this week, at least at the South Course. Nine of the last 10 winners of the Farmers Insurance Open have failed to eclipse the 15-under mark.
Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa latest players to join innovative golf league

TGL, the technology-focused golf league that is set to launch in January 2024, has announced two more PGA Tour players who will take part in the innovative team concept. First reported by Sports Illustrated, Adam Scott will join Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas in TGL’s roster. Collin Morikawa has also signed on, according to a TGL spokesperson. Woods and McIlroy co-founded TMRW Sports, which created TGL, with former Golf Channel president Mike McCarley.
Rory McIlroy confirms snub as video shows tee toss; Patrick Reed fires back

Rory McIlroy claimed Wednesday that he never saw Patrick Reed flick a tee in his direction in Dubai, but he also made clear that there will be no love lost between the two major champions. McIlroy was responding to a question about a reported incident Tuesday ahead of the Dubai...
Victor Perez, with big goals in mind, rockets to No. 2 in Euro Ryder Cup points

Victor Perez didn’t play any golf in December as he looked to lay the foundation for what could potentially be a big year for the Frenchman. The approach is already paying off. “It's a great year ahead,” Perez said after winning Sunday in Abu Dhabi. “There's a lot of...
Registration open for 2024 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifiers

The USGA, Masters Tournament and PGA of America announced Tuesday that registration for 2023-24 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying is now open. You can click here to access it. Local qualifying begins in April and will continue throughout the summer with more than 340 sites in all 50 states for boys and girls, ages 7-15. The full schedule of qualifying events includes 10 notable venues set to host regional qualifiers this fall for participants who advance: Scioto Country Club, TPC Boston, Aronimink Golf Club, Sea Island Golf Club, The Golf Club of Tennessee, Castle Pines Golf Club, Desert Mountain Club, Champions Golf Club, Chambers Bay and TPC Deere Run.
How to watch: Live streams for Farmers Insurance Open, Dubai Desert Classic

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted. All events listed...
Keith Pelley says he, Jay Monahan among those to recuse selves from LIV's OWGR review

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has long demanded that PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and other members of the Official World Golf Ranking board recuse themselves from involvement with LIV’s application to receive world-ranking points. Now, Monahan and Co. are reportedly doing just that. According to The Telegraph’s James...
OWGR: Jon Rahm wins again, still not No. 1 in world rankings

Jon Rahm won The American Express on Sunday for his fourth worldwide victory in his past six starts dating to his Spanish Open win in early October. He moved from sixth to fifth in the Official World Golf Ranking after that week. On Monday, he jumped again ... from fourth...
Jon Rahm to anchor Sage Steele: 'You are tough as nails ... I hit that one hard'

Jon Rahm appeared on ESPN's "SportsCenter" on Tuesday, a segment that ended with Rahm virtually meeting Sage Steele, the anchor whom Rahm hit with an errant drive last May at the PGA Championship. Steele was standing left of the third fairway during the opening round at Southern Hills when Rahm...

