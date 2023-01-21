An elderly Florida couple’s murder-suicide agreement ended with a shooting and hostage situation at a Daytona Beach hospital

Read full article on original website
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenNew Smyrna Beach, FL
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in FloridaTravel MavenPort Orange, FL
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'Roger MarshOrange City, FL
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
Georgia 15-year-old shoots father dead after seeing him abuse his mother for nine years
A teenager who allegedly admitted he killed his abusive father is being charged as an adult. 15-year-old Tucker Gales was put behind bars for the murder of his father Wesley Jordan Gales, 66.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.
15-year-old Sophie Reeder was born to Patrick Reeder and Nicole Twist, who divorced when she was two. Loved ones described Sophie as an introvert who liked all types of music and mostly kept to herself.
Idaho8.com
5 shootings in California, Iowa and Washington leave 24 dead as America’s gun violence scourge drags on
A series of shootings in three states has made for a heart-wrenching several days, leaving 24 dead as more cities join a growing list of American communities scarred by gun violence. “Only in America do we see this kind of carnage, this kind of chaos, this kind of disruption of...
Idaho8.com
Suspect in overnight Yakima shooting that left 3 people dead has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say
The suspect in the overnight fatal shooting that left three people dead in Yakima, Washington, has died after taking his own life, the Yakima Police Chief said Tuesday. Police were pointed to the suspect’s location after getting a 911 call from a woman who had lent the suspect her phone near a Target store in Yakima, Police Chief Matt Murray said in a Tuesday evening news conference.
Idaho8.com
Alleged serial armed carjackers hid in freezer in effort to evade US Capitol Police, USCP says
US Capitol Police arrested two 18-year-old alleged carjackers Tuesday who hid in an outdoor restaurant freezer following an attempted traffic stop that turned into a car chase, USCP said. Officers attempted to pull over a white BMW sedan near the 100 block of E Street NW in Washington, DC, that...
Idaho8.com
7 killed in apparent ‘workplace violence’ case in Half Moon Bay as California suffers 3 mass shootings in 44 hours
The 66-year-old man suspected of killing four people at a mushroom farm in California and three others at a nearby site Monday was an employee of the farm, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said Tuesday. “All of the evidence we have points to this being the instance of workplace...
Idaho8.com
Half Moon Bay shooting suspect legally owned his gun and targeted specific people, authorities said. Here’s what we know about him
The man suspected of killing four people at a California mushroom farm and three others at a nearby site had legal possession of a semi-automatic weapon that was registered to him, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said. The suspect, who authorities identified as 66-year-old Chunli Zhao, was not known...
Idaho8.com
A Florida diver was swept away by a current and lost at sea for hours until his family rushed to his rescue
Dylan Gartenmayer has been diving and spearfishing along the Florida coast since he was 10. That experience helped him survive a frightening ordeal that left him stranded at sea for hours. The 21-year-old was free diving at the Western Sambo Reef near Key West Thursday afternoon when a strong current...
Idaho8.com
Most attackers suffer major life challenge in year before mass violence, study finds
Attackers who commit mass violence frequently display threatening or violent behavior well before an incident and often suffer a major life setback in the year prior to an attack, according to a newly released analysis by the US Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center. “The analysis found that most attackers...
Virginia family sentenced for forcing a woman into ‘modern-day equivalent of slavery’
A judge sentenced three family members in Virginia court on Tuesday after they forced another family member into what prosecutors described as “the modern-day equivalent of slavery” for more than 10 years.
