8 Ways to Fix the Default Gateway Is Not Available Error in Windows

The Default gateway is not available error affects your Internet connectivity and causes it to disconnect abruptly. This error can. affect individual apps or happen to...
How to Fix the Bootrec /Fixboot Access Is Denied Error on Windows

Bootrec is a command line repair utility available in Windows Recovery Environment. You can use the Bootrec /fixboot command to fix system startup failures and boot errors on Windows 10 and 11.
How to Fix Fall Guys Connection Errors on Windows

Connection errors are a real curse for online games like Fall Guys. Not only do they spoil the gaming mood, but they also stop you from continuing your ranked hot streak. Luckily, it's very easy to fix connection errors in Fall Guys.
How to Keep Sticky Notes Always on Top on Windows 10 & 11

Windows 10 and 11 version comes with the Sticky Notes app. It is a handy little app to quickly jot down bits of information and scribble other notes for easier access.
Android Phone Not Receiving Calls? Here Are 9 Fixes to Try

If your Android phone is not receiving calls, it can be due to poor network coverage. However, if you can make calls but not receive them, it is likely due to the enabled airplane and DND mode, incorrect network settings, or your device software isn't up-to-date.
How to Schedule One-Time Jobs on Linux Using at

Time management is a difficult art to master. Fortunately, with the help of technology, you can automate and delegate mundane tasks to your computer. Unlike humans, PCs are very good at running repetitive tasks at a precise set time.
How to Fix Dwarf Fortress Crashing on Windows

Dwarf Fortress is a classic, floating around the internet for almost two decades before receiving an official Steam release. Yet, even after all that time, there are still frequent crashes that users need to watch out for.
How to Troubleshoot Apex Legends Crashing on Windows 11

Like most Battle Royale games, Apex Legends has its fair share of bugs and glitches. These are understandable to an extent, but it gets frustrating when it crashes on every launch on your Windows 11 PC.
How to Use an Android Device to Monitor Your Network and Devices in Real Time

If you want to print a document on a network printer in another room, how do you know whether the printer is switched on or turned off?
You Can Now Link Multiple Android Phones to WhatsApp

WhatsApp has introduced new functionality to its Linked Devices feature that lets you connect more than one Android phone to your main account. Previously you could only use one phone with the feature.
4 Ways to View an Image's EXIF Metadata on a Mac

EXIF (Exchangeable Image File Format) data is a type of metadata that a smartphone or camera records when it clicks an image. From this data, you can find various details about an image, like the device it's shot on, shutter speed, focal length, date, time, and capture location, among other things.
How to Install and Configure SELinux on Ubuntu

You can improve the security of your Linux system by installing and implementing SELinux. This provides an extra layer of protection by isolating applications on the system and securing the host.
What Makes a Web Browser Secure? Look for These Features

Web browsers are our window to the World Wide Web, but much like every window, a browser is a two-way street. Hence, not only does a web browser enable us to access the internet, but it also allows malicious entities to peek into our systems.
Should You Compress Your OS Drive to Save Disk Space?

Compressing the operating system drive is a way to save space on a computer's hard drive. By reducing the size of files, more storage space becomes available. Since the OS drive often contains software packed with repeating assets, config files, and code, people have theorized that compressing the OS drive may free up significant amounts of space. And with transparent compression file systems available, users can seamlessly use their files without manually compressing and decompressing them.
How to Use Steam’s Storage Manager to Quickly Manage Your Games

Steam finally has the storage management feature we've needed for a long time. It takes some looking around to find it, but gone are the days of using an external application or searching through forums, videos, and sketchy websites just so you can move a game without corrupting it.
How to Create a DIY Battery Voltage Tester

Most batteries don't tell you how much juice they have left from the outside. A battery voltage tester is a simple tool that enables you to test the remaining potential energy inside your batteries, but how do you build a device like this? Join us as we build three different battery testers that work with single-use and rechargeable batteries.
How to Merge Duplicate Contacts on Android

Duplicate contacts are undesirable, and dealing with them can be an unpleasant experience. However, if you've switched to a new Android phone, you may have accrued some duplicate contact entries in your phonebook, either due to the migration process or creating an entry twice.
37 Million Customers' Data Exposed in Huge T-Mobile Breach

Communications giant T-Mobile has fallen victim to a large data breach. 37 million postpaid and prepaid customers have had their data exposed in the hack. T-Mobile...
Why Your Xbox Will Now Shut Down Rather Than Sleep

Reducing our carbon footprint has been at the forefront of many people's minds in recent years. But as the climate debate grows, we also see more companies join the race to become carbon neutral.
How to Enable Bluetooth on a Google Stadia Controller

If you bought a Google Stadia controller and joined the cloud gaming platform, you probably know that it is now retired. Subscribers were informed in the final quarter of 2022 of the impending demise of Google Stadia, and refunds processed.

