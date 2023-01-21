Read full article on original website
Related
Spain: 1 dead in church machete attacks, terror link probed
BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — A man wielding a machete killed a sexton and injured a priest in attacks at two churches in the city of Algeciras Wednesday before being arrested, Spain’s interior ministry said, in what authorities are investigating as a possible act of terrorism. The...
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Hear NATO chief's message to Russia following tank shipment announcement
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reacts to Russia's response following Germany's announcement that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
US, Germany to send advanced tanks to aid Ukraine war effort
BERLIN — (AP) — Germany and the United States announced Wednesday that they will send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine, offering what one expert called an “armored punching force” to help Kyiv break combat stalemates as the Russian invasion enters its 12th month. The announcement marked...
Idaho State Journal
Ukraine corruption scandal claims several top officials
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Several senior Ukrainian officials, including front-line governors, lost their jobs Tuesday in a corruption scandal plaguing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government as it grapples with the nearly 11-month-old Russian invasion. Ukraine's biggest government shake-up since the war began came as U.S. officials said Washington was poised...
U.S. arms sales boom in 2022 due to war in Ukraine
U.S. weapons sales to other countries experienced a major uptick in 2022, shooting up to more than $51.9 billion largely due to Russia’s war on Ukraine. In the aftermath of the Feb. 24 invasion, European nations rushed to arm themselves, giving U.S. weapons sales a 49 percent boost from the $34.8 billion in sales in…
Idaho State Journal
Pope discusses his health, his critics and future of papacy
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis says he hasn’t considered issuing norms to regulate future papal resignations and plans to continue for as long as he can as bishop of Rome, despite a wave of criticism from some top-ranking conservative cardinals and bishops about his papal priorities. In...
Idaho State Journal
The AP Interview takeaways: Pope decries expanding gun use
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis lamented that the use of guns by civilians to defend themselves is becoming a “habit.”. In an interview on Tuesday with The Associated Press, the pontiff, who has frequently criticized the arms industry, was asked about the large number of guns in civilian hands and frequent massacres in the United States. Francis expressed concern about how recourse to guns has become “habit.”
Idaho State Journal
The AP Interview: Pope Francis: Homosexuality not a crime
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis criticized laws that criminalize homosexuality as “unjust,” saying God loves all his children just as they are and called on Catholic bishops who support the laws to welcome LGBTQ people into the church. “Being homosexual isn’t a crime,” Francis said during...
Idaho State Journal
Earthquake kills 1, injures several in Nepal's mountains
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An earthquake in Nepal rattled villages in remote Himalayan mountains on Tuesday, killing at least one person and injuring many more, officials said. The 5.9 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter in Bajura district hit in the afternoon, sending people fleeing their houses, according to the chief district officer, Puskar Khadka.
Comments / 0