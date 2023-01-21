ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Andrew Warren writes Gov. DeSantis asking to reinstate him as State Attorney

'I respectfully request that you voluntarily reinstate me as Hillsborough County’s duly elected state attorney for the remainder of my four-year term without delay.'. Andrew Warren, the Democratic Hillsborough County State Attorney suspended by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, sent a letter to the Governor asking to rescind the suspension and reinstate him as a prosecutor.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
POLITICO

Scott pushes governors — including DeSantis — to return fed cash

Hello and welcome to Tuesday morning. That time of year— It’s about to be budget season in Tallahassee and that means Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will begin rolling out his recommendations on how to spend the billions in surplus money the state has accumulated the last few years. It's a sum built from both a quickly recovering economy after the peak of the pandemic … and billions of dollars in aid from the federal government.
FLORIDA STATE
TheWrap

‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Says DeSantis Fans Have Miscalculated: ‘You Don’t Beat Trump by Being Trump Lite’ (Video)

”I don’t think DeSantis can beat him head-to-head,“ Farah Griffin said. Some Republicans may definitely be hoping for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to become the 2024 presidential nominee, but “The View” host and former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin is convinced those people have made a massive “miscalculation.” According to the host, a lesser version of Trump is not going to win over Trump himself.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida to Receive $500 Million in Hurricane Recovery Funding

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced that the Sunshine State would be receiving $500 Million in funding to aid in hurricane relief efforts. The Governor also reiterated that such a substantial amount of money had been dedicated to hurricane relief so quickly. “There’s been no major hurricane in Florida’s history where up to this point, 112 days after, that even one dollar had been obligated,” DeSantis said.
FLORIDA STATE
allears.net

New UPDATE on Disney Employee Relocation to Florida

It’s been a while, but we haven’t forgotten about Disney’s big move to Central Florida. In 2021, Disney bought nearly 60 acres of land in Lake Nona near Orlando to create a new campus for employees. However, after political tensions rose last summer over Florida’s Parental Rights...
ORLANDO, FL
WCJB

Home sales in North-Central Florida continue to drop, while prices are up

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors released home sale reports for the month of December 2022. The reports show a situation that keeps on repeating itself. “Inventory has not gotten better, it’s just gotten worse,” shared Tate Mikell from Matchmaker Realty. “There have been fewer houses for sale, so there’s been fewer closings.”
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy