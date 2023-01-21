ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amelia, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

stmarynow.com

Theft, hit-and-run arrests reported by Morgan City police

Morgan City police reported arrests on theft, hit-and-run, animal cruelty and marijuana possession charges Tuesday and early Wednesday. Police Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 42 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Peggy Sue Sons, North Street...
MORGAN CITY, LA
houmatimes.com

Four Arrests Made in Two Separate Incidents on Tuesday

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced four individuals were arrested in two separate incidents in Bayou Blue and Gray on Tuesday. Trevonte Walker, 21, of Houma and Lauren Ledet, 19, of Thibodaux were arrested for one incident while Michael Jules, 22, and Javonte Miller, 19, of both of Houma, were arrested for the other.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

St. Mary Parish Bomb Threat Turned Out to Be an Egg

A bomb scare in St. Mary Parish turned out to be nothing more than an egg. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's office was called to a residence on Barrow Street in Amelia over the weekend about an "unknown object". According to the release by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office,...
AMELIA, LA
wbrz.com

2 arrested in Livingston parish for theft of copper pipes and tools; possibly tied to thefts in other parishes

DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were arrested Monday after deputies executed a search warrant and found thousands of dollars worth of copper pipes and tools. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Vincent and Marci Seal were arrested at Monday. Deputies executed a search warrant at a property along Walker South Road in Denham Springs and found stolen copper piping and tools.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WDSU

Lafourche Parish officials confirm storm damage in Bayou Blue

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Some families in Lafourche Parish woke up Wednesday morning to assess damage from overnight storms. A weather system brought strong winds and rain to Southeast Louisiana Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office posted a message on social media about the reports they...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved

71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 20, 2023, a 71-year-old Louisiana woman was struck and killed by two vehicles in the 10400 block of Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge. Neither vehicle stopped to render aid or notify emergency personnel. Police are now looking for the drivers of both vehicles.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City police radio logs for Jan. 24-25

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 10:04 a.m. 3200 block of Susan Drive; Assistance. 10:13 a.m. Susan Drive; Accident. 10:53 a.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Assistance. 10:56 a.m. 800 block...
MORGAN CITY, LA
houmatimes.com

ROAD CLOSURE: Hwy 308, near Saint Charles Bypass Road

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies are assisting Louisiana State Police with a crash on LA 308 near Saint Charles Bypass Road in Thibodaux. The highway is closed in both directions at this time. Please detour to LA 1.
THIBODAUX, LA
lafourchegazette.com

UPDATE: Detectives Arrest Suspect in Thibodaux Armed Robbery

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the detectives have made an arrest in an armed robbery that occurred in Thibodaux on Saturday evening. Nigel Washington, 47, of Thibodaux confessed to committing the robbery. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on January 21, 2023, at the Wag-A-Pak convenience store at 1715...
THIBODAUX, LA
stmarynow.com

Drug charges, including heroin possession, result from weekend arrests

Morgan City police and St. Mary deputies reported arrests on drug-related charges, including heroin possession, over the weekend. Morgan City and Franklin police also reported domestic-related arrests. Morgan City. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 130 calls for service over the last...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business

Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Louisiana on January 19. The suspects have been charged with a range of offenses, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, and more.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Police believe Baton Rouge club shooting was ‘targeted attack’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. According to the police, 12 people were shot inside a club on the 4600 block of Bennington Avenue. Several were treated at local hospitals. Brad Harris, a...
BATON ROUGE, LA

