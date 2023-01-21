Read full article on original website
stmarynow.com
Theft, hit-and-run arrests reported by Morgan City police
Morgan City police reported arrests on theft, hit-and-run, animal cruelty and marijuana possession charges Tuesday and early Wednesday. Police Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 42 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Peggy Sue Sons, North Street...
houmatimes.com
Four Arrests Made in Two Separate Incidents on Tuesday
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced four individuals were arrested in two separate incidents in Bayou Blue and Gray on Tuesday. Trevonte Walker, 21, of Houma and Lauren Ledet, 19, of Thibodaux were arrested for one incident while Michael Jules, 22, and Javonte Miller, 19, of both of Houma, were arrested for the other.
Bomb squad called after Amelia threat; object placed under porch was an egg
The homeowner in Amelia had received threats against his life and a video of an object wrapped in a bandana that had been placed under his house.
St. Mary Parish Bomb Threat Turned Out to Be an Egg
A bomb scare in St. Mary Parish turned out to be nothing more than an egg. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's office was called to a residence on Barrow Street in Amelia over the weekend about an "unknown object". According to the release by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office,...
Napoleonville man arrested in Morgan City after shooting into local business
A Napoleonville man was arrested on multiple charges including attempted 2nd degree murder when he shot into a business with people inside.
NOLA.com
Inmate who died after being found unresponsive at Jefferson Parish jail identified
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the female inmate who died after she was found unresponsive at the Jefferson Parish jail Friday as Renee Harold, 42, of New Orleans. An autopsy was performed Tuesday. But Harold's cause of death is still undetermined as the Coroner's Office awaits the results...
wbrz.com
2 arrested in Livingston parish for theft of copper pipes and tools; possibly tied to thefts in other parishes
DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were arrested Monday after deputies executed a search warrant and found thousands of dollars worth of copper pipes and tools. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Vincent and Marci Seal were arrested at Monday. Deputies executed a search warrant at a property along Walker South Road in Denham Springs and found stolen copper piping and tools.
WDSU
Lafourche Parish officials confirm storm damage in Bayou Blue
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Some families in Lafourche Parish woke up Wednesday morning to assess damage from overnight storms. A weather system brought strong winds and rain to Southeast Louisiana Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office posted a message on social media about the reports they...
EBRSO: 5 children found inside of home during drug bust, 1 adult arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Department of Children and Family Services had to be notified after five children were found inside a home as deputies executed a search warrant during a drug bust, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say over the past month,...
71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved
71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 20, 2023, a 71-year-old Louisiana woman was struck and killed by two vehicles in the 10400 block of Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge. Neither vehicle stopped to render aid or notify emergency personnel. Police are now looking for the drivers of both vehicles.
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police radio logs for Jan. 24-25
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 10:04 a.m. 3200 block of Susan Drive; Assistance. 10:13 a.m. Susan Drive; Accident. 10:53 a.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Assistance. 10:56 a.m. 800 block...
Two Arrested Suspected of Drive-By Shooting Following Verbal Altercation at Convenience Store
Two Arrested Suspected of Drive-By Shooting Following Verbal Altercation at Convenience Store. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Two people from Louisiana have been arrested suspected of a drive-by shooting incident in which a weapon was fired at a vehicle following a verbal altercation at a convenience store. According to the...
wbrz.com
Woman arrested months after Thanksgiving Day drive-by in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A woman accused of being behind the wheel during a drive-by shooting on Thanksgiving Day was arrested months later for her role in the attack. Kimberly Landry, 41, was booked Tuesday for attempted first-degree murder, criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon after the Nov. 24 shooting.
houmatimes.com
ROAD CLOSURE: Hwy 308, near Saint Charles Bypass Road
Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies are assisting Louisiana State Police with a crash on LA 308 near Saint Charles Bypass Road in Thibodaux. The highway is closed in both directions at this time. Please detour to LA 1.
lafourchegazette.com
UPDATE: Detectives Arrest Suspect in Thibodaux Armed Robbery
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the detectives have made an arrest in an armed robbery that occurred in Thibodaux on Saturday evening. Nigel Washington, 47, of Thibodaux confessed to committing the robbery. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on January 21, 2023, at the Wag-A-Pak convenience store at 1715...
stmarynow.com
Drug charges, including heroin possession, result from weekend arrests
Morgan City police and St. Mary deputies reported arrests on drug-related charges, including heroin possession, over the weekend. Morgan City and Franklin police also reported domestic-related arrests. Morgan City. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 130 calls for service over the last...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish SWAT searching for stolen car suspects in the Timberlane Village Subdivision
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reports that a SWAT team is currently searching for stolen car suspects on the Westbank off Manhattan. SWAT has air units, dogs, and drones in the Timberlane Village Subdivision. It is advised to avoid the area. No other information is available...
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Louisiana on January 19. The suspects have been charged with a range of offenses, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, and more.
wbrz.com
Man arrested on attempted murder charge for allegedly robbing, shooting person after losing money in dice game
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting and robbing a man who won money from him during a dice game. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a group of people met on Jan. 9 at an apartment on N Ardenwood Drive for a dice game.
brproud.com
Police believe Baton Rouge club shooting was ‘targeted attack’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. According to the police, 12 people were shot inside a club on the 4600 block of Bennington Avenue. Several were treated at local hospitals. Brad Harris, a...
