Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KMZU
Patrick Vincent Mallinger
Lexington resident, 60 year old Patrick Vincent Mallinger, died January 17th. Arrangements by Walker Nadler Fuller Funeral Home.
KMZU
Clyde Eneyart
Clyde Eneyart, 88, of Marceline died Saturday, Jan. 21. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Burial will be in the new Chariton Cemetery north of Callao. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
KMZU
Mikey House
Brunswick resident, 25-year-old Mikey House, passed Friday, January 20 at his home. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Breshears Memorial Chapel entrusted with arrangements.
KMZU
Betty Jean (rist) McNally
Chillicothe resident, Betty Jean (Rist) McNally, 94, died Friday, January 20, 2023. Graveside services will be at Anderson-Smith Cemetery, Chillicothe, on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m., prior to service. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home on Sunday, January 29, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
KMZU
Mary Jane (Mueller) Davis
Mary Jane (Mueller) Davis, 90, of Odessa, Missouri, passed away on January 22, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Clinic in Blue Springs, Missouri. A visitation will be held from 10:00a.m.-12:00p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 South Second Street, Odessa, Missouri 64076. A private inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Association or to the family in care of Brian. Memories of Mary Jane and condolences for the family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements are entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Street., Odessa, Missouri 64076, 816-633-5524.
KMZU
Roger Collin Smith
Roger Collin Smith, age 73, a resident of rural Breckenridge, Missouri, passed away on January 24, 2023 at his home. He was born the son of Chancey W. and Alta Grace (Gilliland) Smith on April 8, 1949 in Seattle, Washington. He was a heavy equipment operator and farmer. He enjoyed his friends and loved his family.
KMZU
Edwin Ray Corzette
Edwin Ray Corzette, age 92, a three year resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, and former fifty year resident of a farm near Blue Mound (Livingston County, Missouri), passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Edwin was born the son of Abie and Bertha (Moore) Corzette on June 17, 1930, in rural Livingston County, Missouri.
KMZU
Charges filed in Carrollton motel fire
UPDATE: (01/24/23, 1:15 a.m.) -- Arson charges have been filed after a fire at a motel in Carrollton. The Carrollton Police Department issued a statement Tuesday, saying an officer conducting traffic control at the scene, noticed a man come out from behind a parked car near the Carrollton Inn, early Monday morning. An interview with the subject determined he was inside the motel when the fire started. 24 year old Patrick Lee Hall-Taylor, 24, of Carrollton, has been charged with second degree arson, first degree property damage and trespassing. According to a probable cause statement, Hall-Taylor is known by local law enforcement to on occasion be homeless and confirmed that this is his current situation in an interview. He reportedly admitted to drinking intoxicants prior to entering the structure. As he entered the Carrollton Inn, he allegedly lit two matches to help him stay warm. Prior to leaving the inn and falling asleep outside, Hall-Taylor says he did not see any fire. No bond is allowed.
KMZU
MDC assigns Carrollton Native, Drew Davis, as conservation agent in Henry County
A native of Carrollton, Mo., Drew Davis grew up on a farm. His favorite activities have always included hunting, camping, fishing, and spending time in the woods. Davis became interested in becoming a conservation agent after working with an agent while he was in high school. Davis went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in Recreation and Park Management from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville. Davis recently graduated the 28 week MDC Conservation Agent Training Academy.
KMZU
Suspect wanted for assaulting Carrollton officers arrested in Kansas City
CARROLLTON – A man wanted in connection to the assault of two Carrollton police officers in the Dollar General parking lot Jan. 12 is now in custody. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office says Michael Stoddard was located around 4 p.m. Tuesday. He is held on current outstanding warrants and awaiting formal charges from the Carroll County Prosecuting Attorney's office.
KMZU
Buckner burglary suspect in custody following pursuit
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. - Clay County authorities say a wanted burglary suspect is in custody. Gladstone police at 3:24 p.m., Friday located an alleged stolen vehicle driven by 27-year-old Phillip Martin. Martin at the time of this incident had an active arrest warrant regarding a residential burglary in Bucker the night before.
KMZU
Callaway County sheriff to have jury trial in DWI case
RANDOLPH COUNTY – Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism's DWI case will have a jury trial. KOMU reports Chism appeared in court Monday for a disposition hearing to set a criminal and administrative case attempting to suspend or revoke driving privileges for trial. Chism has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest in relation to an incident in October at a Moberly Arby's.
KMZU
Enjoy catch-and-keep trout fishing at Sedalia city park beginning Feb. 1
Sedalia, Mo. – Rainbow trout have been swimming around Sedalia’s Liberty Park Pond since last fall when the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) stocked them for catch-and-release fishing. Starting Wednesday, Feb. 1, anglers with the proper permits can enjoy catch-and-keep fishing for trout. Trout are not native to...
KMZU
Years-long drug investigation leads to Higbee man's arrest
HIGBEE – A Higbee man is arrested as the result of a multi-year investigation conducted by the North Missouri Drug Task Force. Rodney Lee Sager, 62, is charged with drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a firearm after multiple search warrants were executed in the area, according to a news release from the task force.
KMZU
Ray County Commission meet Tuesday
RAY COUNTY, Mo. – Ray County Commission meet in regular session Tuesday, January 24. A tentative agenda indicates at 9:30 a.m. commissioners to approve payables. At 10:00 a.m. snow removal bids for the courthouse, Eagleton prosecutors, public administrator, and jail are opened. At 10:30 a.m. Sheriff Childers discusses the 2023 budget.
KMZU
North Central Missouri Board of Trustees meet in regular session
TRENTON, Mo. – North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees meet Tuesday, January 24. New business on the agenda indicates a revised Head Start sick leave and incentive pay policies. Consideration of bids and purchases. Personnel discussion regarding Head Start employments and revised job description. Concluding the meeting trustees enter closed session.
KMZU
Grain Valley files suit against election board
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. - The City of Grain Valley files suit against Jackson County Election Board. Grain Valley Board of Aldermen in an October 24, 2022, meeting updated ward boundaries they say better represent the growing population within city limits. The boundaries were changed after an evaluation determined a need to do so, ensuring equal representation in each ward. A new ward map was drawn and subsequently approved.
Comments / 0