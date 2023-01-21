Read full article on original website
Related
‘Shrinking’ series premiere: How to watch and where to stream
Starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, Shrinking will be available to stream Jan. 26, 2023. Shrinking follows a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own.
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’: How to watch before Oscar night
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads all Oscar nominees with 11 total including best picture, director, screenplay, actress, supporting actor and supporting actress. Among those nominees are Alabama natives Daniel Scheinert (who co-wrote and co-directed the movie with his filmmaking partner Daniel Kwan; they form the “Daniels” duo) and Paul Rogers (nominated for best film editing).
Netflix denies ‘Squid Game’ reality show injuries in sub-zero temps: ‘It was like a warzone’
Netflix is defending the conditions in which participants of the new “Squid Game” reality series participated. The Sun tabloid reports that players had been severely injured during production. In the upcoming “Squid Game: The Challenge,” The Sun reports contestants felt unwell and experienced frostbite after playing the game Red Light, Green Light – in which they have to remain motionless to win for hours - in below freezing temperatures.
Babyface And Sheryl Lee Ralph Will Kick Off Super Bowl LVII With Pregame Performance
Rihanna won't be the only one taking the stage at the Super Bowl LVII. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Babyface will also be serenading us.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
214K+
Followers
67K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0