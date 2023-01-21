A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the Malibu, California, coast early Wednesday followed by multiple aftershocks. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first earthquake happened at 2 a.m. local time about 10 miles south of Malibu Beach and 15 miles southwest of Santa Monica. The depth was reported at about 9.2 miles, according to the USGS. The quake was “too small” to trigger alerts to local cellphones, the USGS said on Twitter.

MALIBU, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO