NFL World Reacts To Tony Dungy's Apology

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL coach Tony Dungy has found himself making headlines for the wrong reasons this week.

Dungy, who now works as a studio analyst for NBC's Sunday Night Football, drew quite a bit of criticism for an anti-transgender tweet earlier this week.

Responding to Minnesota Rep. Sandra Feist, who advocated for menstrual products to be included in all restrooms, Dungy wrote, "That's nothing. Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for the students who identify as cats. Very important to address every student's needs." The tweet has since been deleted.

Dungy returned to Twitter on Saturday to apologize for his remark.

No surprise when politics and religion are involved, the responses to Dungy's apology have been mixed.

"You might want to mention that it was untrue," fellow broadcaster Ben Ross responded .

"You are such a class act," a fan wrote . "Keep shining Christ's light, even when the world condemns."

"A force for love to everyone means also loving and respecting the LGBTQ community," another said . Your history unfortunately shows you aren’t a force for love to everyone. Be better."

"If he's sincere (which I have no reason to believe he's not) this is good," someone else tweeted . "People make mistakes and it's good when they take ownership of them.

Dungy also drew some criticism this week for speaking at the March For Life, an anti-abortion rally in Washington, D.C.

Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated reported that he will serve in his usual studio role for NBC's broadcast of the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.

Steve Gullins
3d ago

Coach Dungy doesn't have to apologize for. outrageous behavior, and foolish law's and simple minded political policy, Coach Dungy is a man who is a follower of Christ Jesus, if you believe in same sex marriage and freaky transgender junk, Coach Dungy doesn't have to accept it.

SSPA
4d ago

Why apologize? It's guys like this fraud, who have zero backbone, who empower these sick groups to continue forcing themselves on everyone else. Have a spine and stick by what you believe, coward. I don't agree with the confused alphabet group or their beliefs or lifestyles, so why aren't they apologizing to me?

Lorie
4d ago

The only one he has to apologize to is our Lord and savior 🙏. God knows we sin, that's why our Lord Jesus Christ died on the cross for us.

