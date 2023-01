WACO, Texas – In a pair of thrillers on Monday, the Baylor women's tennis team outlasted Rice and DePaul by identical 4-3 scores at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center. The Bears (4-0) sealed the doubles point against the Owls (1-1) with a 6-4 win by Isabella Harvison and Danielle Tuhten on court three, after Alina Shcherbinina and Anita Sahdiieva swept Federica Trevisan and Darya Schwartzman on No. 2.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO