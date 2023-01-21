Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Andrew Warren writes Gov. DeSantis asking to reinstate him as State Attorney
'I respectfully request that you voluntarily reinstate me as Hillsborough County’s duly elected state attorney for the remainder of my four-year term without delay.'. Andrew Warren, the Democratic Hillsborough County State Attorney suspended by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, sent a letter to the Governor asking to rescind the suspension and reinstate him as a prosecutor.
TV News Anchor Suggests That DeSantis Shouldn’t “Cross Trump” and Should Wait Until 2026 When He Won’t Face “The Champ”
Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis hasn't yet confirmed (or denied) that he'll be running for President on behalf of the Republican party in 2024, but that hasn't stopped politicians, commentators and the media from offering him campaign advice.
POLITICO
Scott pushes governors — including DeSantis — to return fed cash
Hello and welcome to Tuesday morning. That time of year— It’s about to be budget season in Tallahassee and that means Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will begin rolling out his recommendations on how to spend the billions in surplus money the state has accumulated the last few years. It's a sum built from both a quickly recovering economy after the peak of the pandemic … and billions of dollars in aid from the federal government.
Ron DeSantis Says Florida Shouldn't Require Unanimous Juries for Death Sentences
While addressing a gathering of law enforcement officers on Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, said he hopes to change state law to make it easier to execute convicted criminals. Calling it "one of the things we have to address," DeSantis said that a "supermajority" of jurors ought to...
Evidence in suspended DA’s lawsuit shows that DeSantis simply wanted to target a ‘reform prosecutor’
Republican political operative Larry Keefe picked Andrew Warren after a Google search and a chat with a right-wing sheriff.
Federal judge says Gov. DeSantis violated Florida Constitution but dismisses Andrew Warren's lawsuit
It was not immediately clear Friday whether Warren would appeal Hinkle’s decision.
Florida secretary of state touts new voting restrictions as ‘gold standard’ of ‘election integrity’
Critics argue the changes were designed to suppress voting by minorities and Democrats.
‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Says DeSantis Fans Have Miscalculated: ‘You Don’t Beat Trump by Being Trump Lite’ (Video)
”I don’t think DeSantis can beat him head-to-head,“ Farah Griffin said. Some Republicans may definitely be hoping for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to become the 2024 presidential nominee, but “The View” host and former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin is convinced those people have made a massive “miscalculation.” According to the host, a lesser version of Trump is not going to win over Trump himself.
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida to Receive $500 Million in Hurricane Recovery Funding
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced that the Sunshine State would be receiving $500 Million in funding to aid in hurricane relief efforts. The Governor also reiterated that such a substantial amount of money had been dedicated to hurricane relief so quickly. “There’s been no major hurricane in Florida’s history where up to this point, 112 days after, that even one dollar had been obligated,” DeSantis said.
DeSantis Sparks National Outrage by Requesting Private Healthcare Data of Transgender Students
Photo byPhoto 261696078 / Desantis © Wirestock | Dreamstime.com. Florida leadership won't leave the LBTQ+ community alone. DeSantis administration requested a wealth of data on students who receive gender-affirming procedures at Florida colleges.
Florida Unemployment Rate Changed Drastically. What Does It Mean for You?
Photo byPhoto 130579872 © Jillian Cain | Dreamstime.com. Florida's unemployment rate fell to 2.5% in December despite employers struggling to fill openings. Florida employers collectively report 442,000 job openings, down from 455,000 in December. About 271,000 Floridians were unemployed last month from a labor force totaling 10.76 million workers.
disneyfoodblog.com
“The Corporate Kingdom Has Come to an End” — Updates on Disney World’s Reedy Creek District
Disney could be headed toward some MAJOR changes in 2023. Bob Iger is back as CEO, a proxy battle is underway related to seats on Disney’s Board of Directors, and NEW attractions will be opening soon. But, for today we’re focusing on another situation that is plagued with uncertainty and could significantly impact Disney’s way of operating.
WESH
Florida power companies want to raise electric bills up to 20%
ORLANDO, Fla. — The price of groceries is up. The price of gas is up. Now on top of that, two major power companies in Central Florida say they want to increase your power rates. Florida Power and Light, which services 75% of the state, and Duke Energy say...
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following towns to your list.
allears.net
New UPDATE on Disney Employee Relocation to Florida
It’s been a while, but we haven’t forgotten about Disney’s big move to Central Florida. In 2021, Disney bought nearly 60 acres of land in Lake Nona near Orlando to create a new campus for employees. However, after political tensions rose last summer over Florida’s Parental Rights...
WEAR
LIST: Northwest Florida school cancellations ahead of potential severe weather
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Due to potential severe weather, same school districts in Northwest Florida are announcing school closures and cancellations of extracurricular activities. WEAR News will update this story with all school cancellations as we are notified:. Santa Rosa County Schools has announced the cancellation of all afternoon and evening...
WCJB
Home sales in North-Central Florida continue to drop, while prices are up
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors released home sale reports for the month of December 2022. The reports show a situation that keeps on repeating itself. “Inventory has not gotten better, it’s just gotten worse,” shared Tate Mikell from Matchmaker Realty. “There have been fewer houses for sale, so there’s been fewer closings.”
