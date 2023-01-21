ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reidsville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Ja’Ricous Hairston commits to Virginia Tech

BASSETT, Va. – The start of Bassett’s Tuesday night home basketball game had a little more flare than usual. The team’s power forward and standout quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston let it be known that he plans to play football for Virginia Tech as a preferred walk-on. “Bassett’s...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WRAL News

Southern Durham pulls away from Granville Central, 74-57

Durham, N.C. — The Southern Durham Spartans stayed undefeated in conference play on Tuesday night with a 74-57 win at home over the Granville Central Panthers. In a rematch of a game the Spartans won comfortably in Stem by a 93-57 score earlier in the season, the Panthers were determined to remain competitive this time around.
SPARTA, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Martinsville, January 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The George Washington High School basketball team will have a game with Martinsville High School on January 25, 2023, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MARTINSVILLE, VA
FanSided

UNC Football: Evan Bennett Commits To The Tar Heels

UNC Football received another commitment today. This time from 2024 linebacker Evan Bennett. The UNC Football team continues to add commitments to its future roster. Today, 2024 linebacker Evan Bennett announced his commitment via his Twitter account. The Eatonton, Georgia linebacker becomes the very first commitment for the 2024 class...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
nittanysportsnow.com

North Carolina 3-Star WR Terrell Anderson ‘Knew the Offer Would Eventually Come’ from Penn State

In the last 24 hours, Penn State hired Marques Hagans, their new wide receivers coach, and zeroed in on a wide receiver that they’d like Hagans to eventually coach. On Monday morning, the Nittany Lions extended an offer to 2024 3-star wide receiver Terrell Anderson from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. The 6’3″, 185-pound wideout has previously received offers from Auburn, East Carolina, Michigan, North Carolina, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Washington and West Virginia.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FOX8 News

I-74 crash closes I-40 on-ramp lane in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A lane on the Interstate 40 on-ramp was closed following a crash on Interstate 74 in Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 55, near Exit 55 for I-40 on Sunday afternoon. The closure began at 4:42 p.m. and lasted until 5:41 p.m. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTM

Griffin Named Danville Public Schools Teacher of the Year

On Monday, school and district leaders announced George Washington High School Orchestra Conductor Mrs. Frenita Griffin as the Danville Public Schools (DPS) Teacher of the Year. Griffin, a native of Danville and a product of DPS, holds a Bachelor’s Degree from James Madison University and a Master’s Degree from the...
DANVILLE, VA
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Greensboro – 2023

Wake up and smell the coffee, Greensboro! Whether you’re a morning person or just need a little extra boost to start your day, there’s nothing quite like a delicious breakfast to get your day started on the right foot. And lucky for you, Greensboro is home to a...
GREENSBORO, NC
power98fm.com

North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations

One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
DURHAM, NC
gotodestinations.com

Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023

Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
DURHAM, NC
abc45.com

Fire Closes Several Roads in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Fire Department is currently working to investigate a fire that broke out at 2810 Oakland Avenue. As a result, a few intersections are temporarily closed to all traffic. This includes: Oakland Avenue at McManus Street, Oakland Avenue at Park Terrace, Spring Garden Street at McManus Street and Hiatt Street at Park Terrace. Motorists are asked to avoid this area for the time being. These affected roads should be reopened soon.
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman wins $2 million after stopping for biscuits

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.” Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy