An elderly Florida couple’s murder-suicide agreement ended with a shooting and hostage situation at a Daytona Beach hospital

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenNew Smyrna Beach, FL
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in FloridaTravel MavenPort Orange, FL
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'Roger MarshOrange City, FL
Related
KESQ
Suspect in Yakima, Washington, triple killing fatally shot himself after calling his mom, police say
The suspect in a shooting that left three people dead in Washington state killed himself hours later after he borrowed a stranger’s phone, called his mom and made “incriminating statements, including, ‘I killed those people,'” the Yakima police chief said Tuesday. The suspect had “a large...
KESQ
‘Decision to act’: PSPD praises heroic man who disarmed Monterey Park shooter
A dance hall worker is being hailed a hero after disarming the suspected gunman in a massacre in Monterey Park that killed 11 people. Brandon Tsay, 26, said he wrestled the gun away from the 72-year-old shooter. Police said it the confrontation saved lives. "When I got the courage I...
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
Georgia 15-year-old shoots father dead after seeing him abuse his mother for nine years
A teenager who allegedly admitted he killed his abusive father is being charged as an adult. 15-year-old Tucker Gales was put behind bars for the murder of his father Wesley Jordan Gales, 66.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.
15-year-old Sophie Reeder was born to Patrick Reeder and Nicole Twist, who divorced when she was two. Loved ones described Sophie as an introvert who liked all types of music and mostly kept to herself.
Mayfair quadruple shooting suspected connected to another shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police gave updates Wednesday afternoon on three separate shootings that killed five people and the arrest of a man in connection to at least two of the shootings. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw urged the public that officers are working tirelessly to solve these crimes.Staff Inspector Ernest Ransom of the homicide unit said Edwin Vargas, 24, was arrested last Tuesday for three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Mayfair and North Philly. Ransom says the arrest came seven days too late and claims Vargas was with a group of people...
KESQ
At least 7 dead, 1 injured and suspect in custody after shootings in Half Moon Bay, California, official says
At least seven people were killed and one person critically injured Monday in shootings at two separate locations in a small coastal community in the San Francisco Bay area, becoming the state’s second mass shooting in three days, officials said. The suspect, identified as 66-year-old Chunli Zhao, was taken...
KESQ
Investigators find rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammo at home of Monterey Park mass shooter
Investigators looking through the home of the 72-year-old gunman who carried out a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, on Saturday night found a .308 caliber rifle, hundreds of rounds of loose ammo and items that led them to believe he was building homemade firearm suppressors, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Monday.
KESQ
Solomon Peña to remain behind bars as he awaits trial in shootings at New Mexico lawmakers homes
The failed Republican New Mexico state House candidate who is accused of masterminding shootings at Democratic officials’ homes will remain in jail as he awaits trial, a judge ruled Monday. Second Judicial District Court Judge David Murphy said Solomon Peña poses a threat to the targets of the shootings...
Virginia family sentenced for forcing a woman into ‘modern-day equivalent of slavery’
A judge sentenced three family members in Virginia court on Tuesday after they forced another family member into what prosecutors described as “the modern-day equivalent of slavery” for more than 10 years.
KESQ
What we know about the victims in the Monterey Park massacre
Among the victims of a mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California, on Saturday were a loving father, and a woman whose family called her one of their biggest cheerleaders. Dozens in their 50s, 60s and 70s gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year weekend when a...
KESQ
Jeremy Renner was crushed by snowplow as he tried to save nephew from injury, sheriff’s report says
Actor Jeremy Renner was trying to stop his snow-removal tractor from sliding and hitting his grown nephew when he was pulled under the vehicle and crushed on New Year’s Day, according to a Nevada sheriff’s office incident report. The parking brake was not engaged and would have stopped...
Comments / 0