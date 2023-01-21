Read full article on original website
Iowa Women May Be Without a Key Starter For Huge Game Tonight
The Iowa women's basketball team has a big game tonight, with an opportunity to knock off an undefeated top-5 opponent on national television. The Hawkeyes need everyone in this one, but will one of the team's top players be healthy enough to play?. The Hawks have had a nice break...
Hononegah graduate Tony Cassioppi on a tear for the Iowa Hawkeyes
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Tony Cassioppi has done a lot of big things in wrestling at Hononegah High School and these past few years at Iowa. This year as a redshirt senior for the Hawkeyes he has been on fire. Cassioppi has racked up win after win after win in the heavyweight division. He is 16-0 with […]
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Don’t leave stars in blowouts
Leaving a player in a game to reach a milestone is ill-advised in most cases. But that’s exactly what Iowa women’s basketball head coach Lisa Bluder has done with junior guard Caitlin Clark on multiple occasions. On Jan. 11, Iowa was leading Northwestern by more than 30 points...
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s basketball senior McKenna Warnock day-to-day ahead of matchup against undefeated Ohio State
Iowa women’s basketball senior forward McKenna Warnock is day-to-day after suffering an injury against Michigan State on Wednesday night. Warnock suffered a ribcage injury while absorbing a screen at the beginning of the third quarter of the Hawkeyes’ overtime victory over the Spartans in East Lansing, Michigan. She left the game and did not return.
kilj.com
Dorothy Hinkle Sams
Dorothy Hinkle Sams, 96, of Mediapolis, died Monday, January 23, 2023 at Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House, West Burlington. She was born November 8, 1926 in Stockport to Chester and Grace L. Hammans Douglas. She attended Stockport schools. She married Peter Hinkle, Jr in Iowa City; he preceded her in...
kilj.com
Show Choir Competition Season Begins
Mount Pleasant High School Show Choir, InMotion, will head for Davenport North for the Big Dance Invitational on Saturday, January 28. InMotion will perform at 12:15 pm. MP will be among 11 show choirs performing Saturday. The names of three of the judges may sound familiar….Bob and Jill Anderson and Allen Chapman. Mr. Chapman directed show choir at Holy Trinity Catholic School. Bob Anderson was a vocal director at MPCHS and instrumental in establishing the modern area of show choir at Mount Pleasant. Check this website for results.
kilj.com
Imelda M. Groene
Imelda M. Groene, 95, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 9:11 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Born on August 6, 1927, in Fort Madison, the daughter of Dr. S. P. and Elinor Catherine (Winnike) Holtz. On August 4, 1947, in West Point, Iowa, she married James J. Groene. He preceded her in death on March 19, 2007.
kilj.com
Kurt Drager
Kurt Andrew Drager passed away peacefully at home on January 23, 2023 in Farmington, Iowa at the age of 71. Originally from Lakewood, Colorado, a 1969 graduate of Lakewood, Colorado High School, Kurt was from a proud family of Colorado pioneers. An avid rugby player for over 40 years, He played the position of a Prop for the Los Angeles Rugby Club before returning to Colorado to play for the Denver Barbarians and Colorado Senior Old Boys (“CSOBs”). He once said, “I always knew I’d grow up to be a SOB”. Kurt was also heavily involved for many years with the Annual Rocky Mountain Rugby Challenge, America’s Premier High School Youth Rugby Tournaments, High School Rugby Teams from many States came to Colorado to participate in these Tournaments.
KWQC
Snow emergencies declared in QCA communities and winter weather advisory, Wednesday
QUAD CITIES/DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several communities across the QCA are declaring snow emergencies in anticipation of snow, expected to arrive Wednesday, and a winter weather advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service. According to a Tuesday media release from the National Weather Service, Cedar, Muscatine, Scott, Louisa,...
cbs2iowa.com
Former Sports Director John Baer dies after battle with cancer
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former KGAN-TV Sports Director John Baer has died at the age of 61. Friends and colleagues say he passed after a long battle with cancer. Baer worked here at Broadcast Park in the late-80s and early-90s. Viewers would tune in every night to see his...
kilj.com
Dorothy Beauchamp
Dorothy E. Beauchamp, 105, of Winfield, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, from 11:00 a.m – 1:00 p.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Winfield. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Beauchamp Cemetery. Following the committal services, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Winfield. Memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church of Winfield, Autism Association or American Diabetes Association in memory of Dorothy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Gilbert Street Bridge repair project underway
The project to repair the Gilbert Street Bridge — which has significant damage — will begin Tuesday at the Iowa City City Council meeting to schedule hearings for the public’s input. According to the city council’s meeting agenda, the 2019 Biennial Bridge Inspection Program found the bridge...
A Big Beer Tasting Event is Happening Saturday in the Corridor
Get ready to sample a whole lot of beer! BrrrFest 2023 is coming up this weekend in Johnson County!. BrrrFest is an annual event held in Coralville that's all about beer. The official website says that guests will be able to "sample and purchase craft beers showcased by breweries from across the Midwest." This year's event will feature beers from around 60 different Midwest breweries and cideries. Some of the familiar names include Wilson's Orchard, Cedar Ridge, Iowa Brewing, Lion Bridge, Millstream, Exile, Peace Tree, Toppling Goliath, Big Grove, and Backpocket. You can check out a full list of participating breweries and all the craft beers they will be offering at the event HERE.
Nursing home resident found in vegetative state after screams for help were ignored
An Iowa nursing home resident was allegedly left in a vegetative state after the facility ignored her screams of pain and her pleas to be taken to a hospital, according to state records. State inspectors say another resident of the same southern Iowa care facility was evicted last August when the staff dumped his belongings […] The post Nursing home resident found in vegetative state after screams for help were ignored appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KBUR
Multiple animals die in barn fire
Burlington, IA- Multiple animals were killed in a Barn fire Friday evening in Tama Township. According to a news release, at 7:11 PM Friday, Burlington and Mediapolis Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 9054 113th Street, rural Burlington in Tama Township. Burlington firefighters arrived at 7:16 PM to...
‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business
A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
kilj.com
Water Shut-Off
The Mt. Pleasant Municipal Utilities will have a water shut-off from Webster to Langdon on Thursday January 26, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to approximately 3:00 p.m. The Utilities will be replacing a fire hydrant on S. Adams Pl. The Utilities regrets any inconvenience. For questions or additional details, please call...
KBUR
Semi driver unharmed after truck flips onto its side
Henry County, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says a driver was unharmed after a semi-truck flipped onto its side on Highway 34 Sunday, January 22nd. According to a news release, on Sunday the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a semi had flipped over onto its side on Highway 34 and was blocking westbound traffic near Mile Marker 229 in Mount Pleasant.
KCJJ
Two squatters charged with living in abandoned trailer at Iowa City mobile home park
Iowa City Police say two squatters have been charged with Trespassing after they were found living in an abandoned trailer at an Iowa City mobile home park. The Forest View manufactured housing community on Laura Drive is being razed for future development. Police say they received a report just after 5am last Monday of three cars parked at one of the abandoned trailers, with the lights on inside.
KCJJ
Iowa City to rehab pedestrian overpass on Riverside Drive as part of multi-million dollar capital improvements project
Rehabbing one of the pedestrian overpasses on Riverside Drive and building a new equipment maintenance facility are among many capital improvements included in Iowa City’s next fiscal year budget. The Press-Citizen reports that the city is budgeting over $65 million on major capital improvements. Dubuque Street will be rebuilt...
