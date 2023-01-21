Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Jalen Hurts among finalists for NFL MVP Award
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is a finalist for The Associated Press’ 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player Award. The former Alabama signal-caller joins Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the finalists for the MVP honor.
Former Alabama prep star makes NFL All-Rookie team
After being selected by The Associated Press and the Pro Football Writers of America as the best punter in the NFL during the 2022 campaign, it’s no surprise that New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones is the punt returner on this season’s All-Rookie team. The PFWA released its...
Bryce Young ‘is going to be as good as he wants to be,’ Evan Neal says
The New York Giants made Evan Neal the first Alabama player picked in the 2022 NFL Draft when they selected the offensive lineman with the seventh choice on April 28. In the 2023 NFL Draft, quarterback Bryce Young could be the first player picked from the Crimson Tide. :. ·...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Joseph Goodman: Critical moment is here for Saban, Alabama football
Bill O’Brien is out as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, which means Alabama’s offense will no doubt be better next season. This was the consensus opinion of Alabama fans on Tuesday, and when we say “consensus opinion” we mean they were partying like it was 1992 after news broke that O’Brien was off to wherever it is failed offensive coordinators go when they can’t even gain a few measly yards against Tennessee at the end of a game.
Who are possible candidates to become Alabama’s next offensive coordinator?
After being anticipated for months, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was hired Tuesday in the same role for the New England Patriots. This will mark the fifth time in the past seven seasons that Alabama will have a new offensive coordinator. Three of the four previous hires in that span came from the NFL in Brian Daboll (2017), Steve Sarkisian (2019) and O’Brien (2021), although Sarkisian and O’Brien both had extensive backgrounds in college.
Former Auburn wide receiver, Hewitt-Trussville standout transfers home to UAB
Dazalin Worsham is heading home to finish out his college career. The former Hewitt-Trussville standout, who spent last season at Auburn, announced Tuesday night that he has transferred to UAB to play for Trent Dilfer’s program. UAB will be the third school in four years for Worsham, a former three-star prospect who spent his first two seasons in Miami before transferring to Auburn last summer.
ESPN projects Georgia player to be picked No. 1 in NFL draft over Will Anderson, Bryce Young
The 2023 NFL draft begins three months from Friday, and Alabama will have two players with a shot to be chosen No. 1 overall. Will Anderson and Bryce Young both have a chance to the Tide’s first No. 1 overall pick since Harry Gilmer in 1948, but the latest mock draft published Wednesday by ESPN’s Mel Kiper has a Georgia player taken instead.
USFL, CFL teams restocking rosters for 2023 seasons
The XFL has built eight team rosters from scratch as it prepares to relaunch on Feb. 18 after the previous iteration of the league folded halfway through the 2020 season. But the USFL and Canadian Football League haven’t left all the player acquisition to the newcomer. Those football circuits are restocking their rosters as the USFL prepares for its second season to kick off on April 15 and the CFL heads toward its preseason opener on May 22.
Can Bill O’Brien get Mac Jones back on track?
Mac Jones went from playing in the Pro Bowl as a rookie to having the home crowd chant the name of the backup quarterback during his second season with the New England Patriots. And the biggest change from Year 1 to Year 2 appeared to be in his play-callers. On...
How Hugh Freeze is changing Auburn football’s recruitment of QBs
In the Bryan Harsin era of Auburn football, a constant question around the program concerned who would quarterback the offense, but also who was the next one afterward. What did the pipeline look like?. Following Bo Nix’s departure, the Tigers relied on the transfer portal for starters. Its 2021 signee...
USFL announces a third hub city for its 2023 season
The USFL has announced a third host city for its 2023 season with Canton, Ohio, joining Birmingham and Memphis as hubs in the spring football league’s second campaign. On Wednesday, the USFL announced the Pittsburgh Maulers and New Jersey Generals would be based at Canton’s Hall of Fame Village this season, and the Ohio city’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium also will host the league’s championship game for the second year in a row.
Alabama’s Jordan Battle withdraws from Senior Bowl
Former Alabama safety Jordan Battle has withdrawn from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, game officials confirmed Tuesday. Battle was still listed on the Senior Bowl official game roster distributed to media on Monday, but was not included in an online “reveal” of defensive back position groups Tuesday. It was not immediately clear what was Battle’s reason for pulling out of the annual college football all-star game and NFL draft showcase.
Josh Heupel’s contract extension nearly doubles his salary
Tennessee’s Josh Heupel is the newest member of college football’s $9 million salary club. Heupel, the reigning SEC Coach of the Year who led the Volunteers to an 11-2 finish in 2022, has agreed to a contract extension through the 2028 season. According to multiple reports, his salary will jump 45% from the $5 million he earned this past season.
