The number of NFT transactions has increased in the last 30 days after the crypto market continues to recover during this bear run. The market for NFTs on Ethereum and other blockchain networks has seen a significant increase in recent months. According to data from Crypto Slam, NFT sales in USD on Ethereum increased by 33% in the last 30 days. This is a significant increase. It shows that more and more people are interested in buying and selling NFTs on the Ethereum network. Furthermore, NFT transactions on Ethereum have increased by more than 50%, indicating that there is a growing demand for these digital assets. Additionally, the number of buyers of NFTs on Ethereum has increased by around 11%, which further supports the idea that the NFT market on Ethereum is growing at a rapid pace.

3 DAYS AGO