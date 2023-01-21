ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Notre Dame forward Sam Brunelle suspended for reunion game

By Geoffrey Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame fans hoping to watch former Irish forward Sam Brunelle this weekend will be disappointed. Brunelle, who transferred to Virginia for this season after three years with the Irish, has been suspended for the Cavaliers’ Sunday game in South Bend. That’s because she was ejected from Thursday’s game against Florida State after committing a “fighting foul”. Take a look at the moment in question and judge for yourself:

As a reminder, a “fighting foul” automatically kicks in a one-game suspension and cannot be appealed. It’s unfortunate as Brunelle has had a fine season for the Cavaliers. She is third on the team in scoring with 11.4 points a game and an impressive free-throw shooter, making 90.3% of her attempts from the charity stripe. However, she only has attempted 31 free throws, so she doesn’t qualify for the ACC leaderboard.

Despite the setback, Brunelle still will be in South Bend. Hopefully, she is able to enjoy her weekend under the circumstances. And if you happen to see her, wish her well.

