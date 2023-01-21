Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Who are possible candidates to become Alabama’s next offensive coordinator?
After being anticipated for months, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was hired Tuesday in the same role for the New England Patriots. This will mark the fifth time in the past seven seasons that Alabama will have a new offensive coordinator. Three of the four previous hires in that span came from the NFL in Brian Daboll (2017), Steve Sarkisian (2019) and O’Brien (2021), although Sarkisian and O’Brien both had extensive backgrounds in college.
NFL world reacts to shocking Coach of the Year snub
NFL Coach of the Year award winners inexplicably snubbed Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll from being a finalist for the award. The NFL world learned of the coaching candidates up for the award on Wednesday. The NFL announced that Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, New York Giants coach Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Coach of the Year snub appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Alabama prep star makes NFL All-Rookie team
After being selected by The Associated Press and the Pro Football Writers of America as the best punter in the NFL during the 2022 campaign, it’s no surprise that New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones is the punt returner on this season’s All-Rookie team. The PFWA released its...
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: SNL takes on George Santos's string of lies
Saturday Night Live repeatedly took embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to task for his string of lies in its first episode of 2023, devoting its cold open and a Weekend Update segment to the truth-challenged lawmaker. The cold open featured Bowen Yang's Santos moonlighting as a sideline reporter for Fox...
Bryce Young ‘is going to be as good as he wants to be,’ Evan Neal says
The New York Giants made Evan Neal the first Alabama player picked in the 2022 NFL Draft when they selected the offensive lineman with the seventh choice on April 28. In the 2023 NFL Draft, quarterback Bryce Young could be the first player picked from the Crimson Tide. :. ·...
ESPN projects Georgia player to be picked No. 1 in NFL draft over Will Anderson, Bryce Young
The 2023 NFL draft begins three months from Friday, and Alabama will have two players with a shot to be chosen No. 1 overall. Will Anderson and Bryce Young both have a chance to the Tide’s first No. 1 overall pick since Harry Gilmer in 1948, but the latest mock draft published Wednesday by ESPN’s Mel Kiper has a Georgia player taken instead.
How Hugh Freeze is changing Auburn football’s recruitment of QBs
In the Bryan Harsin era of Auburn football, a constant question around the program concerned who would quarterback the offense, but also who was the next one afterward. What did the pipeline look like?. Following Bo Nix’s departure, the Tigers relied on the transfer portal for starters. Its 2021 signee...
USFL, CFL teams restocking rosters for 2023 seasons
The XFL has built eight team rosters from scratch as it prepares to relaunch on Feb. 18 after the previous iteration of the league folded halfway through the 2020 season. But the USFL and Canadian Football League haven’t left all the player acquisition to the newcomer. Those football circuits are restocking their rosters as the USFL prepares for its second season to kick off on April 15 and the CFL heads toward its preseason opener on May 22.
Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker will participate in Senior Bowl week, but won’t play in game
Former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has accepted an invitation to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, but won’t play in the game due to the knee injury he suffered in November. Hooker, the 2022 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, will participate in key off-field activities in the week...
Alabama’s Jordan Battle withdraws from Senior Bowl
Former Alabama safety Jordan Battle has withdrawn from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, game officials confirmed Tuesday. Battle was still listed on the Senior Bowl official game roster distributed to media on Monday, but was not included in an online “reveal” of defensive back position groups Tuesday. It was not immediately clear what was Battle’s reason for pulling out of the annual college football all-star game and NFL draft showcase.
FanDuel promo code for NBA: Bet $5, get $150 win or lose on Tuesday
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. When you sign up for FanDuel with our FanDuel promo code, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets with a $5 first wager on...
Shannon Sharpe apologizes for altercation at Grizzlies-Lakers game: ‘I was wrong’
Shannon Sharpe apologized Monday for his actions Friday night at the Grizzlies-Lakers game. The “Undisputed” host opened his show talking about his role in a sideline altercation with multiple Grizzlies players and the father of Memphis star Ja Morant on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
‘Saturday Night Live’ targets George Santos
“Saturday Night Live” targeted Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) in its opening sketch this weekend, roasting the embattled lawmaker over his embellished résumé and recent controversies. The skit featured Santos, played by Bowen Yang, as an NFL sideline reporter covering Saturday’s Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants playoff game for Fox. The hosts joked that they…
