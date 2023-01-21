Read full article on original website
More EU sanctions should hit Russian arms production – Czech Foreign Minister
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union should introduce more sanctions against Russia’s technology sector to curb Moscow’s ability to produce arms and rockets it is using to wage war on Ukraine, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky told Reuters. He spoke after EU member states’ foreign ministers on...
U.S., Germany to send scores of tanks to help Ukraine fight Russian invasion
BERLIN/KYIV (Reuters) – The United States said on Wednesday it would supply Ukraine with 31 of its most advanced battle tanks after Germany broke a taboo with a similar announcement, moves hailed by Kyiv as a potential turning point in its battle against Russia’s invasion. The U.S. decision...
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
OAS backs Peru’s embattled president as protests continue
(Reuters) – The Organization of American States’ permanent council expressed its “full support” for Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Wednesday, as the country struggles with anti-government protests that have left dozens dead over the past month. (Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by...
Ecuador accuses 28 local election candidates of possible crime links
QUITO (Reuters) – Ecuador’s government on Wednesday accused 28 candidates in local elections in cities across the country of having possible ties to drug trafficking and illegal mining in a report submitted to prosecutors, Interior Minister Juan Zapata said. Ecuadoreans will go to the polls on Feb. 5...
U.S. arms sales boom in 2022 due to war in Ukraine
U.S. weapons sales to other countries experienced a major uptick in 2022, shooting up to more than $51.9 billion largely due to Russia’s war on Ukraine. In the aftermath of the Feb. 24 invasion, European nations rushed to arm themselves, giving U.S. weapons sales a 49 percent boost from the $34.8 billion in sales in…
Splits emerge as U.S. House Republicans demand Biden negotiate on debt limit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republicans who control the U.S. House of Representatives are divided over how hard a line to take on the debt ceiling, but were united on Wednesday in demanding that Democratic President Joe Biden agree to negotiate on spending as part of any deal. Hard-line Republican conservatives,...
Classified documents found at former U.S. Vice President Pence’s Indiana home
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Documents marked as classified were discovered at former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home last week, and he has turned those classified records over to the FBI, his representative said in letters seen by Reuters. Pence’s representative sent a letter to the National Archives notifying them...
Rep. Massie sports homemade national debt clock badge amid debt ceiling fight
Rep. Thomas Massie was seen sporting a running national debt clock badge on Wednesday amid a fight over raising the debt ceiling and a national debt of more than $30 trillion.
Tank maker Rheinmetall raises sales view, asks Berlin for firm orders
DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German defence group Rheinmetall on Tuesday raised its sales expectations for 2025 on higher demand for weapons due to the war in Ukraine and called on Berlin to speed up planned big orders and make good on a pledge to boost its armed forces. The comments...
Factbox-Georgia on his mind: Donald Trump troubled by more legal woes
(Reuters) – Donald Trump could learn soon whether he or any associates will be charged or cleared of wrongdoing in a Georgia probe into his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, one of a series of legal threats looming over the Republican former U.S. president:. GEORGIA ELECTION TAMPERING...
UK says 200 asylum-seeking children missing, some aged under 16
LONDON (Reuters) – Two hundred asylum-seeking children, including some aged under 16, are missing from temporary hotel accommodation in Britain, the government said on Tuesday, raising new questions over ministers’ handling of migrant arrivals. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government is under pressure on two fronts over immigration: from...
Hundreds protest in Baghdad over Iraqi dinar’s slide
BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Hundreds of people demonstrated near central bank headquarters in Baghdad on Wednesday to protest at the recent slide of the Iraqi dinar against the dollar that has triggered a rise in prices of imported consumer goods. Hundreds from different Iraqi regions waved Iraqi flags or carried...
U.S. hits Iran with new sanctions over crackdown on protests
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Cooperative Foundation and senior Iranian officials, stepping up pressure on Tehran over its crackdown on protests. The move, taken in coordination with Britain and the European Union, is the latest Washington response to...
