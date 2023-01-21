Read full article on original website
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in GreensboroTed RiversGreensboro, NC
Greensboro Police uncover card skimmers at two Walmart storesEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
WSLS
Ja’Ricous Hairston commits to Virginia Tech
BASSETT, Va. – The start of Bassett’s Tuesday night home basketball game had a little more flare than usual. The team’s power forward and standout quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston let it be known that he plans to play football for Virginia Tech as a preferred walk-on. “Bassett’s...
Southern Durham pulls away from Granville Central, 74-57
Durham, N.C. — The Southern Durham Spartans stayed undefeated in conference play on Tuesday night with a 74-57 win at home over the Granville Central Panthers. In a rematch of a game the Spartans won comfortably in Stem by a 93-57 score earlier in the season, the Panthers were determined to remain competitive this time around.
Gifted freshman cousins Harrison and Neal could start a new dynasty at Reidsville
Reidsville, N.C. — Reidsville High School has seen a plethora of gifted athletes come through its doors, but the star power the Rams gained in 2022 is something completely unique. Freshman cousins Dionte Neal and Kendre' Harrison have set the NCHSAA 2A classification ablaze both on the football field and on the basketball court.
Virginia Tech Guard's Celebratory Fist Pump Goes Very Wrong
The end of the controversial Virginia Tech-Duke game on Monday night, Jan. 24, had a little bit of everything for college basketball fans. Things started off with less than 20 seconds left in the game, when Hokies guard MJ Collins gave Virginia Tech a 77-75 lead, though his celebration added insul…
ECU first to offer Riverside freshman OT Ekene Ogboko; third to offer Nnamdi Ogboko
Durham, N.C. — Riverside High School freshman offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko has received a verbal scholarship offer from East Carolina University. It is his first offer. East Carolina also offered his older brother Nnamdi Ogboko, a defensive tackle. It is Nnamdi's third offer. Nnamdi has also been offered by Coastal Carolina University and James Madison University.
Martinsville, January 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The George Washington High School basketball team will have a game with Martinsville High School on January 25, 2023, 15:00:00.
College Basketball World Reacts To Controversial Punch No-Call
Virginia Tech snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating Duke 78-75 tonight at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies took the lead for good on a pull-up jumper by freshman MJ Collins with 13.6 seconds remaining. Immediately after he made the shot, Collins pumped his fist in celebration. The problem ...
UNC Football: Evan Bennett Commits To The Tar Heels
UNC Football received another commitment today. This time from 2024 linebacker Evan Bennett. The UNC Football team continues to add commitments to its future roster. Today, 2024 linebacker Evan Bennett announced his commitment via his Twitter account. The Eatonton, Georgia linebacker becomes the very first commitment for the 2024 class...
nittanysportsnow.com
North Carolina 3-Star WR Terrell Anderson ‘Knew the Offer Would Eventually Come’ from Penn State
In the last 24 hours, Penn State hired Marques Hagans, their new wide receivers coach, and zeroed in on a wide receiver that they’d like Hagans to eventually coach. On Monday morning, the Nittany Lions extended an offer to 2024 3-star wide receiver Terrell Anderson from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. The 6’3″, 185-pound wideout has previously received offers from Auburn, East Carolina, Michigan, North Carolina, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Washington and West Virginia.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Admission
Dale Earnhardt Jr. had a funny admission via Twitter on Tuesday morning. Earnhardt Jr., who's one of the best NASCAR drivers of all time, tweeted on Tuesday that he does miss being a driver but will never miss a random test day for his car. "There are a lot of things I miss about being a ...
How bad are crime and homicide rates in Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point? Here are the numbers.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The mayors of the three largest cities in the Piedmont Triad gathered to voice their shared concern about a surge in gun violence that has marked the beginning of the year – 12 deaths since Jan. 1 – but also to tout that overall crime is trending down. Data evaluations indeed […]
I-74 crash closes I-40 on-ramp lane in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A lane on the Interstate 40 on-ramp was closed following a crash on Interstate 74 in Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 55, near Exit 55 for I-40 on Sunday afternoon. The closure began at 4:42 p.m. and lasted until 5:41 p.m. […]
WBTM
Griffin Named Danville Public Schools Teacher of the Year
On Monday, school and district leaders announced George Washington High School Orchestra Conductor Mrs. Frenita Griffin as the Danville Public Schools (DPS) Teacher of the Year. Griffin, a native of Danville and a product of DPS, holds a Bachelor’s Degree from James Madison University and a Master’s Degree from the...
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Greensboro – 2023
Wake up and smell the coffee, Greensboro! Whether you’re a morning person or just need a little extra boost to start your day, there’s nothing quite like a delicious breakfast to get your day started on the right foot. And lucky for you, Greensboro is home to a...
power98fm.com
North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations
One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
gotodestinations.com
Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023
Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
WSET
'SIM Mom' illustrates childbirth for Danville Community College Nursing students
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Preparing for childbirth comes with a lot of training and Danville Community College Nursing students were able to put their skills to the test over the weekend. On Friday, at 8:39 a.m., SIM Mon, also known as Letitia, gave birth to a healthy baby girl.
abc45.com
Fire Closes Several Roads in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Fire Department is currently working to investigate a fire that broke out at 2810 Oakland Avenue. As a result, a few intersections are temporarily closed to all traffic. This includes: Oakland Avenue at McManus Street, Oakland Avenue at Park Terrace, Spring Garden Street at McManus Street and Hiatt Street at Park Terrace. Motorists are asked to avoid this area for the time being. These affected roads should be reopened soon.
1 dead, multiple injured after Caswell County shooting, deputies say
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a shooting in Caswell County on Tuesday. Caswell County deputies say that a total of three people were injured, one of them was found dead on the scene. Only one of the injured people needed to go to the hospital. A suspect is in custody. […]
North Carolina woman wins $2 million after stopping for biscuits
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.” Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket […]
