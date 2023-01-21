ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golf Digest

This video of Patrick Reed throwing a tee at Rory McIlroy is the belated Christmas gift golf fans needed

Tuesday was a difficult time for golf fans who learned of a horrifying act of violence between two of the best players in the world on a driving range. It was reported that Patrick Reed threw not a punch, but a tee(!) at Rory McIlroy. Oh, the humanity. Fortunately, McIlroy sustained no injuries from this senseless assault, but it was still traumatic for everyone involved.
GolfWRX

‘Mouthpiece for the PGA Tour’ – Greg Norman takes aim at Tiger Woods in latest interview

A month away from LIV Golf’s first of seven declared 2023 events, it appears the rebel tour is no closer to repairing the rift between itself and the PGA Tour. There has been no love lost between the stars of each tour either, with former friends and Ryder Cup team-mates Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia falling out over the Spaniard’s decision to jump ship.
wrestlinginc.com

Montez Ford And Bianca Belair Share Embarrassing WWE In-Ring Moment

How much of Montez Ford and Bianca Belair do you want to know?. Ford and Belair appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" this past Tuesday night, where Cohen asked a round of questions to learn more about life in wrestling. But what he asked weren't your typical "who's your favorite wrestler" or "how did you get into pro-wrestling" type questions. They were more outlandish, to say the least.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'We are deeply disappointed': National Press Club issues statement after LIV Golf announces TV deal with The CW Network

It’s safe to say the National Press Club is not happy with Nexstar’s decision to partner with LIV Golf. Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world’s leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.
Golf Digest

Another LIV Golf executive shakeup gives Greg Norman bigger role at Saudi circuit

Majed Al Sorour, LIV Golf managing director and Golf Saudi CEO, is no longer in an administrative role with the breakaway circuit, Golf Digest has confirmed. Sports Illustrated was the first to break the story. Al Sorour, who serves as an adviser to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and is...
Athlon Sports

Look: Football World Stunned By Cowboys-49ers TV Ratings

In the storied history of playoff matchups between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, the two teams' most recent meeting likely won't make the top of anyone's list. The 49ers won 19-12 to advance to the NFC Championship game. But Sunday's iteration may go down as the most-watched. Fox ...
bvmsports.com

Ranking the top events on LIV Golf’s 2023 schedule

(BVM) – LIV Golf will be entering its second season in 2023, as play is set to kick off at El Camaleon Golf Club in Mexico on Feb. 24-26. The remainder of the LIV Golf schedule was also announced recently and features several marquee events, some of which will be held at the same courses of notable past PGA Tour tournaments.
Golf Digest

Is it ever OK to answer a phone call on a golf course? Let's debate

Ever since humanity developed the technology to miniaturize the telephone—first to the size of shoe, then to the size of a credit card, and then back to the size of a shoe again—one debate has raged: When, if ever, is it OK to answer your phone on the golf course?

