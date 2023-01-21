ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
AL.com

Who are possible candidates to become Alabama’s next offensive coordinator?

After being anticipated for months, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was hired Tuesday in the same role for the New England Patriots. This will mark the fifth time in the past seven seasons that Alabama will have a new offensive coordinator. Three of the four previous hires in that span came from the NFL in Brian Daboll (2017), Steve Sarkisian (2019) and O’Brien (2021), although Sarkisian and O’Brien both had extensive backgrounds in college.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to shocking Coach of the Year snub

NFL Coach of the Year award winners inexplicably snubbed Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll from being a finalist for the award. The NFL world learned of the coaching candidates up for the award on Wednesday. The NFL announced that Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, New York Giants coach Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Coach of the Year snub appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AL.com

Former Alabama prep star makes NFL All-Rookie team

After being selected by The Associated Press and the Pro Football Writers of America as the best punter in the NFL during the 2022 campaign, it’s no surprise that New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones is the punt returner on this season’s All-Rookie team. The PFWA released its...
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: SNL takes on George Santos's string of lies

Saturday Night Live repeatedly took embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to task for his string of lies in its first episode of 2023, devoting its cold open and a Weekend Update segment to the truth-challenged lawmaker. The cold open featured Bowen Yang's Santos moonlighting as a sideline reporter for Fox...
AL.com

How Hugh Freeze is changing Auburn football’s recruitment of QBs

In the Bryan Harsin era of Auburn football, a constant question around the program concerned who would quarterback the offense, but also who was the next one afterward. What did the pipeline look like?. Following Bo Nix’s departure, the Tigers relied on the transfer portal for starters. Its 2021 signee...
AL.com

USFL, CFL teams restocking rosters for 2023 seasons

The XFL has built eight team rosters from scratch as it prepares to relaunch on Feb. 18 after the previous iteration of the league folded halfway through the 2020 season. But the USFL and Canadian Football League haven’t left all the player acquisition to the newcomer. Those football circuits are restocking their rosters as the USFL prepares for its second season to kick off on April 15 and the CFL heads toward its preseason opener on May 22.
AL.com

Alabama’s Jordan Battle withdraws from Senior Bowl

Former Alabama safety Jordan Battle has withdrawn from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, game officials confirmed Tuesday. Battle was still listed on the Senior Bowl official game roster distributed to media on Monday, but was not included in an online “reveal” of defensive back position groups Tuesday. It was not immediately clear what was Battle’s reason for pulling out of the annual college football all-star game and NFL draft showcase.
AL.com

FanDuel promo code for NBA: Bet $5, get $150 win or lose on Tuesday

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. When you sign up for FanDuel with our FanDuel promo code, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets with a $5 first wager on...
The Hill

‘Saturday Night Live’ targets George Santos

“Saturday Night Live” targeted Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) in its opening sketch this weekend, roasting the embattled lawmaker over his embellished résumé and recent controversies. The skit featured Santos, played by Bowen Yang, as an NFL sideline reporter covering Saturday’s Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants playoff game for Fox. The hosts joked that they…
