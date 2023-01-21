Read full article on original website
OpenSea Stolen Ape Policy Exploited by Scammers To Sell NFTs
Some Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT holders criticize OpenSea because they believe dishonest users are abusing the platform’s rules. On January 23, Franklin, the sixth-largest BAYC holder, tweeted that someone had taken advantage of the market’s policy against selling stolen apes in order to accept his collecting offer. This has happened twice before in the past week.
NFT Transactions Rising in 2023
The number of NFT transactions has increased in the last 30 days after the crypto market continues to recover during this bear run. The market for NFTs on Ethereum and other blockchain networks has seen a significant increase in recent months. According to data from Crypto Slam, NFT sales in USD on Ethereum increased by 33% in the last 30 days. This is a significant increase. It shows that more and more people are interested in buying and selling NFTs on the Ethereum network. Furthermore, NFT transactions on Ethereum have increased by more than 50%, indicating that there is a growing demand for these digital assets. Additionally, the number of buyers of NFTs on Ethereum has increased by around 11%, which further supports the idea that the NFT market on Ethereum is growing at a rapid pace.
More Crypto Regulation to Come in EU
As per Reuter’s report, more crypto regulation may come into the EU in accordance with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rules. On Tuesday, EU legislators will cast their ballots on a bill that incorporates stricter regulations for cryptocurrencies and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) risks for financial institutions. The bill, which is being proposed by the European Parliament’s economic affairs committee, is based on the remaining elements of Basel III, a global agreement that necessitates banks to hold more capital to endure market shocks without depending on taxpayer support.
Crypto Report for 2022 Shows Binance as the Most Trusted Exchange
A new crypto report by CoinWire highlights the current state of the market, as well as users trusting Binance more than any other exchange. The Crypto Report 2022, published by CoinWire and TK Ventures, provides an in-depth analysis of the crypto market, using statistics on various aspects of the crypto market.
