The long-awaited season 2 of a Netflix fan favorite returns on Thursday
Fans of the Netflix mother-daughter drama Ginny & Georgia have been waiting for almost two years now to get a resolution to that Season 1 cliffhanger — but, come Thursday, the wait will finally be over. Season 2 of the series is set to debut on the streaming giant...
Golf Digest
This video of Patrick Reed throwing a tee at Rory McIlroy is the belated Christmas gift golf fans needed
Tuesday was a difficult time for golf fans who learned of a horrifying act of violence between two of the best players in the world on a driving range. It was reported that Patrick Reed threw not a punch, but a tee(!) at Rory McIlroy. Oh, the humanity. Fortunately, McIlroy sustained no injuries from this senseless assault, but it was still traumatic for everyone involved.
GolfWRX
‘Mouthpiece for the PGA Tour’ – Greg Norman takes aim at Tiger Woods in latest interview
A month away from LIV Golf’s first of seven declared 2023 events, it appears the rebel tour is no closer to repairing the rift between itself and the PGA Tour. There has been no love lost between the stars of each tour either, with former friends and Ryder Cup team-mates Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia falling out over the Spaniard’s decision to jump ship.
GolfWRX
Report: LIV Golf pull offer for PGA Tour pro following new TV deal with CW Network
When LIV Golf announced their ambitious 2023 schedule, they spoke about 14 events, increased prize funds, and a recruitment drove to sign up, “maybe seven players” that wanted to “be liberated” and join the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Cam Smith. However, with just...
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: PGA Tour pro WDs from Torrey Pines after "mega" LIV Golf offer
The LIV Golf League rumour mill is kicking into overdrive once again. Much like their inaugural season, the breakaway tour is now slowly beginning to gather a bit of steam after a slow start. First they finally struck a U.S. TV deal with the CW Network. Okay, the network may...
Fans Show Growing Concern Over GMA Host Robin Roberts’ Abrupt Disappearance on Show
Fans of popular Good Morning America host Robin Roberts have grown worried since the anchor has been absent from her post in recent weeks. Since December 16, the 62-year-old has been off the air after she shared her daily pre-show routine on Instagram the Friday before she disappeared. “Good morning!...
‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Major Changes for Show’s Next Season
There are major changes coming ahead of the all-new season of Jeopardy! and the news is bound to make dedicated... The post ‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Major Changes for Show’s Next Season appeared first on Outsider.
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Super-Champ Ray Lalonde Reveals Ken Jennings Secret, Slams Amy Schneider Trolls
Jeopardy!‘s latest super-champ, Ray Lalonde, who recently won 13 games in a row and $386,000, is not letting last Tuesday’s (January 2) loss bring him down, as he opens up about his experience on the show, meeting Ken Jennings, and dealing with Twitter trolls. The scenic artist from...
wrestlinginc.com
Montez Ford And Bianca Belair Share Embarrassing WWE In-Ring Moment
How much of Montez Ford and Bianca Belair do you want to know?. Ford and Belair appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" this past Tuesday night, where Cohen asked a round of questions to learn more about life in wrestling. But what he asked weren't your typical "who's your favorite wrestler" or "how did you get into pro-wrestling" type questions. They were more outlandish, to say the least.
'We are deeply disappointed': National Press Club issues statement after LIV Golf announces TV deal with The CW Network
It’s safe to say the National Press Club is not happy with Nexstar’s decision to partner with LIV Golf. Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world’s leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.
Jodi Ewart Shadoff and her TV sports anchor husband Adam finally get a home game at LPGA Tournament of Champions
The first time Jodi Ewart Shadoff met her husband Adam was during her sophomore year at the University of New Mexico. Adam, a local TV reporter, interviewed Jodi after that first round in Albuquerque, and as the young Englishwoman kept playing well, they kept talking. That conference victory eventually led...
Greg Norman Rips Tiger Woods for Being “Mouthpiece” for PGA Tour
Still steaming about comments made by PGA Tour stars Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods in November about his job status with LIV Golf, Greg Norman took the opportunity to rip into the latter player during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s One Nation with Brian Kilmeade over the weekend.
Golf Digest
Another LIV Golf executive shakeup gives Greg Norman bigger role at Saudi circuit
Majed Al Sorour, LIV Golf managing director and Golf Saudi CEO, is no longer in an administrative role with the breakaway circuit, Golf Digest has confirmed. Sports Illustrated was the first to break the story. Al Sorour, who serves as an adviser to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and is...
Look: Football World Stunned By Cowboys-49ers TV Ratings
In the storied history of playoff matchups between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, the two teams' most recent meeting likely won't make the top of anyone's list. The 49ers won 19-12 to advance to the NFC Championship game. But Sunday's iteration may go down as the most-watched. Fox ...
bvmsports.com
Ranking the top events on LIV Golf’s 2023 schedule
(BVM) – LIV Golf will be entering its second season in 2023, as play is set to kick off at El Camaleon Golf Club in Mexico on Feb. 24-26. The remainder of the LIV Golf schedule was also announced recently and features several marquee events, some of which will be held at the same courses of notable past PGA Tour tournaments.
Golf Digest
Even after a night to sleep it off, this tour pro’s shank is simply gruesome
Taylor Montgomery is a talented PGA Tour rookie who we have every reason to believe will one day be a winner on tour. In his nine starts since earning his PGA Tour card off the Korn Ferry Tour last summer, he’s got four top-10s and eight top-15s, including a fifth-place showing on Sunday at The American Express.
Golf Digest
Is it ever OK to answer a phone call on a golf course? Let's debate
Ever since humanity developed the technology to miniaturize the telephone—first to the size of shoe, then to the size of a credit card, and then back to the size of a shoe again—one debate has raged: When, if ever, is it OK to answer your phone on the golf course?
Golf-Reed 'not living in reality', says McIlroy after snubbing American
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Rory McIlroy said Patrick Reed is "not living in reality" after the American tried to talk to him at the Dubai Desert Classic this week, a month after his lawyers served the world number one court papers at his home on Christmas Eve.
CBS Sports
2023 LIV Golf schedule: Second season opens at Mayakoba, expands from eight to 14 events
LIV Golf has announced its playing schedule for the 2023 season with 14 events lined up from February to November. While its inaugural campaign featured just eight events, LIV Golf's second season will nearly double in tournaments as it travels to exotic new locations such as Mexico, Australia and Singapore.
Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott join virtual TGL golf league
PGA Tour players Collin Morikawa and Adam Scott were added to the roster of players in the TGL golf league.
