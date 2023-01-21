Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Compressing the operating system drive is a way to save space on a computer's hard drive. By reducing the size of files, more storage space becomes available. Since the OS drive often contains software packed with repeating assets, config files, and code, people have theorized that compressing the OS drive may free up significant amounts of space. And with transparent compression file systems available, users can seamlessly use their files without manually compressing and decompressing them.

1 DAY AGO