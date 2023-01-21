ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Charlestown, RI

Charlestown is a town in Washington County, Rhode Island. Before the arrival of European settlers, the area was occupied by Native Americans whose lives centered around agriculture, fishing, and hunting. Currently, the town serves as the headquarters of the Narragansett Indian Tribe, with their lands, institutions, and historic sites still...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island gears up for Wednesday’s wintery conditions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With snow, ice, and rain heading Southern New England’s way again Wednesday, state leaders and hardware stores are gearing up for the first wave of inclement weather this winter. Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said 350 trucks in total...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ecori.org

Affordable Housing Stock Shrinks in Some R.I. Towns

A nearly finished development called Pine View has helped the town of Exeter increase its proportion of affordable housing. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) During the past decade, a few Rhode Island municipalities have made slow progress toward the state’s 10% low- and moderate-income housing requirement, while some have stalled and many others have fallen behind.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Valley Breeze

RIDOT: Greystone Bridge will indeed be replaced with bike and pedestrian span

NORTH PROVIDENCE – It’s true that the Greystone Sluiceway Bridge at the Johnston/North Providence line will be replaced and turned into a bridge for pedestrians and bicyclists only, a representative from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation has confirmed. Spokesperson Charles St. Martin said RIDOT has been coordinating...
JOHNSTON, RI
GoLocalProv

People on the Move: Johnson Named VP at CCRI, Silva Joins Engel & Völkers

GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. CCRI Hires Jennie Johnson as Vice President for the Division of Workforce Partnerships. The Community College of Rhode Island recently...
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

RI National Guard Cancels Air Show Indefinitely

There will not be an air show in Rhode Island any time in the near future. On Monday afternoon (1/23), the Rhode Island National Guard issued the following news release:. East Greenwich, RI -- “Due to continued operational challenges, the decision has been made not to continue hosting the air show,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher P. Callahan, the Adjutant General of the Rhode Island National Guard.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
FUN 107

Surprising Santa DNA Test Results Out of Rhode Island

A determined young Rhode Island resident tried to prove Santa was real by using DNA and the test results are in. Scarlett, 10, collected her "evidence" on Christmas morning in her personal quest to prove Santa Claus was real. She grabbed partially eaten carrots and leftover Oreo cookies in plastic bags and then sent them to the Cumberland Police Department for help.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island lab reveals results of DNA test for Santa, reindeer

(WJAR) — The results are in! Budding detective Scarlett Doumato is on a mission to see if Santa Claus is real. The 10-year-old captured the attention of those across Rhode Island after she sent a letter to the Cumberland police, requesting a DNA test on a sample of a cookie and carrots she left for Santa Claus and the reindeer.
CUMBERLAND, RI
pctonline.com

Tony DeJesus Retires After 45 Years at Big Blue Bug Solutions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Tony DeJesus, vice president of Big Blue Bug Solutions, Providence, R.I., officially retired after 45 years with the company. Known for his bubbly upbeat personality, along with his wealth of pest control knowledge, DeJesus left quite a mark on the business, the industry and his community. DeJesus...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NEWS CENTER Maine

Rhode Island man gets life sentence in death of girlfriend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island man accused of running over and killing his on-and-off girlfriend during an argument has been sentenced to life in prison. James Grilli, 39, was sentenced on Monday after pleading no contest to second-degree murder and leaving the scene in the 2020 death of Erika Belcourt, according to a statement from the attorney general's office.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

The Neighborhood Beer Emporium - Dr. Ed Iannuccilli

My beer-drinking education started at Collins’ Tap, a Mount Pleasant neighborhood emporium frequented by professional beer-drinking professors. It’s where the celebrants filled, clinked and emptied glasses every Friday night, sometimes as quickly as a sword swallower. And Friday was our evening. The cherubic, jovial, flushed red-faced, smiling Mr....
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Snow to Rain Wednesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR WORCESTER COUNTY AND WESTERN MA AS WELL AS NH AND VT. FOR TOMORROW INTO THURSDAY MORNING. Our next storm is over the southern plains and will track into Ohio and then through northern New England. Expect light to moderate snow Wednesday afternoon changing to rain during the evening commute for Rhode Island.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA

