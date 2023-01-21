ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: Man attempted to break into 16-year-old’s window

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he tried to break into a 16-year-old girl’s bedroom. Officers responded to a home near 51st and 33rd West Avenue Sunday morning around midnight. A woman said a man was trying to break into her daughter’s bedroom.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Arrested, Accused Of Breaking Into Teenage Girl's Bedroom By Police

Tulsa Police arrested a man they say tried to repeatedly break into a teenage girl's bedroom. TPD says it happened Sunday morning near 51st and 33rd West Ave. The homeowner said Jason Polk tried multiple times to open the windows to her daughter's room. Officers arrested Polk on suspicion of...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

West Tulsa man in underwear tries to stop package thief

TULSA, Okla. — A west Tulsa man sprang into action when he tried to stop a package thief in his underwear. Dalton Toothman and his fiancé caught a woman stealing their package on their home’s security camera on Sunday morning, minutes after a delivery truck dropped off the package.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tula police search for suspect in business break-ins

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man suspected of breaking into a south Tulsa business Saturday night. Police responded to a burglary call at the Harvard Park shopping center near 81st and Harvard around 10 p.m. Officers said they found broken glass and damage to property,...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Police Investigate Early-Morning Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Police say an investigation is underway after a shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex on Monday morning. Police say the shooting happened near Highway 169 and I-44 at the 'Crossings at Oakbrook' apartment complex. According to police, a man attempted to break into an apartment at the complex and the...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police respond to 3-car collision in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday night, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a 3 car collision near N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N. TPD said the collision took place at N. Hartford Ave. and E. 46th St. N., an intersection west of N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Teen Being Charged As An Adult In Washington County Double-Homicide

The 17-year-old girl accused of murdering her adopted grandparents with the help of another man has been identified by Washington County. Investigators say Heidi Dutton is being charged as an adult with 2 counts of first-degree murder, 2 counts of desecration of a corpse, and one count of conspiracy. She and Lucas Walker are accused of killing Dutton's grandparents Larry and Deborah Dutton at their home on December 19 and burying their bodies in the backyard.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Woman arrested after threatening utility worker with BB gun

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a woman for threatening a utility employee when attempting to turn off the gas in her house. At around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a residence near 3rd and Mingo about a report of a woman threatening someone with a gun.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police ask for help in identifying porch pirate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen stealing packages off of a homeowner's porch. Officers said the theft occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 12 near 39th and Peoria. The woman got in a pickup truck and the driver...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police searching for man accused of robbing bank

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is searching for a man accused of robbing a bank. Last October, a man walked into a bank near E. 41st St. and S. Peoria Ave. and passed a robbery note to the teller, according to TPD. TPD said the teller...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Owasso pit bull owner charged in deadly dog attack

OWASSO, Okla. — The owner of a pit bull that allegedly attacked and killed a dachshund in Owasso has been charged with a criminal misdemeanor. The owner was charged with having a vicious animal and pleaded not guilty in court Thursday. While FOX23 was told a decision could have...
OWASSO, OK
news9.com

3 Arrested For Allegedly Trafficking Illegal Drugs In Stillwater

Three people have been arrested over the span of two days for allegedly trafficking illegal drugs, according to Stillwater Police. On Jan, 12, police arrested Rocky Bradford, 46, for an outstanding Payne County warrant, and an investigation revealed that he was also in possession of six grams of Fentanyl and 11 grams of Methamphetamine.
STILLWATER, OK
news9.com

Water Main Break On Broken Arrow Expressway Causes Traffic Backups

A lot of people unexpectedly drove under a huge water geyser after a water main broke near the Broken Arrow Expressway. Crews shut off the water within an hour and are repairing the break near the 51st street and 129th east avenue exit. Witnesses said it was a sight to...
TULSA, OK

