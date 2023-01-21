Read full article on original website
Related
According to the study, sleep hyperhidrosis could raise stroke risk by 70%
Heart disease has been a public health emergency for decades, and despite continuous medical advances, the situation seems unchanged. Many of the causes of this disease, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, are well understood. However, the involvement of other conditions like night sweats is slightly more ambiguous.
Woman sues her mother's doctor for allowing her to be born and wins millions
Evie Toombes, 20, was born with spina bifida and has won her case against a doctor who advised her mother she would not need to take a supplement that could have prevented the condition. In the unprecedented lawsuit, Toombes won her case and was awarded millions.
2minutemedicine.com
Metformin use in Type 2 Diabetes associated with decreased risk of joint replacement
1. For patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), metformin use was associated with a significant reduction in risk of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the primary causes of chronic pain and disability, leading...
Detroit News
Dr. Roach: Statins and thiazides can increase blood sugar, risk of diabetes
Dear Dr. Roach: My question regards the results of my fasting glucose tests for the past couple of years. I am 81 and weigh around 150 pounds. The medications I am taking concern me, with relevance to the A1C levels of my quarterly blood work. My A1C levels have mostly been near mid 5%; last was 6%. Medications relevant to this that I am suspicious of are 100-12.5 mg of losartan/hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) and 20 mg of simvastatin. I have read that these medications can have an effect of raising blood glucose. My doctor is adamant that this does not exist, but it seems to me that there is a conflict on this.
MedicalXpress
Surgery for spinal stenosis linked to lower mortality and costs, compared to nonoperative treatment
For patients with spinal stenosis, operative treatment is associated with a lower risk of death and lower costs over two years, compared with nonoperative treatment, suggests a study in the February issue of The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. Based on extensive analysis of Medicare data, the study by...
MedicalXpress
Calling patients after heart failure may save lives
Phone calls from a nurse may improve survival for patients treated for heart failure, according to a new study by investigators from the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai. Heart failure occurs when the heart does not pump enough blood to support the organs. Investigators at Cedars-Sinai have been studying ways to improve survival rates as about one-third of people with heart failure die within a year of being hospitalized. Studies show about 15% to 20% of people hospitalized for heart failure return to the hospital within 30 days.
MedicalXpress
Study offers first glimpse of how many suffer from previously unknown VEXAS syndrome
About 13,200 men and another 2,300 women in the United States over age 50 are estimated to have VEXAS syndrome, according to a new study. Long considered a mystery illness until its genetic basis was identified in 2020, the latest findings, led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, offer the first indication of how common the illness is domestically.
McKnight's
Aspirin as good as heparin at preventing blood clots after fracture surgery: study
Following surgery for bone fracture, over-the-counter aspirin may be just as effective as the blood thinner heparin at preventing life-threatening blood clots, according to a study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. Patients who require surgery for fracture usually receive heparin afterward to reduce the risk of...
Medical News Today
Antibiotics that treat COPD exacerbation: What to know
People with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) may have exacerbations or flare-ups of symptoms, such as breathlessness, increased coughing, or excessive sputum production. Doctors may prescribe antibiotics to help manage exacerbations. COPD is a progressive lung disorder that includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis. It causes irreversible damage to the airways...
Major surgery raises risk of death for people with COPD
Major surgery is a challenge for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), raising their odds of death within a year by 61%, new research shows.
hcplive.com
Majority of Patients Hospitalized with Acute Heart Failure Eligible for GDMT Initiation
In a cohort of consecutive HFrEF patients admitted with AHF, the findings suggest almost three-quarters of patients were eligible for combined quadruple therapy. Most patients hospitalized with acute heart failure (AHF) are eligible for the initiation of disease-modifying pharmacotherapy for the treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), according to new research.
Woman diagnosed with epilepsy actually had rare cancer
A woman has learned to speak Chinese after tests ahead of brain tumour surgery revealed she had good linguistic skills.Nicola Clark, 45, was wrongly diagnosed with epilepsy in 2010 after she started suffering absence seizures.After medication for epilepsy failed to work and her seizures became more frequent, she sought a second opinion.She was finally diagnosed with a rare ganglioglioma brain tumour in 2017.Nicola underwent a craniotomy in April 2018 and has not suffered a seizure since - but has developed a passion for languages.During a series of tests prior to her surgery doctors discovered Nicola had ‘great linguistic skills’.The mother-of-one...
reviewofoptometry.com
MG Atrophy Common in Cataract Surgery Patients
Meibography of a patient with severe dry eye disease. Note they have moderate atrophy of the glands with moderate truncation and loss of gland structure. Photo: Cecelia Koetting, OD. Click image to enlarge. Dry eye is quite common in patients over age 50, so it’s no surprise that the condition...
Study shows no difference between diuretic drugs for heart failure
It doesn't matter which water pill you're prescribed to treat your heart failure, because new trial data shows that one works as well as the other.
The Alarming Reality: Our Healthcare System is on the Brink of Collapse
Are you prepared for the nightmare scenario where a medical emergency strikes and you can't find a hospital with open beds or adequate staff?. As the nation struggles to recover from the pandemic, the state of our healthcare system has become a pressing concern for many Americans.
FDA Lists 378 Hand Sanitizers to 'Do Not Use' as COVID Resurges in China
This includes some Disney-brand sanitizers and others from Marvel and Star Wars that were made in China.
ajmc.com
How Rett Syndrome Impacts Patient Quality of Life
Rett syndrome significantly impacts both patient and family’s quality of life. Paige Nues: Rett syndrome is a pervasive developmental disorder. It affects every single aspect of the child's life, and it will continue to do so through adulthood, but it's not degenerative. It is progressive. It affects their ability to get out of bed themselves and their ability to fix a meal. The lack of clear communication or ability to communicate without assistive technology impacts their ability to say that something hurts and where it hurts. They're completely vulnerable to the care of the people around them. Yet, children and adults with Rett syndrome, both male and female, tend to be very social. They tend to respond and crave relationships and interactions with support. They sense when they can trust the people around them and respond to empathetic care. They may be sassy or smart, too. They're smarter than they can express without assistive technology and communication devices. When people understand that and treat them well, they really can enjoy a quality of life living at home, being part of the community, and going to school, which can be wonderful.
MindBodyGreen
The Emotion That's The Hardest To Control + How To Handle It, From A Psychologist
On any given day, we experience a range of emotions—some more out in the open than others. When it comes to deeply rooted and hidden emotions, though, they can simmer beneath the surface, obscured to even you. And according to clinical psychologist Nicole Beurkens, Ph.D., CNS, there's one emotion...
Healthline
Symptoms and Causes of Thrombocytopenia (Low Platelet Count)
Thrombocytopenia is a condition that occurs when you don’t have enough platelets in your blood. Symptoms include easy bruising or unexpected or prolonged bleeding. Platelets are a type of blood cell. They help your body form blood clots or plugs to slow or stop bleeding. When you don’t have...
Vexas Syndrome: A Growing Threat to Americans
Are you over 50 and experiencing unexplained muscle weakness and pain? A groundbreaking new study has uncovered a previously unknown condition affecting thousands of Americans that may be the cause of your symptoms - Introducing VEXAS syndrome.
Comments / 0