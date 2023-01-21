Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
Related
Scarlet Nation
Arkansas defeats LSU, 60-40
After taking a loss in Baton Rouge to start out SEC play, the Arkansas Razorbacks (14-6, 3-5) got revenge over the LSU Tigers (12-8, 1-7) on Tuesday with a dominant 60-40 win inside Bud Walton Arena on a snowy night in Fayetteville. The Tigers posted just 14 points in the...
Scarlet Nation
How to watch to Arkansas-LSU, projected lineups, more
The Arkansas Razorbacks (13-6, 2-5) will be looking to build off a 69-57 win over Ole Miss on Saturday when they take on the LSU Tigers (12-7, 1-6) on Tuesday evening inside Bud Walton Arena. After the Tigers took down the Hogs, 60-57, on Dec. 28 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana,...
Scarlet Nation
By the numbers: Davonte Davis’ emergence in conference play
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It is not exactly a secret that the Razorback men’s basketball team has underperformed in the absences of sophomore forward Trevon Brazile and freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. As of the conclusion of Tuesday’s action, the Hogs sit in the bottom half of the league standings at 3-5, characterized by a four-game skid in January.
Scarlet Nation
McCready: High Hopes? More like Panic! At The Pavilion
OXFORD — At one point early in the first half, right after Kermit Davis called a frustrated timeout, Panic! At The Disco’s “High Hopes” played over The Sandy and John Black Pavilion sound system. Maybe it was just crazy optimism. In all likelihood, it was just...
Scarlet Nation
Mitchell twins stepping up in conference play for Hoop Hogs
After a loss in the Elite Eight to Duke that ended Arkansas' season last year, Razorback head coach Eric Musselman knew he needed to add size over the offseason. He did just that, signing four frontcourt pieces to the team from the transfer portal. Two of them are twin brothers Makhi and Makhel Mitchell.
Scarlet Nation
Joseph Pinion provides spark in much-needed Arkansas win
Arkansas got back in the win column Saturday with a 69-57 victory over Ole Miss. After a slow start, the Razorbacks eventually took control of the game thanks to a late first half spark from freshman Joseph Pinion. The Morrilton product entered the game with 3:17 to go in the...
Scarlet Nation
Tiger Tip-Off Preview: Ole Miss
Though there were plenty of positives to take away from the game, Mizzou couldn’t overcome the absence of senior forward Kobe Brown in an 85-64 loss to Alabama on Saturday. The Tigers will look to build off the promising signs it saw and hope Brown returns as they continue to search for their first road win of SEC play, taking on Ole Miss.
Scarlet Nation
Arkansas officially hires Deron Wilson as secondary coach
Head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks officially filled their final assistant coach opening Thursday with Florida cornerbacks analyst Deron Wilson, who will coach the secondary in Fayetteville. Wilson spent the 2022 season in the "quality control — cornerbacks" role with the Gators, who had the nation's No. 84...
Scarlet Nation
Arkansas commit, signees see movement in final 2023 Rivals250 rankings
The final update of the 2023 Rivals250 dropped Tuesday, and three Arkansas recruits saw their rankings change. Two of those recruits signed their letter of intent during the Early Signing Period in December, while one recruit, four-star tight end Shamar Easter, held off after Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains left the program to become the offensive coordinator at South Carolina.
Scarlet Nation
Diamond Hogs announce captains for 2023 season
Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn met with the media for the first time in 2023 Friday and he announced his team's three captains for the upcoming season. Senior lefty pitcher Zack Morris, junior outfielder Jace Bohrofen and sophomore infielder Peyton Stovall were selected by their teammates as team captains.
Scarlet Nation
Arkansas basketball drops out of AP Top 25
The Arkansas Razorbacks (13-6, 2-5) dropped out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time this season Monday. Arkansas went 1-1 last week with a loss at Missouri on Wednesday and a home victory over Ole Miss on Saturday. The Hogs are off to a 2-5 start to conference play after entering 11-1.
Scarlet Nation
Rebels continue to bloster offensive line, add Taimani
Ole Miss continued to add some depth to its offensive line Monday, landing a commitment from former Wyoming offensive tackle Mana Taimani. Taimani, a 6-foot-5, 310-pounder from Pittsburg, Calif., most recently played at Diablo Valley College. He chose Ole Miss after a weekend visit. He also visited Oklahoma State and...
Scarlet Nation
Parham: Ole Miss hoops struggles open up finance and fan support questions
Every Ole Miss home basketball game, currently, is an examination of noticeable inefficiencies equivalent to lab tests, checking the health of the subject and debating the diagnosis and the prognosis. While some fans show because they enjoy the product, far too many show up as victims of the sunken-cost fallacy,...
Scarlet Nation
Ole Miss' Ewin involved in fatal traffic incident
Malique Ewin, a freshman on the Ole Miss men’s basketball team, was involved in a one-car vehicle incident that resulted in a fatality, sources confirmed to RebelGrove.com Tuesday. OleMissNews, the official Twitter account for University of Mississippi news, put out a three-part tweet Tuesday. “The University of Mississippi Police...
Comments / 0