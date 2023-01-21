Read full article on original website
Du-Pec’s AJ Mulcahy commits to North Central College
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Du-Pec football standout AJ Mulcahy is headed to North Central College to play football. He made his commitment official Monday on twitter. North Central College won the NCAA Division III national championship this past season. The college is located in Naperville, Illinois. Mulcahy was an all-conference player on both sides of the ball […]
WAND TV
Brit Miller appointed Head Football Coach at St. Teresa High School
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- St. Teresa High School appoints Brit Miller as Head Football Coach for the 2023-2024 school year. Miller will replace recently retired Coach Mark Ramsey who served as Head Coach since 2016. Miller has been an assistant coach in the football program, serving as defensive coordinator for the...
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
‘Rewarding experience’: Six music students from WHS, WNHS going to state conference
Woodstock and Woodstock North high school will be well represented at the conference sponsored by the Illinois Music Education Association from this week in Peoria. According to WHS Choir Director […]
WSPY NEWS
H-BR Superintendent leaving for Downers Grove position
Effective June 30th, Dr. Travis McGuire will be leaving the Hinckley-Big Rock School District 429. He has been accepted as an assistant superintendent for learning resources position for the Downers Grove High School District 99. Dr. McGuire spoke to WSPY News about his past 10 years with the Hinckley-Big Rock...
wjol.com
Joliet West’s Jeremy Fears Jr. Selected for McDonald’s All-American Game
A Joliet West basketball player will represent Will County in one of high school basketball’s most prestigious prep all-star games. Point Guard Jeremy Fears Jr. was one of the 24 players selected to participate in the 46th McDonald’s All-American Game. The last time a Chicago area player participated...
WSPY NEWS
Hinckley-Big Rock School District Supt. submits resignation
According to district documents, Dr. Travis McGuire will be leaving the Hinckley-Big Rock School District 429 effective June 30th. McGuire’s resignation appears on the agenda under the personnel report to be voted on by the Hinckley Big Rock school board at its 6:30 p.m. meeting Wednesday night in the high school library.
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
Champaign man arrested for theft at U of I basketball game
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said he stole from a student while working as a “temporary employee” at State Farm Center during a game last week. Bobby Battle, 32, was arrested on Saturday on charges of theft and obstructing justice. Brad Swanson, Assistant Director […]
WSPY NEWS
Oswego High School student had list of targets according to police
An Oswego High School student is charged with disorderly conduct after police say they found him with a list of targets. High school officials first notified police about the list and perceived threat of violence Tuesday morning. The Oswego Police Department first made sure that everyone at the school was...
freedom929.com
NEW ROYALTY CROWNED LAST NIGHT
(SPRINGFIELD) The 2023 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant ended last night with a young lady from the downstate area crowned as the new queen. It’s Miss Clay County, Paige VanDyke of Louisville, who was crowned among the total 73 participants in the competition during the annual convention of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs in Springfield. The other top selections included Miss Edgar County Caroline Smith as 1st Runner Up, Miss Union County Avery Osman as 2nd Runner Up, Miss Perry County Kyla Epplin was 3rd Runner Up, and Miss Schuyler County Charlie Weishaar was 4th Runner Up. In the special awards, Miss Effingham County Anna Carrell won the Swimsuit Award. A tip of the hat to Miss Richland County Kaitlyn Kerr and Miss Jasper County Jaleena Hemrich for their hard work in the competition. The new queen will represent Illinois agriculture at statewide events over the next year, including the 2023 Illinois State Fair and Du Quoin State Fair.
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022
We take our pizza very seriously in Chicago and no other city does pizza quite like we do. We know there are tons of great spots all over Chicagoland, but here are some of our favorite pizza spots we visited in 2022.
CHC Restaurant Group Opening Third Rosebud Steakhouse in Wheeling
The group also owns locations in Magnificent Mile and Centennial Village
Experts Say One of the Best Road Trips to Take is in Illinois
Planning your spring break or summer vacation? You might want to take an epic road trip this year. there's nothing like packing up the car and hitting the road and if you planning on doing just that you might want to add the famous Route 66 to your trip. The famous highway was just named by TripSavvy one of the eight best road trips to take in the midwest. It's one of those iconic roads in America I think no matter where you are going you should take it at least once.
Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Tom Karst, 47
Tom Karst, 47, formerly of Woodstock, died Jan. 17 in Des Moines, Iowa. He was the son of Deborah Reick (Steve) of Woodstock. Arrangements are pending at Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home.
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
tourcounsel.com
Fox Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Aurora, Illinois
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Illinois. Fox Valley Mall, is one of the most interesting places you can visit if you want to go shopping. This site offers you many stores with discounts and offers that you cannot miss. In addition, it gives you interactive zones, restaurants and more.
cilfm.com
Natalie Phelps Finnie appointed IDNR Director
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WJPF) – A southern Illinoisan will be the next head of the Illinois Department of Natural Resource. Former State Representative Natalie Phelps Finnie replaces former director Colleen Callahan. Finnie has served as Deputy Director of IDNR since August of 2021 where she oversaw the Office of Land...
Larry Hoover: a comprehensive look at the life and legacy of the notorious gang leader
Chicago has a long history of gang activity, with the Gangster Disciples being one of the most notorious and powerful street gangs in the city. Led by Larry Hoover, the Gangster Disciples controlled large portions of the city’s South and West sides during the 1970s and 1980s. Hoover, also...
‘Experts’ Claim the Best Illinois Steak is Here and Not Chicago
I'll say from the start that I don't automatically trust the internet to tell me where the best this or that is. However, there is one site that claims to be "experts" at finding the best steakhouse in Illinois. If they're right, you don't need to go to Chicago which I'll take as good news.
