Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jury Convicts Dodge Center Man Described as Prolific Thief
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Olmsted County jury last week returned a guilty verdict against a Dodge Center man described by law enforcement as a prolific thief. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller credited the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office for obtaining a guilty verdict. The conviction stems from the theft of 11 catalytic converters from Camping World and Hilltop Trailer Sales in Oronoco that occurred in October 2021.
Guilty Plea From Red Wing Woman Accused of Killing 2 Newborns
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Red Wing area woman has entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the deaths of two newborn children found dead in the Mississippi River. . 50-year-old Jennifer Matter admitted to the charge today in Goodhue County Court as part...
Authorities Release Video Stills from Stewartville UTV Theft
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released video stills that captured the theft of a UTV from a Stewartville dealership over the weekend. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies were dispatched to the business in the 500 block of North Main St. in Stewartville around...
Rochester Home Struck by Multiple Bullets, Suspect At Large
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left several bullet holes in a southeast Rochester residence over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said dispatch received a call from an 18-year-old woman reporting a suspicious person walking around her home with their face...
Charges for Rochester Man Seen with Airsoft Gun at Medical Call
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed charges this week against the Rochester man accused of disrupting a medical call with an airsoft gun and having meth in his vehicle while it was parked at an elementary school. A Rochester Police spokesman said officers responded to...
Rochester, MN Man is Still Missing Since December
A Rochester, Minnesota family is asking, once again, for help finding Thomas McElroy a month since he went missing. He's been missing since the early hours of December 27th, 2022. What Happened to Thomas McElroy?. Thomas was with family on Christmas and the day after, on December 26th, his mom,...
Rochester Man Accused of Bringing Fentanyl Into Walmart Charged
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man, who police say had hundreds of fentanyl pills on him during an arrest at Walmart, was formally charged in Olmsted County Court earlier this week. A Rochester Police Spokesman says officers were dispatched to Walmart in northwest Rochester Monday night on the report...
Rochester Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Federal Prison
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is headed to federal prison for a drug trafficking conviction. The US Attorney for Minnesota today announced that 41-year-old Erick Fountain Thomas has been ordered to serve 198 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. Back in August, Thomas entered a guilty plea to one count of possession with the intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.
Cameras Capture Theft of UTV From Stewartville Business
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a 4x4 UTV from a power sports dealership in Stewartville. Captain James Schueller says deputies were called to the business shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. An employee at the dealership believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sunday.
Crash at Intersection Outside of Stewartville Hospitalizes Teen
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two vehicle crash at a rural Olmsted County intersection sent a Stewartville teenager to the hospital Monday. The State Patrol responded to the two-vehicle wreck shortly after 6:45 p.m. The crash occurred at the intersection of Hwy. 30 and County Rd. 20, which is about two miles east of Stewartville.
Rochester Man Caught With 6000 Oxy Pills Sentenced to Probation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was caught in possession of thousands of counterfeit oxycodone pills has been sentenced to 5 years on probation. 26-year-old Dahir Dahir was given a stayed 21-month prison sentence which he could be required to serve if he fails to meet the terms of his probation. The sentence followed the recommendations of a plea agreement reached last fall just before he was scheduled to stand trial on two counts of first-degree drug sales. Instead, Dahir admitted to a third-degree drug possession charge to settle the case.
Rollover Crash on I-90 Near St. Charles Sends Rushford Woman to Hospital
St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on I-90 in Winona County sent a Rushford woman to the hospital early Wednesday morning. State troopers responded to the wreck around 3:45 a.m. about two miles east of the St. Charles exit. The preliminary crash investigation indicates a Chevy Blazer was traveling east on the freeway when it lost control and rolled.
Dozens of Teacher Lay-Offs Possible in Rochester School District
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester School Board is meeting for a special study session today to discuss major spending reductions for the next school year. Superintendent Kent Pekel is presenting the elected officials with his recommendations for cutting spending by $14 million. The reduction target was previously at around $7 million, but Pekel says the higher wages and benefits approved for the Rochester Education Association and other school district employee bargaining units have caused that number to double.
Elderly Rochester Woman Injured in Fiery Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Rochester woman was transported to St. Marys Hospital following a two-vehicle crash early this evening. The State Patrol says 87-year-old Inez Strahl was traveling west on Civic Center Drive when she attempted to take the left turn onto the south on Highway 52 entrance ramp and collided with Jeep traveling east on Civic Center Drive. The crash occurred around 5:40 PM.
50+ Puppies at Rochester Animal Rescue, Here’s How to Help
Hi, crazy animal lover Carly, back again with another animal story! As sad as it is, there's a never-ending stream of dogs and cats that need forever homes in and around Rochester, Minnesota. I volunteer at Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester and every time a dog kennel opens up it quickly gets filled with another dog that needs our help. That's the case always but especially now. There are a whopping 50 puppies at Paws and Claws currently! Not all of them are ready for adoption yet but there are plenty that are if you're looking.
Rochester’s First Smash Room Is Opening This Week
Sometimes they’re called smash rooms and sometimes they’re called rage rooms. Rochester’s will be known as The Mess Hall and it will be open soon. If you’re aren’t familiar, these businesses are places to go to… smash things. It’s a great place to go...
Winter Storm Leads to Over a Dozen Crashes in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A major winter storm brought heavy snowfall and slick travel conditions to Rochester this week. The National Weather Service received a report of 8 inches of snow in southeast Rochester Thursday afternoon. Many areas across Rochester picked up at least 6 inches of new snow. The...
Former Rochester Nurse Donates Life-Saving Kidney to Co-Worker
It's always amazing to hear about living donors who literally give part of themselves to someone who needs it. It's such a selfless act but that's exactly what a former Mayo Clinic nurse did for a co-worker in Rochester, MN. I have the little thing on my license that says...
WCCO Dropped by Spectrum in Rochester, Here’s How You Still Can Watch the Channel
I've seen a lot of angry people on Facebook posting about how they are no longer able to watch WCCO in Rochester. You often hear about satellite providers dropping a popular channel because the two sides weren't able to reach an agreement, but this decision appears to have been made by the FCC.
New Ice Cream Shop Opening Soon In Rochester
I love it when something new is going to open in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. That is the happy news and this is even sweeter because it is about a block from Townsquare Media, and it is ice cream. New Italian Ice and Ice Cream Shop Opening Soon in Rochester, Minnesota.
KROC News
Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://krocnews.com
Comments / 0