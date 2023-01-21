Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
McGAIR: On PC's Early Admitted Student Day, Ed Cooley once again demonstrates the impact you can have beyond basketball
PROVIDENCE – There was Ed Cooley, addressing a crowded ballroom located inside the Rhode Island Convention Center. It was T-minus an hour to go before Saturday’s game against DePaul. Say what? Did the head coach of a Big East school actually take time out of his busy schedule...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Charlestown, RI
Charlestown is a town in Washington County, Rhode Island. Before the arrival of European settlers, the area was occupied by Native Americans whose lives centered around agriculture, fishing, and hunting. Currently, the town serves as the headquarters of the Narragansett Indian Tribe, with their lands, institutions, and historic sites still...
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode Island
The White Horse Tavern is believed to be the oldest tavern building in the United States and was built before 1673. It is located in Newport, Rhode Island, near the intersection of Farewell and Marlborough streets.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island gears up for Wednesday’s wintery conditions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With snow, ice, and rain heading Southern New England’s way again Wednesday, state leaders and hardware stores are gearing up for the first wave of inclement weather this winter. Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said 350 trucks in total...
ecori.org
Affordable Housing Stock Shrinks in Some R.I. Towns
A nearly finished development called Pine View has helped the town of Exeter increase its proportion of affordable housing. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) During the past decade, a few Rhode Island municipalities have made slow progress toward the state’s 10% low- and moderate-income housing requirement, while some have stalled and many others have fallen behind.
Valley Breeze
RIDOT: Greystone Bridge will indeed be replaced with bike and pedestrian span
NORTH PROVIDENCE – It’s true that the Greystone Sluiceway Bridge at the Johnston/North Providence line will be replaced and turned into a bridge for pedestrians and bicyclists only, a representative from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation has confirmed. Spokesperson Charles St. Martin said RIDOT has been coordinating...
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Johnson Named VP at CCRI, Silva Joins Engel & Völkers
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. CCRI Hires Jennie Johnson as Vice President for the Division of Workforce Partnerships. The Community College of Rhode Island recently...
iheart.com
RI National Guard Cancels Air Show Indefinitely
There will not be an air show in Rhode Island any time in the near future. On Monday afternoon (1/23), the Rhode Island National Guard issued the following news release:. East Greenwich, RI -- “Due to continued operational challenges, the decision has been made not to continue hosting the air show,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher P. Callahan, the Adjutant General of the Rhode Island National Guard.
Surprising Santa DNA Test Results Out of Rhode Island
A determined young Rhode Island resident tried to prove Santa was real by using DNA and the test results are in. Scarlett, 10, collected her "evidence" on Christmas morning in her personal quest to prove Santa Claus was real. She grabbed partially eaten carrots and leftover Oreo cookies in plastic bags and then sent them to the Cumberland Police Department for help.
RI law enforcement legend dies at 84
Vincent Vespia Jr. was the police chief in South Kingstown for 35 years, and before that served in the Army and Rhode Island State Police.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island lab reveals results of DNA test for Santa, reindeer
(WJAR) — The results are in! Budding detective Scarlett Doumato is on a mission to see if Santa Claus is real. The 10-year-old captured the attention of those across Rhode Island after she sent a letter to the Cumberland police, requesting a DNA test on a sample of a cookie and carrots she left for Santa Claus and the reindeer.
When the Commonwealth Raided Fairhaven and Fall River Internet Cafes
Casino gaming has been legal in Massachusetts since then-Governor Deval Patrick signed the Expanded Gaming Act into law on November 22, 2011. Months before Patrick acted, Fall River City Councilor Leo Pelletier launched a gaming venture of his own. Pelletier, who was then and is currently a member of the...
Local doctors, patients feeling strain of national physician shortage
Patients told 12 News they are having trouble finding doctors, while physicians said they can't keep up with the demand.
pctonline.com
Tony DeJesus Retires After 45 Years at Big Blue Bug Solutions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Tony DeJesus, vice president of Big Blue Bug Solutions, Providence, R.I., officially retired after 45 years with the company. Known for his bubbly upbeat personality, along with his wealth of pest control knowledge, DeJesus left quite a mark on the business, the industry and his community. DeJesus...
GoLocalProv
The Man Who’s the Connection Between Netflix Series “Bad Vegan” and RI’s Plant City
A top-ranked Netflix series and an expanding Rhode Island “plant-based” vegan empire have something in common. While Kenney is featured in the Netflix documentary series “Bad Vegan,” he was making headlines four years ago for bringing his plant-based restaurant concept to Rhode Island. As GoLocal was...
Woonsocket Call
This Club Is Quickly Becoming The Most Sought-After Place For Holistic Wellness In Camp Springs MD
Joi Luck Club is an exclusive social club located in Camp Springs MD, near Washington DC, which focuses on holistic wellness and helping people make meaningful connections that will propel them forward in their personal and professional lives. Founded by Dionne Joi, Joi Luck Club has made a name for...
Rhode Island man gets life sentence in death of girlfriend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island man accused of running over and killing his on-and-off girlfriend during an argument has been sentenced to life in prison. James Grilli, 39, was sentenced on Monday after pleading no contest to second-degree murder and leaving the scene in the 2020 death of Erika Belcourt, according to a statement from the attorney general's office.
GoLocalProv
The Neighborhood Beer Emporium - Dr. Ed Iannuccilli
My beer-drinking education started at Collins’ Tap, a Mount Pleasant neighborhood emporium frequented by professional beer-drinking professors. It’s where the celebrants filled, clinked and emptied glasses every Friday night, sometimes as quickly as a sword swallower. And Friday was our evening. The cherubic, jovial, flushed red-faced, smiling Mr....
US Navy names future ship after URI professor
A future Pathfinder-class oceanographic survey ship with the U.S. Navy will be named after University of Rhode Island Professor Robert Ballard.
ABC6.com
Snow to Rain Wednesday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR WORCESTER COUNTY AND WESTERN MA AS WELL AS NH AND VT. FOR TOMORROW INTO THURSDAY MORNING. Our next storm is over the southern plains and will track into Ohio and then through northern New England. Expect light to moderate snow Wednesday afternoon changing to rain during the evening commute for Rhode Island.
