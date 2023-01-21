Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12 year-old Girl in Oklahoma Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing 9 year-old BrothercreteTulsa, OK
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop.Justina PriceCoweta, OK
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
Teen found shot dead in Broken Arrow street
The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating after finding a teenager shot to death in the middle of a city street.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TPD: Man attempted to break into 16-year-old’s window
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he tried to break into a 16-year-old girl’s bedroom. Officers responded to a home near 51st and 33rd West Avenue Sunday morning around midnight. A woman said a man was trying to break into her daughter’s bedroom.
news9.com
Man Arrested, Accused Of Breaking Into Teenage Girl's Bedroom By Police
Tulsa Police arrested a man they say tried to repeatedly break into a teenage girl's bedroom. TPD says it happened Sunday morning near 51st and 33rd West Ave. The homeowner said Jason Polk tried multiple times to open the windows to her daughter's room. Officers arrested Polk on suspicion of...
KTUL
16-year-old found dead in road with gunshot wound, police investigating as homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 16-year-old boy was found in the road suffering from a fatal gunshot wound Tuesday morning, according to the Broken Arrow Police Department. Broken Arrow police say they responded to the 1400 block of west Trenton around 2:40 a.m. for an unresponsive teenage boy in the street.
West Tulsa man in underwear tries to stop package thief
TULSA, Okla. — A west Tulsa man sprang into action when he tried to stop a package thief in his underwear. Dalton Toothman and his fiancé caught a woman stealing their package on their home’s security camera on Sunday morning, minutes after a delivery truck dropped off the package.
Tula police search for suspect in business break-ins
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man suspected of breaking into a south Tulsa business Saturday night. Police responded to a burglary call at the Harvard Park shopping center near 81st and Harvard around 10 p.m. Officers said they found broken glass and damage to property,...
news9.com
Police Investigate Early-Morning Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Police say an investigation is underway after a shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex on Monday morning. Police say the shooting happened near Highway 169 and I-44 at the 'Crossings at Oakbrook' apartment complex. According to police, a man attempted to break into an apartment at the complex and the...
Police respond to 3-car collision in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday night, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a 3 car collision near N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N. TPD said the collision took place at N. Hartford Ave. and E. 46th St. N., an intersection west of N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N.
Tulsa police try to arrest man on warrants, ends up running away and hiding in attic
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested on Friday after he broken into a home and tried to hide from police in an attic, Tulsa police said. Scotty Tatum was wanted on several warrants and police went to a known address for Tatum to take him to jail, police said.
Woman Shot In Head In Tulsa Neighborhood, Police Investigating
A woman was shot in the head in Tulsa on Friday night, according to police. The incident happened near 4224 North Frankfort Ave. in Tulsa, police said. EMSA received a call from a woman saying her mother was shot in the head, police said. When police arrived on the scene,...
Teen Being Charged As An Adult In Washington County Double-Homicide
The 17-year-old girl accused of murdering her adopted grandparents with the help of another man has been identified by Washington County. Investigators say Heidi Dutton is being charged as an adult with 2 counts of first-degree murder, 2 counts of desecration of a corpse, and one count of conspiracy. She and Lucas Walker are accused of killing Dutton's grandparents Larry and Deborah Dutton at their home on December 19 and burying their bodies in the backyard.
Woman arrested after threatening utility worker with BB gun
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a woman for threatening a utility employee when attempting to turn off the gas in her house. At around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a residence near 3rd and Mingo about a report of a woman threatening someone with a gun.
KTUL
Tulsa police ask for help in identifying porch pirate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen stealing packages off of a homeowner's porch. Officers said the theft occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 12 near 39th and Peoria. The woman got in a pickup truck and the driver...
news9.com
Victims In Washington County Double-Homicide Identified By Authorities
Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man and a 17-year-old girl accused of murdering the girls’ adopted grandparents. Lucas Walker and the girl then buried their bodies in the victims' own backyard, investigators said. It started as a possible missing persons case. But when deputies went to check...
KTUL
Wagoner County deputies recover stolen camper with two people living inside
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wagoner County deputies arrested two people found living inside a stolen camper on Thursday. Deputies say they responded to an area near the 76100 block of U.S. 169 after the victim called authorities to tell them he had found his stolen camper. After arriving, the...
Tulsa police searching for man accused of robbing bank
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is searching for a man accused of robbing a bank. Last October, a man walked into a bank near E. 41st St. and S. Peoria Ave. and passed a robbery note to the teller, according to TPD. TPD said the teller...
KOKI FOX 23
Owasso pit bull owner charged in deadly dog attack
OWASSO, Okla. — The owner of a pit bull that allegedly attacked and killed a dachshund in Owasso has been charged with a criminal misdemeanor. The owner was charged with having a vicious animal and pleaded not guilty in court Thursday. While FOX23 was told a decision could have...
news9.com
3 Arrested For Allegedly Trafficking Illegal Drugs In Stillwater
Three people have been arrested over the span of two days for allegedly trafficking illegal drugs, according to Stillwater Police. On Jan, 12, police arrested Rocky Bradford, 46, for an outstanding Payne County warrant, and an investigation revealed that he was also in possession of six grams of Fentanyl and 11 grams of Methamphetamine.
2 Arrested On First-Degree Murder Complaints In Washington County
Washington County Deputies said they've arrested two people on first-degree murder complaints. The sheriff’s office said they were investigating a possible missing persons case. They said it took them to a home northeast of Dewey where two people were arrested. Deputies have not released the names of any victims...
news9.com
Water Main Break On Broken Arrow Expressway Causes Traffic Backups
A lot of people unexpectedly drove under a huge water geyser after a water main broke near the Broken Arrow Expressway. Crews shut off the water within an hour and are repairing the break near the 51st street and 129th east avenue exit. Witnesses said it was a sight to...
Comments / 0